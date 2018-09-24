SpineEX Begins Efforts To Raise $17 Million In IPO

SPIX hopes to gain approval for its lead device by the end of 2018.

The firm is preparing to sell a family of spinal implant and related surgical devices.

SpineEX has filed to sell $17.25 million of common stock in a U.S. IPO.

Quick Take

SpineEX (SPIX) intends to raise gross proceeds of $17.25 million from a U.S. IPO, according to an S-1 registration statement.

The firm designs and develops products and implants for spine disorders.

SPIX is a small firm attempting to gain approval for and launch substantially similar products into a market that already has major medical device firms as competitors.

I’ll provide a final opinion when we learn further details about the IPO from management.

Company & Technology

Fremont, California-based SpineEX was founded to develop a family of implants and accessories that simplify and ensure the efficiency and effectiveness of spinal surgeries and shorten recovery time.

Management is headed by Executive Chairman and CEO Roy Chin, who has been with the firm since was previously Co-Founder and Board Member of Medika Healthcare.

SpineEX has developed the Sagittae Expandable Cage, a “one-size-fits-all” expandable and adjustable cage implant that has the potential to improve the safety, quality and efficiency of spinal fusion surgeries.

The company submitted a 510[k] to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration in June 2018 and management expects clearance during the second half of 2018.

If cleared for marketing, SpineEX intends to complement the Sagittae Expandable Cage with:

SpineEX Scorpio Retractor, a lateral access system, designed to help surgeons operate;

Certain disposable accessories that complement the Scorpio Retractor, including a dilator and Kirschner wire;

And the Hercules Sterilization Container, designed to protect surgical instruments during cleaning, packing, sterilization, transportation, and storage, with the goal of reducing wear and tear of instruments

Market & Competition

According to a 2018 market research report by Grand View Research, the total spinal implants and devices market was valued at $11.1 billion in 2015 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.8% during the period between 2018 and 2024.

The main factors driving market growth are the increasing prevalence and subsequent increase in the treatment rates of degenerative spine disorders, rapidly growing elderly population, advancements in medical technology, and increasing demand for minimally invasive procedures.

Major competitors that provide or are developing spinal implants include:

LDR Holding

Orthofix Medical (OFIX)

Alphatec Spine

Globus Medical (GMED)

Zimmer Biomet Holdings (ZBH)

NuVasive (NUVA)

Stryker Corporation (SYK)

Medtronic (MDT)

Financial Performance

SPIX’s recent financial results can be summarized as follows:

Small or non-existent topline revenue

Negative or no gross profit

Negative or no gross margin

Sharply increased cash used in operations

Below are the company’s financial results for partial 2017 (Audited PCAOB):

(Source: SPIX S-1)

Total Revenue

Through Q2 2018: $0

2017 Partial: $13,500

Gross Profit

Through Q2 2018: $0

2017 Partial: ($13,776)

Gross Margin

Through Q2 2018: N/A%

2017 Partial: Negative

Cash Flow from Operations

Through Q2 2018: ($1.4 million) cash used in operations

2017 Partial: ($863,483) cash used in operations

As of June 30, 2018, the company had $596,976 in cash and $598,558 in total liabilities.

Free cash flow during the six months ended June 30, 2018, was a negative ($1.4 million)

The firm’s auditor has included a statement ‘That raises substantial doubt about the Company’s ability to continue as a going concern.’

IPO Details

SPIX intends to raise $17.25 million in gross proceeds from an IPO of its common stock.

Management says it will use the net proceeds from the IPO as follows:

We expect to use a portion of the net proceeds from this offering to expand our sales and marketing activities, to fund research and development relating to new products, and to expand our manufacturing to meet sales demand. To a lesser extent, we expect to use the net proceeds of this offering to finance regulatory clearance activities and for general corporate purposes. We hope to obtain 510[k] clearance to market the Sagittae Expandable Cage in the US by the second half of 2018. We believe that we have sufficient cash on hand, prior to this offering, to finance such clearance.

Management’s presentation of the company roadshow isn’t currently available.

The listed underwriter of the IPO is ThinkEquity.

Expected IPO Pricing Date: Not on the calendar.

An enhanced version of this article on my Seeking Alpha Marketplace research service IPO Edge includes my initial commentary on the IPO. Members of IPO Edge get the latest IPO research, news, market trends and industry analysis. Get started with a free trial.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.