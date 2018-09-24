J.C. Penney: The Unwelcome Effect Of Tariffs

Near-term bankruptcy risk remains fairly low, but if the trade war lasts a while, it will be a setback to J.C. Penney's attempts to noticeably improve its situation ahead of its secured debt maturities.

J.C. Penney will need to sacrifice some gross margins to maintain the same dollar difference in prices compared to off-price retailers.

The latest round of tariffs on Chinese goods threatens to set back J.C. Penney's (JCP) attempts to improve its financial performance. J.C. Penney is still dependent on apparel for the majority of its sales, and China accounts for close to 40% of the apparel sold in the United States.

The tariffs are likely to result in a combination of increased prices and lower gross margin percentages, damaging J.C. Penney's results when it has limited margin for error.

The Tariffs

The new tariffs affect around $200 billion in Chinese imports with the tariff rate set at 10% initially, with the potential to rise to 25% in January if the dispute isn't resolved by then. Clothing is one of the categories affected by the new tariffs, which has the potential to impact J.C. Penney significantly given its continuing reliance on apparel for the bulk of its sales. Although J.C. Penney has attempted to diversify in recent years, apparel, footwear and handbags still accounted for around 60% of J.C. Penney's sales in 2017.

While I'm not sure of the exact percentage of J.C. Penney's products that are sourced from China, in general close to 40% of clothing and footwear imports to the United States comes from China. Around 97% to 98% of apparel and footwear sold in the States is imported, so the impact of the tariffs on J.C. Penney is likely to be significant.

Effect On J.C. Penney

This impact is likely to be felt mostly next year, as retailers had increased Chinese imports ahead of the tariffs, while the tariffs may increase from 10% to 25% in 2019.

Some of the costs may be passed on to consumers, but J.C. Penney may take a hit to its gross margins in an attempt to remain competitive with lower cost retailers.

For example, off-price retailers such as Ross Stores and TJ Maxx have gross margins that are typically around 7% less than J.C. Penney. This results in the off-price retailers selling an item for $17.50 that costs them $10, while J.C. Penney would sell that same item for $20 (a gross margin difference of 7%).

With a 25% tariff, the cost of that item may go up to $12.50 (as a simplified example). The off-price retailer would need to sell that item for $21.88 to maintain the same percentage gross margin now, while J.C. Penney would need to sell that item for $25.

While the percentage difference between the price of that item at J.C. Penney and the off-price retailer remains the same, the absolute dollar difference has increased from $2.50 to $3.12. That may make a difference to consumers, and for J.C. Penney to maintain a $2.50 pricing difference would require it to reduce its gross margin percentage on that item by around 1.3%.

This is a situation where the off-price retailer is maintaining its gross margin percentage and passing the added costs completely onto consumers. If the off-price retailer decides to take a hit to its gross margin percentage and absorb some of the added costs, then J.C. Penney may need to sacrifice its gross margins by more to remain competitive with the other retailers.

Conclusion

The tariffs have the potential to noticeably impact J.C. Penney's financials next year. While retailers will try various strategies to mitigate the impact, there is an expectation that the tariffs will negatively affect gross margins for 12 to 24 months.

While I still believe that J.C. Penney's near-term bankruptcy risk remains fairly low, even a 30 basis point headwind to gross margins would be viewed a significant negative for J.C. Penney as it attempts to improve its financial position. That impact on gross margins would negate the effect of a +0.9% increase in comps by itself.

J.C. Penney will need to hope that the trade war is resolved soon. It has not benefited much from governmental actions recently, as it hasn't been able to capture any additional spending from the individual income tax cuts, while it hasn't generated a profit that would allow it to benefit from the corporate tax cuts.

