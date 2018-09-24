Sberbank Q2 2018 And Sanctions Update: Proceed With Caution

Company Overview

Without taking into account the sanctions, the bank is doing well. Sberbank (OTCPK:SBRCY) has significantly increased its net fee and commission income by 29.1% year over year. Sberbank's loan portfolio increased by 6.4% during 2Q 2018 to Rub 19.5 tn, with retail loans growing by 6.5% to Rub 6.0 tn, and corporate loans - to Rub 13.5 tn, up by 6.3% during the quarter. The company's return on equity (ROE) reached 24.4%, while the annualized return on assets (ROA) reached 3.3%. Such figures are relatively high compared to both Russian banks and international banks.

The annualized cost of risk decreased to 1.1% in 1H2018 compared to 1.7% for 1H 2017. This is the basic indicator reflecting the dynamics of the bank's risk: the worse the quality of the average loan portfolio, the higher the loan loss reserves, and thus the higher the cost of risk. The audit of profit for the first half of the year has allowed Sberbank to increase its capital adequacy by 1.3 percentage points, up to 11.9%. Such a high capital adequacy allows counting on higher dividends in 2019. Overall, I'm satisfied with the bank's recent performance and see a potential for further growth.

Sanctions Update

Sanctions remain the biggest uncertainty for the Russian economy. The United States could toughen sanctions on Russia in connection with the Skripal Case and continued allegations of the US election interference. In late November, the US government is set to decide on new restrictions from a list prepared by lawmakers, which includes such measures as Russian sovereign debt sanctions, a ban on dollar transactions for Russian banks, and a ban on almost all goods and technology exports to the country.

As far as it's not easy to ban dollar payments for the country which has ~$580 bn of external trade turnover, the most likely options for the upcoming sanctions waves are debt sanctions and the export ban. It's important to note the proposed debt restrictions would only prohibit trading in new issues of debt, not existing holdings or secondary trading, which would significantly reduce the impact to current investors. The export ban is also not so dangerous as it could be, at least in the short-mid term. US goods exports to Russia in 2017 were just about $7 bn, the figure which could be easily absorbed by the Russian economy. However, this is only my view of the situation. Things around new sanctions are really unpredictable - it's just impossible to model out what's going to happen even in the short-term perspective.

At the same time, the Russian authorities have been taking consequent steps to prepare for the next sanctions waves. The Russian central bank has got rid of four-fifths of its holdings of the US government debt. The Russian government has been using extra revenues from rising oil prices to refill its National Welfare Fund and build up reserves. Russian International Reserves have reached $460 bn, close to the pre-crisis level of 2014. In 2018, Russia, for the first time this decade, will have a double surplus: a current account surplus and a budget surplus. The proposed budget for 2019-2021 is also expected to have a surplus. Therefore, despite the Russian economy's modest growth potential, the Russian fiscal position is relatively strong, especially compared to other EM economies. This both provides opportunities to absorb external shocks and reduces the exposure of international investors.

Consensus Estimates

Analysts are still overwhelmingly positive about Sberbank, with 15 BUY recommendations, the average price target of Rub 289.04, and upside potential of +47.42%.

Source: Investing.com

Such optimism can't be called unjustified since the imposition of direct sanctions on Sberbank is unlikely, and the Russian government has enough resources to stabilize the macroeconomic situation in the mid-term. Since September 11, when Sberbank's ordinary shares on the Moscow Stock Exchange have fallen to a low of August last year, the stock price is continuously growing.

Final Thoughts

If you're sensitive to short-term paper losses, Sberbank may not be the best idea for you, given the fact that new sanctions can lead to one or two challenging quarters in the near future. For more patient and value-driven investors, though, I think the share price today is appealing enough and an opportunity worth considering, given the strong margin and ROE/ROA profile, and market share position.

Disclaimer: Use my work as a starting point for your own due diligence, not as a substitute. All investments involve the risk of loss of income as well as the principal. Consider consulting with an investment adviser before making any investment. Author-generated charts are subject to error due to discrepancies in source data or securities being listed on multiple international markets.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.