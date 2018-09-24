Sirius XM To Buy Pandora In A $3.5 Billion Mega-Deal

Sirius XM (SIRI) and Pandora Media (P) announced today that the satellite radio company will acquire the internet streaming company with an all-stock deal worth about $3.5 billion. This is the type of news that I have been speculating about for quite some time. Once complete, the merged Sirius XM and Pandora will create the world's largest audio entertainment company.

In a joint press release, the company stated that the new entity would have pro forma revenue of about $7 billion in 2018. Sirius XM has carried a dominating position in the auto sector for quite some time, while streaming services such as Pandora and Spotify (SPOT) have been the major players in mobile and streaming content. A deal such as this allows Sirius XM to get better positioning in segments like smart speakers while also allowing Pandora to become integrated more into autos.

With the announcement, Sirius XM CEO Jim Meyer outlined several key points about why this deal makes so much sense:

The company can capitalize on cross-promotion opportunities between Sirius XM's base of more than 36 million subscribers across North America and 23 million-plus annual trial listeners and Pandora's more than 70 million monthly active users, which represents the largest digital audio audience in the U.S.

Leveraging Sirius XM's exclusive content and programming with Pandora's ad-supported and subscription tiers to create unique audio packages, while also utilizing Sirius XM's extensive automotive relationships to drive Pandora's in-car distribution.

Continuing investments in content, technology, innovation, and expanded monetization opportunities through both ad-supported and subscription services in and out of the vehicle.

Supporting and strengthening Pandora's highly relevant brand.

Creating a promotional platform for emerging and established artists, curated and personalized in ways to deliver the most compelling audio experience that connects artists to their fan bases, as well as new listeners.

The all-stock deal is structured in a very simple manner. The owners of the outstanding shares in Pandora that Sirius XM does not currently own will receive a fixed exchange ratio of 1.44 newly issued Sirius XM shares for each share of Pandora they hold. This will be based on the 30-day volume-weighted average price of $7.04 per share of Sirius XM common stock, the implied price of Pandora common stock is $10.14 per share, representing a premium of 13.8% over a 30-day volume-weighted average price.

This deal could provide investors with a blueprint for how Liberty Media (LSXMA) (LSXMK) might approach Sirius XM when the time comes for Liberty to take its ownership stake in Sirius XM from about 72% to full ownership. I have debated with some readers for quite some time that the 'premium' Sirius XM might get will be minimal. In the Pandora deal, Sirius XM is paying just a 13.8% premium. The value in the deal is not upfront, and never has been. The value is in the longer term.

An interesting dynamic in the agreement is that Pandora can shop itself around to other potential suitors. From the Pandora side of the equation, this makes logical sense. From the Sirius XM side, a higher offer would result in added value anyway, given that Sirius XM already holds a stake in Pandora. It is most probable that no superior offer will come and that this deal will pass through in due course once regulators and Pandora shareholders have had a chance to approve.

As part of the announcement, guidance for both companies was issued:

Sirius XM Reiterates Full Year 2018 Outlook Sirius XM reiterated its full-year 2018 guidance provided on July 25, 2018, with self-pay net subscriber additions of approximately 1.15 million; revenue over $5.7 billion; adjusted EBITDA of approximately $2.175 billion, and free cash flow of approximately $1.5 billion. Pandora Reiterates Q3 2018 Guidance Pandora reiterated its third quarter 2018 guidance provided on July 31, 2018, with revenue of $390 million to $405 million and Adjusted EBITDA of ($25) million to ($10) million.

What Investors Need To Consider

Sirius XM was already performing very well prior to this deal. Wall Street has been contemplating a big move for quite some time, and now, it is before us. This deal, expected to close in Q1 of 2019, will provide for some very interesting valuations as we move forward. The ultimate play still remains an acquisition of Sirius XM by Liberty Media, and the temperature on those types of discussions should be heating up. This deal places a bit of a cap on Pandora and could cause a near-term dip in Sirius XM. That is pretty standard behavior when these types of deals happen. Savvy investors will see the value in the year ahead and take the opportunity to acquire more Sirius XM stock or Liberty Sirius XM stock on any dip. Sirius XM was already a major player in audio entertainment, and it just got more serious! Stay Tuned!

Disclosure: I am/we are long SIRI, LSXMA, LSXMK, P.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.