Spotify: A Sirius Threat?

Spotify trades below 4x revenue estimates for 2019, offering an attractive value on any weakness caused by the deal.

On Monday, Sirius XM Holdings (SIRI) announced an agreement to acquire Pandora Media (P) in a deal to move the satellite radio leader aggressively into the streaming music industry. The move makes the combined Sirius XM/Pandora cohort a threat to Spotify (SPOT), but the move doesn't change our long-held bullish investment thesis on the streaming music leader.

The Deal

Sirius XM agreed to purchase Pandora for roughly $3.5 billion in an all-stock deal. Pandora shareholders get 1.44 shares of SIRI for each share of P. Due to the over 10% loss by Sirius XM, Pandora shares actually fell following the deal announcement. At $6.26 per share for Sirius XM, the deal only values Pandora at $9.01 per share.

In the latest quarter, Sirius XM added 483,000 net new self-pay subscribers, bringing the total paying base to 28.2 million. Total customers were up to 33.5 million. The size of the satellite company seems impressive until realizing why the company felt the need to do this deal.

According to music industry research from RIAA, the U.S. market grew by 28% last year to $3.4 billion. Virtually, all of the gains came from the streaming music portion with digital and customized radio services seeing minimal growth.

Source: RIAA mid-year 2018 report

Once a leader in music industry, Sirius XM is now far behind Spotify. In fact, the new combined company has revenue estimates for next fiscal year below the analyst forecasts for Spotify. The analyst estimates show Spotify at $7.9 billion and the combined new entity of Sirius XM/Pandora at $7.8 billion.

SPOT Revenue Estimates for Next Fiscal Year data by YCharts

Spotify leads the streaming music market with paying subscribers at 83 million and monthly active users (MAUs) at an incredible 180 million with a goal of reaching around 200 million by year end. Apple (AAPL) Music has already surpassed the subscribers of Sirius XM due to a global base. The satellite-based service has already lost out on the market and taking a third-tier asset like Pandora and taking a year to integrate doesn't solve the problem.

During Q2, Pandora had 71.4 million active users and only 6.0 million paying subscribers, being late to the subscription model. Clearly, Sirius XM hopes to combine the user bases to push more subscriptions of either music or radio service. The problem is that Pandora saw listening hours dip by 2.5% to 5.09 billion hours in the quarter. Maybe a deep-pocket backer will help the business expand again.

In my opinion, Spotify has too dominant of a position, and Apple is too big of a competitor for Sirius XM to reclaim share in the market already ceded to these powerful players.

Valuation Update

Spotify isn't the same bargain above $175 as when the stock came public and traded down into the $130s, though the stock isn't that expensive at less than 4x sales estimates of $7.9 billion next year.

The market still has a lot of concerns surrounding the ultimate valuation of the stock due to ongoing losses. A bigger threat the size of Sirius XM doesn't help much with already weak margins.

Analysts forecast Spotify getting much closer to breakeven in 2019. The company only forecasts minimal quarterly losses going forward when excluding currency impacts and stock-based compensation charges.

SPOT EPS Estimates for Current Fiscal Year data by YCharts

Gross margins are targeted to approach 26% in Q4, and reaching 30% would eliminate operating losses. The key to this deal is whether this ultimately has any cost pressures in a competitive market. Absent this issue popping up via promotions on monthly subscription costs, the deal isn't likely to hurt Spotify in any meaningful way.

Takeaway

The key investor takeaway is that the stock is more of a tentative buy at these levels. Spotify is not the discount it offered when originally trading below $150 for the first month or so after coming public, but the company has a long path to generating value by transferring another 100 million MAUs to subscribers. Use any weakness caused by this move by Sirius XM to aggressively enter the space as an opportunity to buy the streaming music leader.

