Rowan Gets A New Contract In A Surprising Place

Rowan (RDC) has just announced that its jack-up Rowan Norway got a two-well contract from Turkish Petroleum. The rig will drill in the Mediterranean Sea for 100–140 days, the contract is expected to commence in late 2018.

This September is looking good for the offshore drilling industry, with Brent oil (BNO) now above $80 per barrel and new contracts being announced. We have already discussed contracts in the floater harsh-environment segment of the market (“Seadrill Partners Gets A Contract From Exxon Mobil,” “Seadrill Gets Contract From Equinor,” “Another Contract In A Flurry Of Harsh-Environment Jobs”) as well as a major contract for Noble Corp.’s (NE) newbuild purchase (“Noble Corp. Buys Newbuild Jack-Up And Sets It On 3-Year Contract”). Thus, Rowan’s new contract continues a positive trend of new contract announcements, which bodes well for upside in the company’s shares.

Rowan Norway is currently stacked in the UK. This rig has been Rowan’s only unemployed rig in the North Sea. Previously, the company indicated (I discussed it here) that it was bidding the rig in a disciplined way and that opportunities for the rig were mostly in 2019. I find it very interesting that the rig has found work in the Mediterranean Sea rather than the North Sea, but I assume that the contract terms were attractive so that Rowan decided to make this move.

The new contract is a positive development for Rowan which, due to its strong position in the Middle East (ARO Drilling) and good positioning in the North Sea, has no problems with contracting its jack-ups. The floater segment with 4 modern drillships is a different story, but this segment is problematic for everybody else.

My opinion is that in the shorter term, the dynamics of oil prices will play a bigger role in the dynamics of offshore drilling stocks than contract announcements. A new leg in oil price upside should bring an increasing amount of speculative money in the segment, pushing offshore drilling stocks to yearly highs. The support from oil prices is very important because actual financials will fail to show material improvements in the near future. In this environment, support from oil prices is paramount for the stock market, which is almost always looking in the future and putting less weight on current results.

Currently, Rowan's shares have broken to new yearly highs. The reasons for this are Brent oil above $80 and the company’s success on the jack-up market, where it has secured work for its rigs. If oil cooperates and contracts keep coming for the industry, Rowan's shares may revisit the highs in the $21-22 range which were last seen in late 2016, following the initial OPEC/non-OPEC deal.

That said, I’d like to remind you about the very volatile nature of all offshore drilling stocks including Rowan. The difference between actual results and expectations is significant, so any swing in the expectation pendulum will cause material swings in Rowan's stock price, just like in the past. Fundamentally, Rowan stays among my favorite drillers due to its solid balance sheet, secure position in the jack-up market and potential upside in the floater market with four modern drillships.

