Barrick Gold Plans To Merge With Randgold Resources

In my previous article on Barrick Gold (ABX), "Barrick Gold: Looking For A Rebound", I stated that I was looking for a momentum play above $11.00 if gold price permitted. Gold still says around the $1,200 level, but now, there's a bigger catalyst in play.

Barrick Gold announced that it has reached an agreement for a share-for-share merger with Randgold Resources (GOLD). Each Randgold shareholder will get 6.1280 newly issued shares of Barrick Gold. As a result, Barrick Gold shareholders will own approximately 66.6% of the combined company, while Randgold shareholders will own the remaining 33.4%. The market reacted optimistically which can be seen in dynamics of both Barrick Gold and Randgold shares.

The merger is subject to shareholder vote and is expected to close by the first quarter of 2019.

So, what should we expect in terms of business development and stock price dynamics? In the merger-related press release, Barrick has already outlined several steps. Let's start with a direct quote:

"We will need to take a very critical view of our asset base and how we run our business, and be prepared to make tough decisions […] Within 12 months following completion of the merger, the new executive management team will identify those assets whose profile is not expected to meet the New Barrick Group's investment criteria and which the New Barrick Group will consider selling".

So, the first steps will be focused on another round of identifying non-core assets and trying to sell them. Barrick Gold has already gone through a period of asset sales in its quest to bring debt down to reasonable levels but will enter another phase of selling assets once the merger is complete. In current conditions, it is a viable strategy. Many growth projects in the world are facing various problems, mostly with governments, so focusing on key assets and exploration around these key assets sounds like a good idea. That said, Barrick Gold is merging with a company that has mines in Mali, Cote d'Ivoire, Senegal and Democratic Republic of Congo.

You can't paint Africa with a broad brush, but it does not look like de-risking on the jurisdiction front. Just recently, the Democratic Republic of Congo's mines minister stated that the government will not compromise on the new mining code, opposed by Randgold and other miners. The new code hikes payments to the government (I haven't read about any government proposals to lower the burden for gold miners in recent years, and this government pressure, or, in other world, resource nationalism, is an important factor in play).

Barrick Gold itself is stuck in Tanzania with Acacia Mining. Perhaps, one of the ideas behind a merger is to get as big as possible to get more leverage. Simultaneous to the merger, Barrick Gold announced that Shandong Gold from China will purchase $300 million worth of Barrick's shares, while Barrick will invest the same amount in Shandong Gold. In my opinion, the partnership with a Chinese miner is a strategic move aimed at providing more options to the company, since Chinese are notorious for vigorously defending their interests, an expertise that could be of use to Barrick which failed at Pascua-Lama and then got itself into problems in Tanzania.

I am not surprised that both Barrick and Randgold shares are up on the merger news. Over time, we'll likely see elimination of excessive positions (aka synergies), asset sales, focus on key proven projects and better access to financing due to size. The share-for-share nature of the deal is very good for shareholders of both companies since no additional debt is employed. I expect that, if gold prices do not develop negative momentum under $1,200, Barrick Gold shares will have upside above $11.00 on positive expectations for the merger. Randgold shares will now trade mostly in sync with Barrick Gold shares.

