SPY: Will Bears Get Slaughtered?

The SPDR 500 Trust ETF (SPY) continues marching forward, and the diversified stock fund looks set to test new bullish records. In my prior article on SPY, I have outlined the foundational economic reasons that support the outlook for consumer spending and further surprises in corporate earnings for the quarters ahead.

These encouraging trends should continue to support valuations in SPY and, eventually, pressure those with short positions until they reach a point of capitulation. Many of these bearish arguments have centered around the “artificially inflated” impact of the Trump tax cuts on corporate earnings. But those arguments lack confirmation in the underlying data, and this makes it more likely that those holding short positions will continue to get punished by the dominant bullish trends visible in SPY.

So far this year, the ETF has generated returns of 9.42%, which have been propelled largely by gains in the tech sector. Specifically, it can be seen that technology stocks make up 26.10% of the total holdings, and this represents the largest industry sector offered in the fund. Four of the top five individual stock selections in SPY also fall into the tech sector, so it will be important for those with long positions to consider the outlook for corporate earnings in these areas.

Throughout the second quarter reporting period, most of these stories were supportive. To start, this outcome was not entirely certain, as disappointments from Facebook (FB) and Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) clouded the outlook and generated renewed speculation that another “tech bubble” was taking shape. This initially caused short-term declines in SPY, as Facebook makes up 1.58% of the fund (its fifth-largest holding). However, more significant earnings beats were posted by Apple Inc (AAPL) and Microsoft Corp. (MSFT). These beats turned out to be much more in-line with the dominant performances for the sector, and this helped propel valuations in SPY to new record highs.

As the bullish trends continue, SPY has been the beneficiary of significant inflows into the end of the summer trading period. This should dispel the arguments suggesting there are no marginal buyers left in equities, as it simply does not match the visible evidence. Over the last four weeks, SPY has seen inflows of $3,338.7 million (which is well above the historical averages).

The impact of all this bullish activity is readily apparent with one look at a price chart, as SPY continues to trade in a clearly defined uptrend channel. After hitting its April lows, the ETF has little problem marching forward toward its current record highs, and the strong earnings performances in the fund holdings suggest that these trends are not likely to reach a point of completion any time soon.

Many bears have made the attempt to suggest that the bullish earnings performances this season were distorted by benefits accumulated from the recent Tax Cuts and Jobs Act legislation. In truth, the reduction in corporate tax rates (to 21% from 35% previously) did add to the 22.2% annualized earnings growth that was posted during the second quarter. But these arguments have been overblown in ways that are inaccurate and show a failure to understand the entire picture of bullish strength supporting stocks.

In the chart above, we can see that benefits from the Trump tax cuts accounted for roughly one-third (7.7%) of the total earnings growth for the period. The true earnings driver was sales growth, which made up half of the total figure (at 11.1%). This was true across all market capitalizations, and this trend was visible in six of 11 total industry sectors. Operating margin expansion comes in at the third position (at 4.7%), and restructuring and other costs reduced the total figure by -2.4%. So while it is possible for bears to dismiss some positive influence as transitory, basing a complete trading stance on this type of outlook appears to be a recipe for disaster.

Secondary bearish arguments resting on the prospect of higher interest rates may turn out to be similarly ineffective. Financial stocks make up the second-largest industry component in the SPY ETF (at 16.78% of the holdings), and these companies could see quarterly boosts in net interest income if the Federal Reserve continues with its tightening programs. Bullish trends here have already been seen with JP Morgan (JPM) in its most recent earnings figures, and the stock is a top SPY holding (at 1.57% of the fund). In other words, many of the central planks in the bearish argument for SPY have been removed, and there is very little reason to believe that these trends will be changing into the final parts of this year.

Current expectations call for earnings growth of 21% for the third quarter, and this is followed by estimates of roughly 18% for the fourth quarter. If realized, this implies earnings growth of 21% for the full-year period in 2018. So any suggestion that the Trump tax cuts should be viewed as transitory in nature looks erroneous. What we are seeing now is a regulatory environment that is supporting the growth outlook (supported by real economic data and bullish order flows). If this continues, there is not much standing in the way of an extended rally in SPY into the closely-watched psychological level at 300. A test here would only require gains of 2.7%, which means that it is a price level that is clearly within reach.

At the moment, the burden of proof is on the market’s bearish segment. Will these traders get slaughtered in the months ahead? Let’s just say things are looking bleak for those with active sell positions in SPY.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AAPL, MSFT, JPM.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.