Ascena Retail Group, Inc. (ASNA) CEO David Jaffe on Q4 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Jennifer Davis - Senior VP, ICR

David Jaffe - CEO

Gary Muto - President and CEO, Ascena Brands

Brian Lynch - President and COO

Robb Giammatteo - CFO

Brian Tunick - Royal Bank of Canada

Susan Anderson - B. Riley FBR

Bob Drbul - Guggenheim Securities

Jennifer Davis

Before we begin, I'd like to remind you that certain statements and information made available on today's call and webcast may be deemed to constitute forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements reflect the Company's current expectations as of September 24, 2018, and are subject to a number of known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. The Company undertakes no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statements.

Additionally, today's call and webcast may refer to non-GAAP financial measures. A reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP measures discussed today is included in our earnings release, a copy of which was filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission in a current report on Form 8-K earlier today.

Please refer to the For Investors section of ascenaretail.com for a replay of today's conference call. Note, the Company has posted a supplemental slide package to augment information provided on today's call on its IR website and as an attachment to its 8-K released earlier today.

Hosting today’s call are David Jaffe, Ascena’s Chief Executive Officer; Gary Muto, President and CEO of Ascena Brands; Brian Lynch, President and Chief Operating Officer; and Rob Giammatteo, Ascena’s Chief Financial Officer.

Thank you. I will now hand the call over to David.

David Jaffe

Thank you, Jen. Good afternoon, everyone, and thank you for joining us.

Our fourth quarter reflected sequential comp improvement across all our brands and the first enterprise level positive comp quarter for Ascena since the second quarter of fiscal 2015. Comparable sales increased 4%, and excluding dressbarn, all brands delivered positive comps. Specific to dressbarn, we delivered a 9 percentage point sequential comp improvement from our third quarter, and have fully reset the brand’s inventory position, heading into fiscal 2019. Earnings per share of $0.07 came in above our guide, and while we were pleased with progress of the quarter, it represents only the first step in our road back to realizing Ascena’s full earnings potential.



We’ve talked on prior calls about the three pillars of our Change for Growth transformation program, cost takeout, capability enhancement and the reinvigoration of our core business. In terms of cost takeout, we remain on track to achieve $300 million in annual run rate savings by July 2019. Regarding capability enhancement, we are currently implementing the two remaining large components of our transformation program, localized planning and our customer experience management ecosystem. As we enter fiscal 2019, we are leveraging the foundation we built over the past two years to pivot the organization toward the most critical pillar of our transformation program, reinvigorating growth from our core.

We are focused on driving an agile, customer-centric, entrepreneurial mindset across our organization. This work, which was first adopted at Justice is now being deployed across our full brand portfolio that enables our brand teams to truly embrace our customer by dropping long-held belief about what we think she wants and responding to what she actually wants. We’re developing much deeper insights to understand how she perceives our brands and how they fit into her lifestyle, and identifying unmet needs to solve customer pain points. Developing this depth of customer insight requires our teams to learn why she buys what she buys and how she uses our brands versus those of our competitors. It also requires us to keep an ongoing dialogue with our customers to inform our product development and go-to-market strategies. This work has very practical and powerful applications to our core business and has been the driving force behind the strong inflection at our Justice brand.

Regarding new business development opportunities. We launched Lou & Grey Nordstrom last month, initially selling online and in 30 stores. While still early, we are pleased with initial results. We also completed market studies that support a more aggressive growth trajectory for our Cacique Intimates business. And finally, we continue to explore relationships that will allow us to realize scale benefits of our supply chain platform through third-party services.

We remain committed to realizing the full value of our brand portfolio and platform capability. At the core, a future shareholder value creation is a promise of a highly differentiated and growing group of leading brand supported by a cost effective infrastructure. We enter fiscal 2019 with good base momentum and key growth initiatives beginning to gain traction across our brands. We are making headway with stabilization of our dressbarn brand and will continue to explore opportunities across our brand portfolio to create shareholder value.

With that, I’ll hand things over to Gary to discuss key developments across our brand portfolio. Gary?

Gary Muto

Thanks, David.

Consistent with our outlook from last quarter, we continue to see momentum developed at Justice, Lane Bryant and LOFT. These brands collectively delivered comp growth of 7% and importantly comp margin growth of 9%. At Ann Taylor, dressbarn, Catherines and maurices, we saw a significant sequential trend improvement from the third quarter, which enabled us to deliver our first enterprise level comp increase since holiday 2015. While our improved comp performance was in part supported by a stronger macro environment, it reflects a significant work we’ve done on product and customer insight work that David referenced earlier. We have launched a number of significant initiatives across our portfolio designed to drive sustainable enterprise level comp sales growth.

Starting with Justice. Comp sales increased 15% in the fourth quarter, accelerating sequentially from an already strong double-digit rate gain in Q3. Performance was driven by broad based customer acceptance of our assortment with double-digit comp growth across both our apparel and specialty businesses. We continue to see rapid growth of our Club Justice loyalty program, which has reached over 4.1 million members less than one year after launch. Customer engagement rate is strong with 67% of total spend attached to loyalty transactions and average spend per customer up 5% to a year ago period. We are pleased with Justice’s back to school performance and its continued double-digit positive comp trend quarter to date.

Turning to LOFT. Momentum coming out of the third quarter continued throughout the fourth quarter, with the brand delivering high single digit comp sales and margin growth. Performance was broad based with strong product acceptance across our assortment. We expect us to continue as we move into fiscal 2019, driven by improved product acceptance and settled discrete initiatives, including inflection of our Lou & Grey business, the launch of our outlet business online and continued growth of our new Plus assortment. Specific to discrete LOFT initiatives, as David referenced earlier, we began selling Lou & Grey products in 30 Nordstrom stores in our nordstrom.com and are pleased with initial product acceptance. Our LOFT online business launched in June and now represents approximately 10% penetration of LOFT outlet business with no evidence of cannibalization from the stores channel.

And finally, we continue to ramp our LOFT plus sizes online and recently rolled out the Plus assortment to 50 store pilot group. We are investing behind these initiatives, which represent significant opportunity across the LOFT brand. At Lane Bryant, comp sales were up low single-digits, reflecting continued strength in Cacique Intimates, partially offset by a 1% decline in apparel. The apparel business improved sequentially from the third quarter, and we believe we are positioned to return to its growth this fall. Quarter-to-date, apparel comps are up low single digits.

Turning to Cacique Intimates, performance has remained stable quarter-to-quarter and we plan to increase marketing investments this fall to drive brand awareness and new client acquisition.

Now, I’d like to provide some context on the remainder of our portfolio. At Ann Taylor, we delivered mid single digit margin growth, driven by the first positive comp order since 2014. Performance was driven by better balance of key item in fashion and a full price channel. Seating [ph] and dresses remain strong categories, delivering mid-single-digit growth. We made focus on repositioning our tops assortment, which is critical to maintaining great momentum.

We are pleased with quarter-to-date performance in tops in our full price channel, which has been driven by silhouettes and an increased inventory to fund our petite business. And we believe Ann Taylor brand is positioned well moving into fiscal 2019. At dressbarn, we believe we’ve begun to stabilize performance with significant improved product acceptance. We are again delivering age appropriate fashion for our mid-50s core customer including the reintroduction of key third-party brands.

Fourth quarter comp sales were down mid-single-digits, resulting from our decision to accelerate final markdown and disposition of prior season goods. The new management team has made many operational changes in the past six months, which we believe are starting to gain traction. We are encouraged by the performance of the last three fall floor sets. [Ph] And we are in the final stages of our comprehensive consumer insight work, which will be a critical guide for how we connect better with our customer and give her the relevant product and experiences. We ended the quarter with inventory units down in excess of 20%, and we’ll continue to plan inventory conservatively so we can read the recovery and react appropriately.

At maurices, we delivered our first positive comp since the first quarter of fiscal 2016. While we are pleased with improved comp performance in the fourth quarter, results don’t reflect the brand’s full earning potential. We believe maurices has the opportunity to strengthen its position as the best hometown specialty player and continue to explore ways to leverage the brand’s unique store footprint including localized digital marketing strategies and product assortments. Additionally, the recent completion of the Bon-Ton liquidation offers the potential to attract new customers and increase market share.

And finally, at Catherines, our team delivered strong sequential improvement in the fourth quarter, driven by significantly improved product acceptance.

In summary, while we are pleased with fourth quarter, we have work to do to drive more consistent performance across our brand portfolio. Our premium Kids and Plus segments are making good progress with execution of their respective brand strategies while our Value segment continues to work through brand specific challenges.

In fiscal 2018, we made significant changes to our operating model to better position each of our brand for growth. We brought in a new dedicated leadership team at dressbarn, which has developed a roadmap to recovery and began to stabilize brand performance. We also recently elevated two internal executives, Julie Rosen and Andrew Clarke to newly created President roles at Ann Taylor and LOFT who are tasked with continuing execution of their respective brand strategies. The new operating model will enable me to place greater emphasis on strategic growth initiatives, brand building, customer insights, while overseeing execution across our brand portfolio.

With that, I’ll hand it off to Brian for a brief update on our transformation work.

Brian Lynch

Thanks, Gary, and good afternoon, everyone. I now will provide brief update on our Change for Growth transformation program and the associated capabilities we are building in support of our brand teams.

As David referenced earlier, we are tracking comfortably to our $300 million cost takeout figure and continue to work on additional opportunities to take this figure higher. Major contributors to fiscal 2019 cost takeout include non-merchandise procurement savings, IT efficiencies related to our Global Innovation Center in Bangalore and our continued work with fleet optimization. Specific to fleet optimization, landlord negotiations continue to be very productive. We remain confident we will achieve the targeted $60 million in cumulative lease concessions across our portfolio by July of 2019.

We have completed enterprise-wide rollout of markdown and size pack optimization along with localized demand planning, which is now live across our Premium segment. We expect to complete rollout of localized demand planning across the remainder of our brand portfolio this coming spring, which will mark the completion of our merchandise planning suite of tools, contemplated in our transformation program.

We’ve also made progress developing our customer experience management ecosystem, which will help drive personalization and optimize the lifetime value of our customers. All tools in third-party partners have been selected and we expect to complete implementation in calendar 2019.

During the quarter, we also implemented our enterprise Human Capital Management system, resulting in better associate service and cost efficiencies, including the sunsetting of multiple legacy HR systems.

Finally, we continue to expand our global sourcing capabilities to drive margins and product acceptance. We’ve launched a new product development process that has reduced our speed to market -- or increased our speed to market, reduced our time by 30% to 40%, allowing us to make merchandise decisions much closer to actual product delivery dates. This process is live across our Justice, maurices and Lane Bryant brands, and we are currently working to launch the process at dressbarn this ball.

In closing, we remain optimistic that the capabilities we are deploying and the efficiencies we are delivering will enable our brands to more effectively compete in our continuously evolving sector.

And with that, here’s Robb.

Robb Giammatteo

Thanks, Brian. Good afternoon, everyone.

Before I discuss our operational performance, I want to highlight that my comments on this call will reference non-GAAP results which exclude items that affect year-on-year comparability such as restructuring expenses and the impact of the 53rd week in fiscal 2018, which align our business with the NRF calendar.

Consistent with past practice, we have posted a supplemental earnings package to our IR website and attached it to our 8-K to provide additional context on performance for the quarter. I will refer to this document in my prepared remarks and may reference it as well during Q&A.

As David referenced earlier, we delivered fourth quarter earnings of $0.07 per share. Comp sales were up 4%, driven by unit growth with average selling price down modestly. Transactions were up low-single-digits with our direct channel up over 20% and our store channel down low-single-digits.

Within our store channel, we realized a 1% decline in traffic, with growth at Justice mostly offsetting mid-single-digit declines across the rest of our portfolio.

Fourth quarter and full-year fiscal 2018 direct penetration was 25%, reflecting an approximate 4 percentage-point increase from fiscal 2017.

Gross margin rate of 57.5% was up 10 basis points to last year with strong rate performance at our Premium and Kids segments, largely offset by decline at our Plus and Value segments. In our Plus segment, merchandise margin was up to last year, reflecting improving assortment performance and disciplined inventory management with the offset caused primarily by higher freight expense, resulting from increased e-commerce penetration. The decline in our Value segment was cost primarily by lower clearance price points at dressbarn as we decided to clear prior season goods over Labor Day versus November in the prior year.

Operating expense was up $13 million or 1.6% for the quarter caused by $19 million in incremental performance based compensation. We realized $40 million in total transformation savings of synergies in the fourth quarter as a result of headcount reductions, non-merchandise procurement savings and fleet optimization.

Fiscal 2018 full-year operating expense was down $66 million to the prior year and down approximately $175 million on a two-year basis.

Touching briefly on our fleet optimization program, we ended fiscal 2018 with a fleet count of 4,622, reflecting over 250 closures since the start of the program in January 2017. Our fleet optimization program currently covers approximately 20% of our store base, and we will continue to focus on reducing occupancy costs and shortening overall duration to maximize the agility of our lease portfolio. More detail on our transformation cost savings target is provided on slide 10 of our supplemental earnings package.

Turning to our balance sheet. We ended the fourth quarter with $239 million in cash and cash equivalents, and total debt of $1.372 billion, representing the balance of our term loan. Our asset base revolver was undrawn at quarter-end.

We pre-amortized $180 million of our term loan in the fourth quarter, covering all scheduled amortization payments through November of 2020. Between revolver availability and cash, we had $712 million liquidity at quarter end.

Regarding our capital structure, net debt is 2.5 times trailing 12-month EBITDA. And trailing 12-month EBITDA is 4.8 times of our annual interest obligation.

We are comfortable with our liquidity position, and we remain focused on improving our overall financial flexibility by continuing to reduce our outstanding debt. We expect fiscal 2019 free cash flow to be in excess of fiscal 2018, and we’ll discuss our guide in a moment.

At the total Company level, we exited the fourth quarter with inventory of $623 million which was down approximately 3% from the year-ago period. At the segment level, quarter-end inventory was down approximately 15% at our Value segment, reflecting the conservative position we’re taking at dressbarn to allow us to chase into brand’s recovery. We remain comfortable with inventory levels and composition across all brands.

Capital expenditures for the fourth quarter were $52 million with full year of fiscal 2018 CapEx of $181 million.

Looking ahead to fiscal 2019, we are reinstituting full-year guidance and expected full-year earnings per share ranging from breakeven to a gain of $0.10 supported by the following assumptions.

Net sales of $6.45 billion to $6.55 billion with comparable sales up low-single-digits, driven by our Premium, Plus and Kids segments; gross margin rate of 57.6% to 58.1% with the midpoint up 20 basis points in fiscal 2018. This outlook reflects planned rate recovery at dressbarn, which was down 250 to 300 basis points below historical levels last year, along with merchandise margin rate growth at our Premium, Plus and Kids segments. These improvements will be largely offset by the continued expected mix shift toward our direct channel and associated higher shipping costs. And finally, operating expense growth of approximately 1% with the increased cost by inflationary pressure, discrete investments in growth initiatives at our Premium segment and the reset of performance based compensation to target. These increases are expected to be mostly offset by transformation related savings and store closures.

The remaining components of our guide including depreciation, interest, taxes and share count can be found in our press release in our supplemental earnings package. Together with full year capital expenditures which are expected in the range of $180 million to $210 million, we expect fiscal 2019 free cash flow defined as cash flow from operations less CapEx of $200 million to $240 million. And finally, we expect to close approximately 5% of our fiscal 2018 year-end fleet with store count dropping into the range of 4,375 to 4,425 by July of 2019.

Specific to the first quarter of fiscal 2019, we expect non-GAAP earnings per share ranging from negative $0.04 to $0.06, reflecting a collective unfavorable timing impact of approximately $0.10 related to the 53rd week in fiscal 2018 with shifts the peak Justice back-to-school week from week one of fiscal 2019 to week 52; and new revenue recognition guidelines, which will spread recognition of certain private label credit partner payments across fiscal 2019 versus recognition in the first quarter of fiscal 2018. Excluding the impact of the 53rd week and new revenue recognition guidelines, the midpoint of our first quarter EPS guide is in line with last year, inclusive of investments we are making to drive future growth.

Our first quarter EPS guide is based on the following assumptions. Net sales of $1.54 billion to $1.56 billion with comp sales flat up 2%. Our sales outlook reflects a negative 2-point spread between sales growth and comp growth due to the impact of the 53rd week shift referenced a moment ago. Detail related to the impact of the 53rd week by quarter throughout fiscal 2019 is highlighted on slide 11 of our supplemental earnings package. Gross margin rate of 60% to 60.5% with the midpoint down 40 basis points to last year’s first quarter. Planned rate declined reflects continued expectations for increased digital penetration, rate declines at our Value segment and the unfavorable timing impact of new revenue recognition guidelines, partially offset by expected merchandise margin rate improvement in our Premium, Plus and Kids segments. And finally, operating expense growth of 1% to 2% with similar drivers as our full-year guide.

Please reference our press release or supplemental earnings package for the remaining components of our guide including depreciation, interest, taxes, and share.

I’ll close by commenting that while we are pleased with the way we concluded fiscal 2018, we still have a lot of work in front of us. We are focused on maintaining good moment we have across Justice, LOFT and Lane Bryant as we work to continue the inflection we are seeing at Ann Taylor and Catherines.

We continue to evaluate all options to create shareholder value at our value segment and believe we have begun to stabilize performance at dressbarn. Our transformation work is bringing significant incremental capabilities to our brands, and our leaner cost structure should enable solid flow through on positive comp performance.

That concludes our prepared remarks. We will now open it to questions.

Brian Tunick

Couple of questions, I guess. First, maybe David, you’re always very helpful. If we try to bucket the macro picture out there, the weather, your own initiatives, can you maybe talk about what were the biggest drivers you thought between the Q4 improvement and then, maybe what you’re seeing quarter-to-date? Second question would be on the stores traffic down mid-single-digits outside of Justice. Maybe you guys can all talk about what you think are the biggest initiatives to inflect those store traffic trends? And then, the third question, I guess, would be on this platform saving slide. The sourcing is a TBD and I know you’ve talked about sourcing as being a sizeable opportunity. Can you talk about maybe any updated thoughts about maybe longer term the cog side? Thanks very much.

David Jaffe

Brian, I think the fourth quarter was a good all around, not just for us, but the industry. So, there is definitely a macro factor going on that we benefited from, the rising tide syndrome. So, we felt good about that. But, as you see, some of our brands really excelled. So, they were able to kind of take that rising tide and make even better business out of it due to a lot of the initiatives that those brands have. And Robb kind of rattled them off at the end there. So, I feel really good that we’ve kind of turned the corner at most of brands. W e still have some work to do at a few of them. But I do think that we are kind of in a little bit of a Goldilocks moment in the economy. I think, things are really strong for the consumer. I think we’re seeing that across retail in general. The tariffs, while it’s not going to impact apparel very much, haven’t really hit yet. We’ve seen unemployment go down. What we’re seeing, I think is maybe a little bit of a rebound due to lack of shopping for apparel over last couple of years. So, maybe we’ve brought a little bit of that forward. And we’ve seen a few choppy weeks, both in the fourth quarter and even quarter-to-date. But generally, we’re seeing this positive trend lines. I think, we’ve hit kind of an inflection point. And I feel the brands that are well-positioned, the brands that are managing their business well, I think will perform well, whether they’re Ascena brands or outside. And we’re seeing this kind of bifurcation of the good guys and the guys that are struggling.

So, in general, I think the macro factors are certainly influencing, what’s happening out there. And I think that’s going to continue leads to the fourth quarter. And at the same time, I think that the individual brands have got to execute because it is so competitive out there.

Gary Muto

And Brian, regarding store traffic, it is definitely top of mind and something that we’re working very diligently on. I would say, I think the biggest focus is kind of threefold. One, really looking at performance marketing tactics that do drive traffic in stores. We’ve seen a couple of key initiatives where we’re actually able to drive footsteps into the store. I think, looking at assortment levels, localized digital marketing and also posting promotions we’ve seen, some interesting success at dressbarn recently where we’ve done some store-only specific promotions has actually driven traffic into store. So I think it’s a combination of things that will get traffic back to a more steady state in stores.

Robb Giammatteo

And Brian, it’s Robb, I’ll just kickoff the sourcing question first. The TBD is here because we put out the numbers once they’re fully mapped back into the full P&L. So, this would be purchase order validation like real specificity of detail that’s why it’s still flagged as TBD. I’m going to pass it over to Brian Lynch for some high level comments and how he’s thinking about the opportunity.

Brian Lynch

Yes. Brian, there’s plenty of opportunity in sourcing that we haven’t fully realized. We’ve done a lot of country justification, moved a lot of factory production to Bangladesh, India and Vietnam out of China providing better cost and innovation, will realize that as we get into ‘19 and beyond. We’ve also done a lot of optimization in terms of factory base, getting a lot more synergy out of our best factories, again benefits we’ll see throughout ‘19 and beyond. And the dressbarn story is still sort of a developing story. Our penetration with dressbarn will be more clearly realized as we get into it, and Gary’s had a chance to evaluate the strategy in dressbarn.

Brian Tunick

Great. I’ll turn it over. Thanks, guys.

David Jaffe

Thank you, Brian.

Susan Anderson

Nice job on the improvement in the quarter. I want to ask a question on Justice. Maybe if you can talk about, I guess just the strong comps there. Are you seeing some younger or kids come into the brand with a smaller size range? And then, it sounds like both apparel and accessories are pretty strong. Are there any standouts within those categories?

David Jaffe

Yes. I would say, really the strength in both apparel and accessories is really leading the comp performance. The specialty business has been strong consistently for the last couple of years. But, we’ve really seen vast improvement or turnaround in the apparel business, which -- a lot of categories really being strong standouts. As far as attracting new customers, we believe we have opportunity to broaden the reach of the brand. I think, we’re beginning to see some signs of that. We’re working on strategies to attract that customer, and stay tuned, more to come on that.

Susan Anderson

And then, on the Ann Taylor brand, I was curious, are you seeing any trends towards more suiting or dressy apparel. I think some of your peers have mentioned that. Is that helping to, I guess, given Ann Taylor is known, for help to drive the improvement in the comps there?

David Jaffe

Well, I definitely think, the fashion trends are definitely in our favor. But, I would say, what we’ve seen -- we’ve seen strong performance in our structured business. And we’ve seen that for a while. Ann Taylor’s biggest opportunity is really regaining traction in our tops business. And we’ve made some strong down payments over the course of the last couple of months that we believe will continue to pay dividends as we move forward.

Susan Anderson

And then, just really quick on the macro in fashion or apparel trends that you talked about, sounds like you feel like they’re any of favor right now. I guess, with your guidance for up low-single-digit comps for the next year, it sounds like you’re pretty confident those trends will continue into next year?

David Jaffe

Yes. I think, really looking at what’s really starting to drive the business, I think there’s a lot of interest in the bottoms business, which is a strong loyalty-driven business. There is a lot of silhouettes going on there, which hopefully is driving new purchases. I think, our opportunity is continue to strengthen those loyalty [indiscernible] bottoms and structured sportswear, but also continue to increase our penetration in tops.

Robb Giammatteo

And Susan, the full-year positive comp is also supported by substantial initiative spending. So that again is a key part of our fiscal ‘19 guidance.

Susan Anderson

Got it. You mean in terms of marketing and stuff like that to drive the comp?

Robb Giammatteo

In terms of the online, so LOFT outlet online, and Ann Taylor online both launched in June, we’re putting marketing, performance based marketing behind those concepts, which again, Gary referenced are getting to, like double-digit penetration of those businesses. So, that’s the sizeable opportunity. And the LOFT Plus opportunity that Gary talked about that we are still tuning it, but its role for pilot stores, and we think there could be a nice opportunity there.

Susan Anderson

And then, I guess, last one Robb, if I could fit in for you. In terms of utilizing your cash that you had overseas. I guess, where are you guys with that? And I guess, I assume is that -- use to pay down some of your debt this quarter, and just any other plans there, any insight would be great.

Robert Giammatteo

So, as we talked about, we pre-amortized $180 million of the most overseas cash to push the next amortization payment out till November of 2020. We do have cash on the balance sheet right now. We have our Board meeting next week. And as normal practice, it’s a quarterly discussion with our Board in terms of recommended capital allocation strategy. So, certainly, as we talked about, we are toward reducing the debt. And again believe, we have a bit more leverage than we’d like right now. But you should expect us to remain focused on that. But as always, we’ll have a good discussion with our Board about options and will be proceeding from that line.

Bob Drbul

A couple questions for me. The first one is, can you talk about, with these results, this fiscal year, the fourth quarter results, how much of the fleet is now cash flow positive? And can you just talk about the updated duration of your leases in terms of the fleet and where we are?

Robb Giammatteo

I’ll take that one. So, we talked last year about this time where we said more than 95% of our fleet is cash flow positive. At this point in time for the Premium, Kids and Plus segments, more than 95% of our fleet is cash flow positive. So, against those brands, we have momentum, we’re seeing good performance and the fleet optimization is driving profit accretion. The level of negative comps at the value segment specifically is not something that you can just -- we can get underneath fully with the occupancy cost takeout. So, remaining very, very aggressive there, but certainly those fleets are less productive, less healthy than they were a year ago. Brian and team are very-focused on the fleet optimization and the optimizing the rent opportunity that we have there as we get the brands turned. But we have to get the stores more productive. Gary talked about that in terms of driving traffic to maurices with localized digital marketing and those opportunities in dressbarn with the work that’s going on with the new leadership team to again drive marketing and traffic to the stores. So, we have work to do on that front. We’re very clear on that. We’re going to stay very aggressive on that part of the fleet.

Bob Drbul

And then, I guess, just on the value segment, can you give us an idea in terms of the patience level or sort of a timeline for when you might do something that could be a little bit more aggressive on that segment in terms of the future potential, et cetera?

David Jaffe

Well, I think you have to acknowledge that while we’ve made progress, there’s still a long way to go to get to an acceptable level of profitability, basically at dressbarn. So, we’re looking kind of at various alternatives to enhance the value of those brands. We’re considering various options as you would expect. And we’re not going down one path or another at this moment, but we’re certainly looking at all possible considerations because they clearly are not at the -- dressbarn is not at the level that we needed to be performing. So, while we are very pleased with the improvement that Aaron and her team have made in the last six months, they need to continue. They know that. They’re working really hard. We’re really proud of them. And, we owe it to our shareholders to consider all possible alternatives.

Bob Drbul

Okay, thanks. And then, I guess just my last question is, can you provide an update on the Amazon relationship in terms of where you are with that and how you think it’s progressing?

David Jaffe

We have a tiny task with maurices right now that’s been let’s just say, inconclusive, at best. We are in dialogue with them, not currently, but we had been chatting with them as well as other marketplaces. We will continue to converse with them about different possibilities. They are too big to be ignored. But we’re also, as I say, looking at other marketplaces, and we will consider all of them because I think they all bring different strengths and weaknesses.

