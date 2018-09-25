Bed Bath & Beyond Earnings Preview: Pressure Remains On Estimates, But There Are Slight Improvements

In the last 3 quarters inventory versus sales has shown progress, which has resulted in some improvement in working capital.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) reports its fiscal Q2 '19 financial results after the closing bell on Wednesday, September 26, 2018, with Street consensus currently expecting earnings per share, or EPS, of $0.50 on $2.96 billion in revenue for an expected year-over-year (y/y) decline in EPS of 35% on a 1% increase in revenue.

You take your small victories where you can, and this will be the 4th consecutive quarter of flat or positive y/y revenue growth since the -2% revenue growth print in the August '17 quarter. That quarter may have been the low point for a number of metrics, although EPS did fall 48% y/y in the November '17 quarter.

Table 1

FY 2018 FY 2017 FY 2016 FY 2015 FY 2014 FY 2013 Rev ($'s bl's) $12.3 $12.2 $12.1 $11.9 $11.5 $10.9 Operating inc. ($'s bl's) $0.76 $1.135 $1.4 $1.55 $1.6 $1.6 Diluted (op) EPS $3.12 $4.58 $5.10 $5.07 $4.79 $4.56

Data Source: Thomson Reuters IBES (Eikon)

Readers should note how operating income was cut in half over the last 6 years even though y/y revenue growth never turned negative, which tells you that Bed Bath & Beyond management never acknowledged they had an expense or really a pricing problem.

Table 2

Obviously, BBBY's holiday quarter every year is the strongest of the year, but this is the trend in the 4th-quarter operating margin over last 6 years:

Operating margin Q4 '18 9.1% Q4 '17 12.2% Q4 '16 14.6% Q4 '15 15.9% Q4 '14 11.3% Q4 '13 12.4%

(Source: Internal financial model from earnings reports, 10-Qs)

Frankly, management should have been better tuned in to the declining comps and price pressure that probably began late in calendar 2014 and then early 2015. However, that is the past.

Table 3

Here is the future:

Q2 '19 est. Q1 '19 Q4 '18 FY 2021 EPS est. $2.00 $1.99 $2.04 FY 2020 EPS est. $1.97 $1.99 $2.03 FY 2019 EPS est. $2.27 $2.28 $2.36 2021 est. EPS growth rate 2% 0% 0% 2020 est. EPS growth rate -13% -13% -14% 2019 est. EPS growth rate -31% -30% -28% 2021 P/E 10x 10x 9x 2020 P/E 10x 10x 9x 2019 P/E 8x 9x 7x 2021 rev. est. ($'s bl's) $12.47 $12.49 $12.6 2020 rev. est. $12.22 $12.22 $12.22 2019 rev. est. $12.22 $12.22 $12.19 2021 est. rev. growth rate 2% 2% 3% 2020 est. rev. growth rate 0% 0% 0% 2019 est. rev. growth rate -1% -1% -1%

Source: Thomson Reuters IBES estimates as of 9/24/18

Readers should quickly note that while sell-side analysts are looking for revenue to be stable over the next 3 years, there is still some downward pressure on EPS estimates for the next 2 years.

Table 4

Where has the improvement come from at Bed Bath & Beyond?

Inv. to sales chg Wk capital FCF % of net inc. FCF yld 5/18 Q1 -11 to 0% $1.82 bl 124% 19% 2/18 Q4 -6% to +5% $1.80 bl 110% 20% 11/17 Q3 -2% to 0% $1.58 77% 13% 8/17 Q2 -1% to -2% $1.525 84% 14% 5/17 Q1 1 to 0% $1.78 83% 13%

Source: Financial model from internal spreadsheet

Bed Bath & Beyond has looked to gotten better control over inventory, as inventory has declined relative to sales for the last 3 quarters, and for the 2 quarters prior to that the difference was minimal.

This looks to have helped working capital a bit. Free cash flow has stabilized, which has boosted the "free cash flow-to-net income" metric, which is a way of evaluating quality of earnings.

The last column shows how stupidly cheap the stock looks on a free cash flow basis, but I have to be upfront with readers and note that Sears Holdings (NASDAQ:SHLD) looked very cheap on a free cash flow basis for the last 10 years.

Table 5

Valuation:

Valuation metric Current or as of 5/18 qtr 3-yr. avg. exp. EPS growth rate -14% 3-yr. avg. rev. growth rate 0% 3-yr. P/E 9x Price-to-sales 0.22 Price-to-book 0.92x Price-to-tangible book 1.08x Price-to-cash flow (ex cash) 2x Price-to-free cash flow (FCF) 4x FCF yield 19% Div. yield 3.25% Div. as % of FCF 17% Morningstar fair value est. $17.50 Moat None

Source: Morningstar data and internal financial model

Technical analysis

Charts can relate important information, and what the weekly chart of Bed Bath & Beyond shows is that the stock is still above the May '18 lows and is potentially poised to trade above the 50-week moving average for the first time since late 2016, but investors are waiting on the Q2 '19 earnings report.

The 52-week and May '18 low for the stock is $16.50. That would be our stop-loss or stop-limit, and a close below that price on heavy volume means the stock will be sold.

Summary / conclusion

Retail turnarounds are very tough to pull off as Sears Holdings and J.C. Penney and Carson's and Toys "R" Us and so many of the bankrupt retailers over the last 3-5 years can attest to, but the one glaring positive for Bed Bath & Beyond is the cash flow and free cash flow generation that looks to have stabilized (at least for now).

Store count hasn't grown much in the last 4 quarters, so finally, Steven Temares, the CEO who should have been replaced a year ago, is getting a grip on capex and, hopefully, SG&A growth. SG&A growth (talked about in this Seeking Alpha article) has jumped from the low-to-mid 20% of revenue to last quarter's 34% - you'd imagine the Board and management would note the negative comps and traffic and think, "Maybe we're a little overstored and overstaffed".

The Board seems to have put Temares' successor in place, and some metrics have improved (covered both here and in the April '18 article), but investors need to see some positive revisions to EPS and revenue growth before getting excited about the stock.

One of the best retail analysts the last 20 years - to the degree that she started her own boutique firm - is Dana Telsey, now of Telsey Advisory Group but former with Bear Stearns for years, where she led the retail research, has noted in the past that the key metric above all others for retail is revenue growth (for all businesses actually), and foot traffic is integral to that as Bed Bath & Beyond catches up with its digital offering.

If the company - which has no moat of any kind over Walmart (NYSE:WMT), Costco (NASDAQ:COST), and many other national general merchandise retailers - cannot generate revenue growth and foot traffic, then the stock will continue to bleed lower.

The positive around that for readers is that, with the economic recovery, tax cuts and lower gas prices, lower-end retail has done better. Walmart and Target (NYSE:TGT) have put up good quarters recently, so does that well or ill for Bed Bath & Beyond? I consider it a small positive. Consumers with extra change in their purse may want to look at a speciality home retailer for specific product.

Given the estimate revisions, there is little for long-only investors to get excited about yet. Clients are long the stock, but that may change Thursday morning. The Board waited too long to move Temares, and his potential successor is more an accountant than an operator, which has to be considered.

Bed Bath & Beyond needs to show investors some positive comps, traffic and revenue growth. Patience wears thin.

As for readers, I'd wait and see what the quarter offers. If the stock jumps after earnings and there is improvement in the metrics, you'll still be very early for a bounce in the stock.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BBBY.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.