WTI Daily 24Sep18: Friday's Sell Excess Filled, Price Discovery Higher To 72.74s Within Major Supply Overhead

In this article, we examine the significant daily order flow and market structure driving WTI price action.

24 September 2018:

As noted in Friday’s WTI Daily, the highest probability path based on market structure for Monday’s auction was for sell-side continuation, provided the sell spike held as resistance. Our first daily inference (70.03s failing as support) did not play out as Globex buying interest (evident in the order flow) drove price higher from Friday’s settlement to 72.74s at/near Sharedata’s 2nd standard deviation high target before selling interest emerged, halting the buy-side auction, developing balance before closing at 72.08s.

Monday’s auction saw buying interest early in Globex, driving price higher from Friday’s settlement to 72.39s at/near Sharedata’s 1st standard deviation high target into the London auction. Responsive selling entered, developing balance, 72.39s-71.88s, into the NY auction as the market opened gap higher. Gap higher open structures offer asymmetric potential for higher prices within the intra-day context based on the market generated data.

Following balance development early in NY, 72.38s-71.82s, initiative buying entered, 72.40s-72.50s, driving price modestly higher in buy-side continuation, achieving the stopping point high, 72.74s, at/near Sharedata’s 2nd standard deviation high within the key supply cluster overhead. Buyers trapped there amidst selling interest, halting the auction and driving price lower to 71.88s where buying interest emerged as rotation higher developed into the NY close, settling at 72.08s.

As noted Friday, the highest probability path for Monday’s auction based on market structure (sell excess) was for price discovery lower. Buying interest emerged early in Monday’s Globex auction negating this primary inference. Additional structural indication occurred as the market opened Gap higher, indicating asymmetric potential for price discovery higher. The result was price discovery higher toward Sharedata’s 2nd standard deviation high target as key supply was tested. Selling interest emerged there, developing balance, 72.74s-71.88s.

Markets are probabilistic not deterministic and thus require multiple probability paths to develop a robust model. Using market structure and order flow properly allow mental flexibility (neuro-plasticity) in the ongoing assessment of the likeliest market path preventing anchoring bias. Looking ahead, the highest probability path based on market structure for Tuesday’s auction would be for buy-side continuation, provided the buy-side breakout area, 71.80s-71.60s, holds. Failure of the buy-side on any pullback toward that key demand area will indicate potential for price discovery potential lower.

As noted in last week’s WTI Weekly, seasonal price weakness in confluence with continued extreme bullish posture in the Managed Money suggests headwinds for WTI trading beyond the key supply cluster overhead (72s-75s). Today’s development of a buy-side breakout above key supply resulted in price discovery into major supply overhead. The market is poised yet again to challenge the major supply area.

