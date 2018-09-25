Foot Locker Could End Up Being A 'Cigar Butt' - But One With More Than A Few Puffs Left

Nike's success could translate well in the short term, but longer term might be more of a competitor - a key risk.

Foot Locker (FL) has seen its share of struggles, and the so-called retail apocalypse and demise of the mall have hurt its perception quite a bit as well. It doesn't help that the company experienced a very bad fiscal 2017, but valuations have compressed here to the point that there isn't a lot of optimism left in the share price.

Still a decent business

Fiscal 2017 wasn't a good one for Foot Locker, as sales actually shrank when excluding sales from the extra week in fiscal 2017 (there were 53 weeks in 2017 vs. 52 weeks in 2016). Comparable store sales dipped into negative territory as well, sliding by over -3%. Despite this bad year, the company does have some ambitious goals going forward:

The company plans to earn 17% return on invested capital in the longer term and increase sales per gross square foot. It's also pretty clear about these goals, but whether the company will be able to accomplish them or not is still up in the air.

One thing I do like about the company is the fact that it not only focuses on return on invested capital, but it also takes its "off-balance sheet" operating leases into account when calculating it as well. It's also still earning ROIC in the double-digits, even after what I'd call a very bad year:

The company's ROIC has been sliding sequentially over the past few years, however. Fiscal 2017 saw lower earnings and a larger average invested capital base, both factors that drag down overall ROIC. According to the company's 10-K, "average invested capital increased as a result of the effect of opening larger stores, as well as signing certain high-profile leases with longer lease terms."

Earnings started sinking at the gross level, as higher markdowns led to lower margins on merchandise. Selling, general and administrative expenses were also higher in fiscal 2017, so that led to lower operating profits as well. Lower net income was inevitable at this point, so next I'd like to examine the firm's earnings in context with its shareholders' equity - by breaking down its return on equity.

Return on equity analysis

It comes as no surprise that Foot Locker's ROE was lower in fiscal 2017, but I'd like to know why. I broke down its ROE into five analyzable pieces for further insights, therefore.

Note: I am using non-GAAP, adjusted numbers provided by management in the 10-K for all income statement items below, which strip out things like litigation charges (and other charges) as well as an extra week in fiscal 2017 (53 weeks vs. only 52 weeks in both fiscal 2016 and 2015).

The margin compression and shrinking adjusted net income were two of the main anchors sinking ROE, but weaker asset turnover was also a lesser culprit. Despite a lighter tax burden (which will continue to get lighter now that tax reform has passed) and higher ROE-magnifying leverage, ROE fell by a little over 5% year over year.

A best-case scenario going forward would be longer-term ROE of about 27.6%. That's if we take management's long-term EBIT margin guidance of around 12.5% into account, assume a lower tax rate closer to 25%, and also holding everything else constant.

With all the negatives, why even take a second look at Foot Locker?

The firm has reported two quarters for fiscal 2018 so far, and Q2 of 2018 saw comps growth of 0.5%. Not the greatest, but better than a decline of over -3%, or even the -1.2% decline year to date. Stopping the bleeding is encouraging, and if comps return to growth, then I think some confidence in the company will be regained.

Gross margins also expanded year over year, pushing past the 30% mark again. Higher costs continue to hurt margins at the operating and net levels, however, but perhaps a lower tax rate can help to offset some of this. If the company reports a more "normal" Q3 and finishes strong through Q4, then shares are offering a lot of value here, as valuations are well below normal historical levels.

FL shares have tended to trade at about 1.07 times sales on average over the past five years, while the thirteen-year median multiple is 0.80 times sales. At only about 0.74 times sales currently, shares are well below normal historical valuation ranges.

Shares look even "cheaper" on an earnings-basis, as the five-year average price-to-earnings multiple is 15.85 according to Morningstar, and the thirteen-year median is 16.16 times earnings:

Earnings are expected to increase as well, so shares are flirting with a single-digit multiple at this price, since analysts (on average) expect $4.49 in earnings per share for this fiscal year and $4.83 for the year after that. That means FL shares are trading at only 10.75 times this year's expectations, and only 10 times forward earnings. That's good for growth of about 7.6% from fiscal 2018 through fiscal 2019, which is also better than the growth rates currently embedded in the share price:

Unless we require an extraordinarily high discount rate of 20% (which would mean 10.85% worth of growth implied by the current share price), FL shares do not have much growth baked into them at all. Assuming a 10% to 12% discount rate range assumes hardly any growth in EPS expected at all (only about 1.6% to 3.45%). If the company is able to just meet its earnings estimates, then I think shares are simply too cheap here at the moment.

Foot Locker also maintains a relatively pristine balance sheet that holds hardly any traditional debt, with a debt-to-equity ratio of just 0.05x, which jumps to around 1.13x if we include the capitalized operating leases. The roughly $950 million in cash on the balance sheet (as of 2018 Q2) is more than enough to pay off the entire balance of its traditional long-term debt of just $124 million as well.

Nike's success could be a short-term catalyst, but longer-term threat

After its recent controversial campaign, Nike (NKE) not only came out relatively unscathed, but perhaps even stronger sales-wise. I'll leave Nike and politics out of the article, but the bottom line is this - Foot Locker relies heavily on Nike's success for its own success.

Foot Locker gets about 67% of all merchandise from Nike, according to FL's most recent 10-K. So if polls are correct, Nike's increasing sales momentum and product launches should also help boost Foot Locker's business going forward.

There are also some real risks, however, that could turn FL into a "value trap." These are the more obvious shorter-term ones, like earnings misses or a return to badly sinking comps, as well as some longer-term ones. In the long term, Nike is increasingly selling "direct-to-consumer" and expanding to other e-commerce outlets like Amazon (AMZN).

This is a real serious issue for Foot Locker's business going forward, especially if Nike one day decides it no longer needs Foot Locker as a partner. This is why I ultimately view Foot Locker more as a "cigar butt" - since its business model might be in jeopardy in the long run. In the short run, however, I think it's still a decent business that's recovering from a very bad year. There's also a decent chance that its business model remains intact in the long run, too - especially if consumers continue to prefer to try shoes and other sportswear on "in-store" before purchasing, but nobody knows with 100% certainty what the future holds.

Conclusion

A lower tax burden, increasing Nike sales, and overall cheap valuations for a company still expanding its bottom line could all be considered catalysts for FL shares going forward. The company also continues to pay a dividend, which is currently yielding almost 3%. As a short-to-medium term value play (aka a cigar butt with a few puffs left), FL shares are attractive here, in my opinion, despite some very real risks. Its strong balance sheet also gives it some "optionality" for the future as well.

