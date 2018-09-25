Your 53 Dividend Aristocrats September Scorecard From Dividend Dogcatcher

5k invested in the lowest-priced five September top-yield Aristocrats showed 0.41% less net gain than from $5k invested in all ten. High price big dogs barely led S&P Dividend Aristocrats.

"S&P 500® Dividend Aristocrats measure the performance of S&P 500 companies that have increased dividends every year for the last 25 consecutive years."- us.spindices.com.

Actionable Conclusions (1-10): Analysts Cast 9% To 19.8% Net Gains To September 2019

Five of the ten top Aristocrats by yield were verified as being among the top ten gainers for the coming year based on analyst 1-year target prices. (They are tinted gray in the chart above). Thus, our yield-based forecast for Aristocrats graded by Wall St. wizards was 50% accurate.

Projections based on estimated dividend returns from $1000 invested in each of the thirty highest-yielding stocks and their aggregate one-year analyst median target prices, as reported by YCharts, created the 2018-19 data points. Note: one-year target prices by lone analysts were not applied. Ten probable profit-generating trades projected to September 21, 2019, were:

AbbVie (ABBV) was projected to net $197.65, based on dividends plus median target price estimates from twenty-one analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 54% more than the market as a whole.

Chevron (CVX) was projected to net $197.53, based on dividends plus a mean target price estimate from twenty-two analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 7% more than the market as a whole.

Nucor Corp. (NUE) was projected to net $170.12, based on a median target price estimate from fifteen analysts plus dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 50% more than the market as a whole.

T. Rowe Price Group Inc. (TROW) was projected to net $156.52, based on a median target price estimate from seventeen analysts plus the estimated annual dividend, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 18% more than the market as a whole.

Leggett & Platt Inc. (LEG) was projected to net $130.49, based on dividends plus a median target estimate from seven brokers, less transaction fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 16% less than the market as a whole.

McDonald's (MCD) was projected to net $118.17, based on dividends plus a mean target price estimate from thirty-one analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 34% less than the market as a whole.

Air Products and Chemicals (APD) was projected to net $114.75, based on target price estimates from twenty-one analysts plus annual dividend, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 6% more than the market as a whole.

Coca-Cola Co. (KO) was projected to net $101.94, based on dividends plus a mean target price estimate from twenty-six analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 26% less than the market as a whole.

Federal Realty Investment (FRT) netted $96.60, based on a median target price estimate from seventeen analysts plus dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 82% less than the market as a whole.

AT&T Inc. (T) was projected to net $90.12, based on a median of target estimates from thirty analysts plus dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 60% less than the market as a whole.

The average net gain in dividend and price was estimated to be 13.74% on $10k invested as $1k in each of these ten stocks. This gain estimate was subject to average volatility 8% less than the market as a whole.

The Dividend Dogs Rule

Stocks earned the "dog" moniker by exhibiting three traits: (1) paying reliable, repeating dividends, (2) their prices fell to where (3) yield (dividend/price) grew higher than their peers. Thus, the highest yielding stocks in any collection became known as "dogs." More precisely, these are in fact best called "underdogs," even if they are "Aristocrats."

53 Dividend Aristocrats By Yield

Actionable Conclusions (11-20): Ten Top Dividend Aristocrats Stocks By Yield

Top ten Aristocrats selected 9/21/18 by yield represented six of eleven Morningstar sectors. Top yielding stock, AT&T, Inc. [1] was the lone communication services representative in the top ten.

The top of two healthcare representatives placed second, AbbVie [3], while the second health issue in the top ten placed sixth, Cardinal Health (CAH) [6].

Two energy representatives placed third, and fourth, Exxon Mobil (XOM) [3], and, Chevron [4].

One utilities firm placed fifth, Consolidated Edison (ED) [5], and three consumer defensive sector representatives placed seventh, eighth, and ninth: Kimberly-Clark (KMB) [7]; Coca-Cola [8]; Procter & Gamble (PG) [9].

Finally, one consumer cyclical firm placed tenth, Leggett & Platt Inc. [10], to complete these Aristocratic top ten by yield for September.

Actionable Conclusions: (21-30) Ten Aristocrats Showed 8.47% To 18.05% Upsides To September 2019; (31) Downsides Projected From Eleven Losers Ranged between 0.12% and 10.61%.

To quantify top yield rankings, analyst mean price target estimates provided a "market sentiment" gauge of upside potential. Added to the simple high-yield metrics, analyst median price target estimates became another tool to dig out bargains.

Analysts Estimated A 0.41% Disadvantage For 5 Highest Yield, Lowest-Priced S&P Dividend Aristocrats To September 2019

Ten top Aristocrats were culled by yield for their monthly update. Yield (dividend/price) results verified by YCharts did the ranking.

As noted above, top ten Aristocrats selected 9/21/18 showing the highest dividend yields represented six of eleven in the Morningstar sector scheme.

Actionable Conclusions: Analysts Projected The 5 Lowest-Priced of the Top Ten Highest-Yield Aristocrats Dogs (32) Delivering 7.62% Vs. (33) 7.66% Net Gains by All Ten by September 2019

$5000 invested as $1k in each of the five lowest-priced stocks in the top ten Dividend Aristocrats kennel by yield were predicted by analyst 1-year targets to deliver 0.41% less gain than $5,000 invested as $.5k in all ten. The eighth lowest-priced Aristocrats top yield stock, AbbVie, was projected to deliver the best net gain of 19.76%.

The five lowest-priced top yield Aristocrats for September 21 were: AT&T, Inc.; Leggett & Platt Inc.; Coca-Cola Co.; Cardinal Health; Consolidated Edison, with prices ranging from $33.78 to $77.89.

Five higher-priced Aristocrats as of August 15 were: Exxon Mobil; Procter & Gamble; AbbVie; Kimberly-Clark; Chevron Corp., whose prices ranged from $85.17 to $121.13.

This distinction between five low-priced dividend dogs and the general field of ten reflected Michael B. O'Higgins' "basic method" for beating the Dow. The scale of projected gains based on analyst targets added a unique element of "market sentiment" gauging upside potential. It provided a here-and-now equivalent of waiting a year to find out what might happen in the market. Caution is advised, since analysts are historically only 20% to 80% accurate on the direction of change and just 0% to 20% accurate on the degree of change.

See my instablog for specific instructions about how to best apply the dividend dog data featured in this article, this glossary instablog to interpret my abbreviated headings, and this instablog to aid your safe investing. - Fredrik Arnold

The net gain/loss estimates above did not factor in any foreign or domestic tax problems resulting from distributions. Consult your tax advisor regarding the source and consequences of "dividends" from any investment.

Stocks listed above were suggested only as possible reference points for your Aristocrats dog stock purchase or sale research process. These were not recommendations.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational and educational purposes only and should not be construed to constitute investment advice. Nothing contained herein shall constitute a solicitation, recommendation or endorsement to buy or sell any security. Prices and returns on equities in this article except as noted are listed without consideration of fees, commissions, taxes, penalties, or interest payable due to purchasing, holding, or selling same.

Graphs and charts were compiled by Rydlun & Co., LLC from data derived from www.indexarb.com; YCharts.com; finance.yahoo.com; analyst mean target price by Thomson/First Call in YahooFinance. Dog photo: pinterest.com

Catch A Dog Of The Day on Facebook! At 8:45 AM every NYSE trading day on Facebook/Dividend Dog Catcher, Fredrik Arnold gives a quick live video summary of a potential selection for his new Ivy portfolio. Dividend Aristocrats pups qualify as valuable catches! Find them among the 52 Dogs of the Week I, or the 52 Dogs of the Week II now showing full returns. Dogs of the Week III (Safari to Sweet Success) is currently accumulating gains. Yes, a new portfolio named Ivy (IV) has launched! Click here to subscribe or get more information. Yet always remember: Root for the Underdog.

Disclosure: I am/we are long T.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.