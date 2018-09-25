Alibaba: Jack Ma Passes The Torch, Company In Good Hands

On Friday, 9/7/18, Jack Ma, co-founder and Executive Chairman of Chinese internet giant Alibaba (BABA), announced that he is stepping down from his leadership and chairman’s role in the company on 9/10/18 to focus on philanthropy. This should not come as a total surprise as Mr. Ma has expressed his desire to step down from the day-to-day leadership role for nearly a decade. The company also announced that current CEO, Daniel Zhang, will replace Mr. Ma at the helm of Alibaba.

The House that Ma Built

Jack Ma was a former English teacher who started Alibaba in 1999. Since that time, he has built the company into one of the world’s foremost e-commerce and digital payment companies and has transformed how Chinese people shop and pay for things. The New York Times estimates his wealth at $40 billion. Mr. Ma will remain on Alibaba’s board of directors and will continue to mentor company management.

A Decade in the Making

Mr. Ma’s announcement coincides with his 54th birthday and the Teacher’s Day holiday in China. His decision should not come as a total surprise to the market. Mr. Ma has expressed his desire to focus more of his time and fortune on education. In fact, the New York Times article reported that in the past, Mr. Ma has stated that he did not want to spend his whole life at the company. He wanted to retire and go back to teaching. The South China Morning Post reported that Mr. Ma’s retirement has been a decade in the making. In 2014, he created the Jack Ma Foundation which has worked to improve education in rural China. He cited Microsoft (MSFT) founder Bill Gates as an example.

Mr. Ma’s decision comes at a tricky time for the company. The Chinese government is increasingly playing a more interventionalist role in companies. As the internet has grown in popularity and importance, the government has tightened its control over companies like Alibaba. Additionally, the company is facing overall slower growth in China and will likely be affected by the current trade war between the United States and China.

Mr. Ma had stepped down as chief executive in 2013, turning that role over to Mr. Zhang, who is assuming the leadership role at Alibaba. Mr. Zhang will be assuming the role of Alibaba’s chairman over the next 12 months.

Who Is Daniel Zhang?

Daniel Zhang is the current CEO of Alibaba. At Alibaba, employees refer to him as xiaoyaozi or “free and unfettered one,” according to the South China Morning Post. Mr. Zhang studied finance at the Shanghai University of Finance and Economics. Before joining Alibaba, he served as Chief Financial Officer at Chinese gaming company Shanda Interactive Entertainment and was a senior manager at PwC’s audit and business advisory service in Shanghai.

While Mr. Ma was often more visible and flamboyant, having dressed up as Michael Jackson and a punk rocker to perform at company events, Mr. Zhang is more low-key. "He's mild-mannered, he's more Clark Kent, and Jack's the Superman," said Duncan Clark, the author of "Alibaba: The House That Jack Ma Built."[4] However, it is generally agreed that Alibaba is being left in capable hands. "Daniel has been instrumental in bringing Alibaba to its current scale," said John Choi, the head of China internet research at investment bank Daiwa Capital Markets, quoted on CNN.

Strong History at Alibaba

Mr. Zhang joined Alibaba in 2007 and was responsible for grooming its Tmall business-to-consumer platform, once an obscure e-commerce website, into an online retail behemoth that is highly sought-after by brands looking to sell in China. He also recently drove the partnership with Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) to deliver the company’s coffee.

Best Known For Starting Alibaba’s Single’s Day Festival

Mr. Zhang is best known for starting the “Double 11” shopping festival, now commonly referred to as Single’s Day. According to the South China Morning Post article, Single’s Day is the world’s largest 24-hour shopping event. The event generated over 168 billion yuan in sales in 2017, up from 50 billion yuan in its first year of 2009, according to the article. The event is larger than Black Friday in the U.S. as well as Amazon Prime Day.

Strategy for the Future

Zhang now has his sights set on helping Alibaba further its New Retail strategy and to expand overseas. He has overseen the expansion of Alibaba’s Hema supermarket across China. Hema allows consumers to shop either in the store or online with the option of having groceries delivered to their doorstep. The company recently acquired food delivery company Ele.me and plans to merge it with its recommendations unit and integrate on-demand delivery to other parts of the business, including Hema and e-commerce platforms Tmall and Taobao.

Summary

The change of guard at successful companies always generates concern and anxiety until the leadership of new management is articulated, executed, and evaluated. This can be seen in the recent decline in Alibaba’s stock price following Mr. Ma’s announcement. However, the transition was not a total surprise as Mr. Ma had expressed his interest in moving on to focus on philanthropy and education and had begun transitioning the company to that end.

Additionally, the company is being left in good hands. Daniel Zhang is an accomplished leader within Alibaba who has overseen the company’s online retail mall as well as established the biggest, single-day retail event in the world. We believe that the company is poised to realize potential benefits as Mr. Zhang positions the company for its next leg of growth.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BABA.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.