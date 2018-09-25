Your Cancer Highlight: Roche Seeks To Change The Game With A Liquid Biopsy Platform

The contribution to Roche's bottom line may not be massive, but look for liquid biopsy to be incorporated more in future clinical trials and therapy development.

The availability of a liquid biopsy platform has the potential to change oncology practice as we know it, with far-ranging industry impact.

Roche (OTCQX:RHHBF) shook the oncology world earlier this year with the blockbuster $2.4 billion acquisition of Foundation Medicine (FMI), a premier developer of diagnostic tools for clinical oncology.

Most notably, FMI's tools are in wide use for the detection of mutations that might help to identify drugs that will be effective in patients, such as BRCA mutations in breast cancer or EGFR mutations in non-small cell lung cancer.

Recently, one of the important themes for the management of a number of solid tumors, particularly non-small cell lung cancer, has been the advent of broad molecular profiling, which covers a standardized array of possible treatment-informing mutations. Foundation's own FoundationOne CDx platform is one such platform that conveys a broad cut of information, including four different kinds of genomic alterations (for example, mutations or rearrangements), microsatellite instability, and tumor mutational burden, all of which are becoming more and more relevant for the use of targeted and immunologic treatment options.

One of the other notable themes in the field of companion diagnostics has been the development of liquid biopsies. These take the DNA that is shed by cancer cells and detect mutations, which means potentially no more need for biopsies to make these critical assessments. Theoretically, this solves a few problems. First, a blood draw is much simpler and prone to fewer complications than a surgical biopsy. Second, for some reason you may not be able to get a biopsy, either because the tumor is too small, or perhaps because it has become metastatic.

Liquid biopsy has the potential to solve both of these critical challenges.

RHHBF announced that their FoundationOneLiquid test is now available globally, and it is capable of identifying 70 of the most common aberrations in solid tumors. They note that this includes microsatellite instability, which is important because it is the first tissue-agnostic biomarker, letting the patient know they are a candidate for pembrolizumab therapy once other options run out.

This kind of news won't change RHHBF's financial outlook overnight, since diagnostics simply aren't as big a business as therapeutics, typically. However, what you're witnessing is a quiet revolution in how cancer is diagnosed and treated.

This is one of those areas where it feels like the possible applications of a soon-to-be-widely-available tech are not yet fully understood. Certainly, everyone can understand the benefit of a simple blood draw to probe what kind of targeting you can do.

Certainly, we can all understand the challenge of a patient not having enough tumor tissue to perform "normal" sampling.

But there are other potential, very cool, applications for liquid biopsy. For example, clinicians may be able to monitor the "clonal evolution" of a tumor, as it undergoes further mutation to acquire resistance to chemotherapy or targeted therapy. Does that case of ALK-positive lung cancer become resistant to treatment? The doctor could easily find out if this is due to some other mutation or if the tumor has acquired an entirely different feature that helps it overcome therapy.

In those two scenarios, the optimal treatment strategy may vary. In essence, by being easy-to-perform, it's going to become more common for clinicians to perform these kinds of assessments to more carefully pinpoint how to attack the cancer next time.

There're also the possible scientific ramifications of wide access to such a technology. For example, you can't give a patient a drug for a year, and then take a biopsy of the tumor every two weeks to see what's happening on the molecular level. But with liquid biopsy, we may be able to enter into a completely different era of monitoring patients with cancer.

Overall, I think this article is making clear that the impact of this news is more likely to be felt by the oncology field on the whole than on RHHBF in particular. Certainly, they have an opportunity to gain and maintain premier status in the diagnostic field, which should translate well into their bottom line as they fight off patent expirations and competition.

However, the impact of liquid biopsy will be felt throughout the cancer industry, and any targeted therapy developer will have the opportunity to easily incorporate this technique into clinical trials. On top of that, liquid biopsy is a total game changer for the minority of patients who simply will never have the chance to get a clear picture of their tumors' molecular profiles. In this way, we have the potential to see fewer shots in the dark in the future.

