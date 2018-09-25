BALB Is Illiquid But It Is The Only Instrument In The Cotton Market Other Than Futures

Cotton is a soft and fluffy fiber that is the primary ingredient in the manufacturing of garments, sheets, and many other products. Yarns, threads, fishing nets, filters, tents, explosives, paper, and bookbinding also require cotton along with medicinal and cosmetic products.

The leading producers of cotton in the world are China, India, the United States, Pakistan, Brazil, Uzbekistan, and Australia. In a typical year, these seven countries account for ninety percent of the world’s production of the fiber.

The United States is the world’s leading exporter of cotton as it exports more than seven times as much of the soft commodity to the rest of the world as the second leading exporter, Australia. Therefore, the U.S. crop each year can have a significant impact on world supplies. Just as in many other commodities markets, China is the leading consumer.

The ongoing and escalating trade dispute between the United States and China has impacted and distorted the supply and demand fundamentals for many commodities. Since U.S. cotton flows to China each year, tariffs and retaliatory measures could be changing the pricing dynamics for the fiber that traded to an all-time high of $2.27 per pound in 2011, fell to lows of 55.66 cents in March 2016 and had recovered to the 96.50 level in June 2018.

Cotton futures prices can be highly volatile, and they trade on the Intercontinental Exchange along with the other members of the soft commodities sector. When it comes to ETF/ETN products, BAL stopped trading in April 2018, and the iPath Series B Bloomberg Cotton Subindex Total Return ETN (BALB) product took its place.

The price of cotton declined after the September WASDE

The price of cotton declined after the most recent World Agricultural Supply and Demand Estimates report on September 12.

As the daily chart highlights, December cotton futures were trading at the 82 cents per pound level going into the monthly report from the USDA. While the price held up for a couple of days after the WASDE report because of the potential of late-season harm to the cotton crop in the Carolinas from Hurricane Florence, the price fell below the 80 cents per pound level on September 18, reaching a low of 77.90 cents. The eight-cent level was a technical area of support with lots of price congestion, but the fluffy fiber moved through the level like a hot knife through butter and fell to its lowest price since late April because of the bearish tone of the monthly report on market fundamentals from the USDA.

WASDE boosted 2018/2019 U.S. cotton output estimates, exports, and ending stockpiles from the previous August WASDE report. While global consumption rose by 300,000 bales because of higher-than-expected demand in India, production more than compensated with increases in China, Brazil, and the United States and a small decline in Australia. The USDA increases global ending stocks by 400,000 bales to 77.5 million bales from the August report, which eventually weighed on the price of cotton futures and sent them below the 80-cents per pound level for the first time in five months.

While the price of cotton declined over recent sessions, the recovery that began in March 2016 continues to display a pattern of higher lows and higher highs on the futures market.

A long-term recovery from the March 2016 low

After reaching dizzying heights at $2.27 per pound in March 2011, many consumers of the fiber balked at paying such high prices for the fiber and substituted synthetic fibers for cotton, causing the price to implode. By March 2016, the price of cotton futures finally found a bottom at over 75 percent below the 2016 peak when nearby ICE futures fell to 55.66 cents per pound.

As the weekly chart of cotton futures illustrates, the price recovered from the March lows moving through to 60 and 70-cents level in 2016 with a high of 77.80 cents per pound in August 2016. In 2017, the price continued to make higher highs rising to 87.18 cents in May. The bullish price action continued into this year with the fiber rising to a peak of 96.50 cents in June, but since then the pressure has been on the downside in the cotton futures market. The latest WASDE report added additional pressure, sending the price below the 80 cents per pound level last week.

Price momentum on the weekly chart has declined into oversold territory as the price has dropped from 96.50 cents on the weekly chart to its most recent low at 77.90 cents on the December futures contract between June and September. December futures were trading at just under the 78 cents per pound level on Monday, September 24. While WASDE ignited the downside pressure in the cotton futures market, the writing may have been on the wall because of the ongoing trade dispute between the world’s leading exporter of the fiber and the largest consumer on the earth.

Trade issues weigh on the price of the fiber

The trade dispute between the U.S. and China picked up steam over the summer months as the U.S. slapped tariffs on the Asian nation and China retaliated with protectionist measures against U.S. goods. Since China purchases many agricultural commodities from the U.S., the sector found itself in the crosshairs of the dispute. The price of soybeans fell to a decade low in July and corn followed the beans to the downside. Cotton held above the 80 cents per pound level through the summer months, but there is little doubt that last week’s escalation led to the decline in the price of the fiber. President Trump upped the ante with an additional 10 percent tariffs on $200 billion of Chinese goods for four months rising to 25 percent at the end of this year. Moreover, the U.S. President told China any retaliation would result in tariffs on another $257 billion in Chinese goods. The escalation of the trade dispute that could lead to a trade war weighed on the price of cotton and added bearish insult to injury after a disappointing WASDE report.

The levels to watch in cotton

On the weekly chart, the critical level of support for the December futures contract is at the mid-February 2018 low at 75.11 cents per pound. Below there, the next level of support lies at the July 2017 bottom at 66.49 cents. On the upside, there is minor technical resistance at the high of 90.61 cents from the week of July 30, 2018, and at the peak at 96.50 cents per pound. It is likely that we will see cotton futures trade on the back of news from the trade front over the coming weeks and months.

How to approach BALB

Cotton has been trading in a bull market since March 2011, and the cotton futures market on the Intercontinental Exchange is the most direct route for trading and investing in the fluffy fiber. While global economic conditions continue to provide an optimistic view of the path of least resistance for the price of cotton, trade issues, a stronger U.S. dollar, rising interest rates, and the wave of protectionism continue to weigh on its price.

BALB is the only game in town when it comes to positioning in the cotton market without entering the highly leveraged and volatile world of the futures arena.

Since April, BALB traded in a range from $47.86 to highs of $58.52 per share and was trading at $49.00 on Monday, September 24, close to its lows. With less than $6 million in net assets and an average daily trading volume of 1,901 contracts, BALB is a highly illiquid product that has not yet gained the acceptance that its predecessor BAL had in the market. Any position on the long or short side in BALB requires nerves of steel and will be subject to high volatility. Therefore, stop orders in this product are dangerous as it could diverge from price moves in the cotton futures market at times. These days, I prefer to trade cotton in the futures arena which offers a lot more liquidity than BALB, but I will be watching the product’s net assets and daily trading volumes to see when it is safe to begin using the instrument that replaced the more liquid BAL product.

