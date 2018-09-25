Pretium Resources Is Getting Its Ducks In A Row

Today, Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) announced several important news that shed a little more light on the future of the company. First of all, Pretium announced its intention to repurchase the gold stream by the end of this year. It also confirmed that some proposals to refinance the credit facility are being evaluated. Another important news is that the permitting of the Brucejack mine expansion is well underway, with a final decision expected later this year. Also, a grassroots exploration campaign is in progress, with drill results expected later this year. The mining operations at the Brucejack mine seem to go well, as the H2 2018 production guidance of 200,000-220,000 toz gold at an AISC of $710-770/toz has been confirmed.

The most important news is that Pretium has delivered notice electing to repurchase 100% of the callable 8% gold and silver stream at the end of 2018. According to the news release, the stream repurchase will cost $237 million, and it will be realized without any equity financing. This is very good news for shareholders. Under the streaming agreement, Pretium is entitled to ongoing payments of only $400/toz gold and $4/toz silver. This means that at a gold price of $1,200, the stream holders are entitled to receive approximately 5.3% of the company's revenues. After the stream repurchase, this amount will be saved for Pretium's shareholders. It isn't a good news for Blackstone Tactical Opportunities, which owns 50% of the stream, and Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR), which purchased the remaining 50% from Orion Mine Finance Group only last year.

Today's news release also states that Pretium is evaluating proposals to refinance the credit facility by the end of this year. The $350 million credit facility bears an accrued interest of 7.5%. It matures on December 31, 2018, but it can be extended to December 31, 2019. However, in the case of an extension, Pretium will have to pay an extra 2.5% on the principal amount outstanding. In other words, the company will need approximately $400 million to repay the debt at the end of 2018 or $435 million to repay it at the end of 2019. Refinancing the debt by the end of this year may save up to $35 million. Moreover, as I calculated in my previous article, if the gold price remains weak, Pretium may need several million from a new debt facility to finance the stream repurchase.

Another positive news is that the permitting of the Brucejack mine production expansion is progressing well. As announced in December 2017, Pretium wants to expand the throughput rate from 2,700 to 3,800 tpd, or by 40%. The expansion should cost only less than $25 million, and it has the potential to improve the economics of the project significantly. According to today's news release, the permitting process is on track, with a decision expected later this year. A higher throughput rate may lead to a shorter mine life. This is why the regional exploration activities are important. As shown in the picture below, a huge exploration potential exists right to the east of the Valley of the Kings, that is being mined now. Right now, two drill rigs are focused on a target 20 km to the south-east of the Brucejack mine. Results are expected in the coming months.

(Source: Pretium Resources)

Also, the Brucejack mine operations seem to be on track. Back in August, Pretium introduced the H2 2018 production guidance. According to the guidance, 200,000-220,000 toz gold should be produced. The AISC is estimated at $710-770/toz. Today, the company has confirmed that the H2 guidance should be met. However, there is a small problem. According to the news release:

As a result, the Company anticipates meeting production guidance of 200,000 to 220,000 ounces of gold and all-in sustaining cost1 guidance of $710 to $770 per ounce gold sold for the second half of 2018, with production weighted more heavily in the fourth quarter than the third quarter.

The last sentence may cause some trouble. Q3 production should be lower compared to Q4 production. Given that the company has decided to announce this detail in the news release, it is possible to speculate that the difference will be relatively notable, maybe 10,000 or 20,000 toz gold in favor of Q4. It means Q3 production will be probably in the range of 90,000-100,000 toz gold. But in Q2, Pretium produced 111,340 toz gold. Given the recent short attacks and the production issues from late 2017 and early 2018, a 10-20% quarter-over-quarter production decline may unnerve some of the investors and weigh on Pretium's share price negatively.

PVG data by YCharts

Today's news should help to support the share price that experienced a meaningful decline (chart above) after a short attack earlier this month, when an investment group named Viceroy Research published a very negative report about Pretium Resources based on the several years old resource estimate controversy. Shortly after the report was published, several specialized law firms announced the start of an investigation of "possible violations of federal securities laws" on behalf of Pretium's shareholders. The law firms, including Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP, Law Offices of Howard G. Smith, The Rosen Law Firm, The Schall Law Firm, Robbins Arroyo LLP and Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP, acted pretty quickly and Pretium's share price declined down to the $7 level. However, a steep recovery followed that pushed it back up over $8. Today's positive news should be able to set the price direction for the coming weeks, at least until the Q3 production numbers release (probably in the middle of October).

Conclusion

Today, Pretium's management provided several important answers to some of the most important questions regarding the future of the company. The gold-silver stream will be repurchased by the end of this year. Also Pretium's debt will be probably refinanced by the end of this year. The expansion permits, as well as the greenfield exploration drill results, are expected by the end of this year as well. The H2 2018 production guidance should be met, although the production should be weighted more heavily in the fourth quarter than the third quarter, according to Pretium. This may mean a short-term pressure on the share price if the Q3 production volumes are much lower compared to Q2. But overall, the direction of the company seems good.

