Fracking Business Is Slowing - Cramer's Lightning Round (9/24/18)

Stocks discussed on the Lightning Round segment of Jim Cramer's Mad Money Program, Monday, September 24.

Bullish Calls

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE): It's a speculative play, but Cramer likes it. He called a bottom in Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) as well.

Total (NYSE:TOT): It's a winner in an environment where oil is going up.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE): Their outlook was disappointing but Cramer is being patient with them. He holds the stock for his trust. "They've got to stop having one-time problems or we're going to have to change our view."

Bearish Calls

U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA): The fracking business is slowing. Be careful.

International Paper (NYSE:IP): The ban on plastic straws is not translating to their earnings as there is excess capacity in the industry.

Nokia (NYSE:NOK): They don't have a growth catalyst.

Alibaba (NYSE:BABA): Cramer likes the company but is staying away from Chinese stocks till the trade war is resolved.

