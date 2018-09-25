4 Things To Watch From The Fed This Week

The Federal Reserve’s FOMC gathers again this week to set monetary policy, and a 25 basis point interest rate rise is the near-universal expectation. Growth is undoubtedly very strong, with high-frequency indicators suggesting activity likely accelerated in 3Q18 after the economy expanded at an already stellar 4.2% annualised rate in 2Q18. At the same time, all of the major inflation measures are at or above the Federal Reserve’s 2% target, wages are picking up, the unemployment rate is close to an 18-year low and asset prices continue to rise. All this points to further tightening of policy.

We are also seeing a broadening out of the reasoning for higher interest rates. For example, Boston Fed President Eric Rosengren has repeatedly warned that monetary policy should be tightened from a financial stability perspective. He and others worry that unduly low borrowing costs could be the trigger for excessive risk-taking, which will store up trouble for the US economy in the future.

For that reason, we expect a rate hike this week and another in December. But markets will be watching closely for hints about the Fed's plans for 2019. Here are four things worth watching at this week's meeting:

1. Shrugging off trade tensions