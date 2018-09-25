Mining And China Seem To Be Supporting Komatsu

Komatsu shares have been riding a wave of renewed interest lately and still have upside, but the long-term picture is a little more subdued.

The mining recovery has more room to run, and management is looking to expand upon its Joy Global acquisition by introducing more products for underground hard-rock mining.

Komatsu's construction hours data has been pretty mediocre, but fiscal first-quarter sales were strong and China may be about to stimulate the construction sector.

Komatsu (OTCPK:KMTUY) (6301.T) has been lagging peers and rivals like Caterpillar (CAT) and Hitachi Construction Machinery (OTCPK:HTCMY) over the past couple of years, despite solid order trends at Komatsu, good initial results in its automation efforts, and further synergies to be gained from the Joy Global deal. Over the last couple of months, though, Komatsu shares have perked up a bit and risen more than 10% since my last update, on renewed enthusiasm for the mining business and the Chinese construction market.

Komatsu still looks a little undervalued, but the company has a lot riding on expanding its mining business and achieving those hoped-for synergies in the mining business. Although the construction business isn’t done yet for this cycle, the mining business really needs to step up for the shares to keep moving higher.

Construction Mixed, But Maybe Trending The Right Way

Operating hours data (KOMTRAX) has remained decidedly mixed (if not mediocre) for Komatsu in recent months. Operating hours in China continued to move along at low single-digit declines until a bigger drop in July (down more than 6%), followed by a reversal to almost flat in August. The Chinese market remains difficult to gauge, with activity slowing from the first quarter but increasing talk of a centrally-led stimulus package on the way.

More specific to Komatsu, I am concerned that Japanese companies like Komatsu and Hitachi are losing share in China, as the most recent excavator data showed significant share losses for Japanese companies at the expense of American companies (benefiting Caterpillar), local Chinese companies, and Korean companies. That doesn’t quite reconcile with the double-digit growth Komatsu saw in China in its first fiscal quarter, though, and I think this may be more of a momentary blip tied to timing in the market.

It’s again worth mentioning that, while Komatsu’s performance in China grabs a lot of attention, China is less than 10% of the business. Moreover, growth remains strong in North America (close to one-quarter of sales) as the commercial/non-residential construction sector continues to grow, and Komatsu is also seeing double-digit growth in Europe (a market roughly equal to China in revenue) and stronger growth in Asia outside China.

Work To Do In Mining

Komatsu had a good first quarter in its mining business, with sales up 18% in constant currency and up in the mid-teens on an organic basis (excluding KCM, or the Joy Global business). With healthy ongoing growth in construction and ongoing recovery in the mining business, the machinery business saw an overall 87% jump in operating profits, driving a 13% overall company-wide operating profit beat versus expectations.

As echoed by Caterpillar, FLSmidth (OTCPK:FLIDY) and Epiroc (OTCPK:EPOKY), the global mining equipment market continues to recover as companies move from catch-up maintenance and repair to brownfield and greenfield expansions. Komatsu believes that the full-cycle demand for mining machinery is around 5,000 units per year, but that the market is still running below that level (estimating 4,000 units for 2019).

Komatsu has a more diversified business after acquiring Joy, but the company needs to build upon that acquisition. Joy Global was predominantly an equipment provider to the North American coal industry, and Komatsu’s exposure to underground mining in copper, gold, and iron isn’t where it needs to be at this point. Management is already focusing on product development and leveraging the strengths of Joy’s technology and product capabilities into these other hard-rock applications, as well as working on better integrating the overall product portfolio (giving mining companies a broad range of products) and driving expense synergies.

I’m bullish on the long-term synergy potential for the Joy Global deal, particularly as Komatsu shifts the manufacturing approach. Komatsu has been a big early adopter of automation in its Japanese plants and I believe the company will benefit by eventually automating more of Joy Global’s production and using more efficient production scheduling to reduce tooling and inventory needs.

The Opportunity

A lot depends upon the ongoing health of the overall global economy, but I believe economic activity will support healthy commodity prices, sufficient to support the ongoing recovery in mining capex. I agree with Komatsu management that a return to prior peak levels of equipment demand (over 7,000 units/yr) is unlikely, but Komatsu doesn’t need that level of demand to generate meaningful growth over the next three years.

I’m not counting on a significant change in the Chinese market for Komatsu, but stimulus spending could help if the government does decide to push for more provincial infrastructure projects. Komatsu could also perhaps benefit from the rising trade tensions between the U.S. and China, but I’m not modeling any significant change yet.

I expect long-term, single-digit revenue growth from Komatsu, but I do expect above-trend growth for a couple more years as the company benefits from healthy construction demand and the mining recovery. I also expect further operating and FCF leverage as the mining business improves on increased volumes and executes on Joy Global cost synergies. Longer term, it’s hard to make an argument that Komatsu is undervalued on its cash flow, but that’s typically the case at this point in the cycle. Insofar as EV/EBITDA goes, I believe the shares are still undervalued below the mid-$30s on a forward EBITDA multiple of 8.5x (versus a long-term range of 6.5x to over 10x).

The Bottom Line

I’m not wildly excited about the heavy machinery sector at this point, but Komatsu remains a well-run operator in the space and one with more leverage to the mining recovery from here. Stronger demand in China would likely provide a nice boost (even if more to sentiment than actual results), and the shares do seem to be riding a renewed wave of positive momentum. There’s still upside from here to complement that momentum, but I can’t say I’m hugely excited about owning Komatsu for the long term from this point in the cycle.

