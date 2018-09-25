Novavax Shares Strengthen As A Key Catalyst Approaches

As other analysts weigh in and investors take positions in advance of the data, there will likely be upward pressure on the share price in the run-up to the catalyst.

Novavax (NVAX), a developmental biotech company specializing in novel vaccines, is quickly approaching a critical point. In Q1 2019, the company will report interim data from its Phase 3 maternal RSV vaccine trial. While ResVax, as the RSV vaccine is now called, is not Novavax’s only pipeline candidate, it is the only one with near-term potential for approval and monetization. Its novel flu vaccine - NanoFlu - has great potential, but is still too early-stage to carry the company if ResVax fails to meet its trial goals. Thus, all eyes are on the data readout in Q1.

As the fateful catalyst approaches, analysts are starting to pay greater attention to Novavax. A recent upgrade from JPMorgan (NYSE:JPM) has already sent shares soaring. As the readout approaches and as investors take positions to play the catalyst, we expect tailwinds behind the stock that should help support the current level and even climb higher, as it enters 2019.

A Bullish Call Jolts the Price

Novavax got a major vote of support on September 21st, when JPMorgan upgraded the company, seeing a fair value between $2 and $2.25 a share. The stock spiked on high volume as a result of the news, closing at $1.60 share – up 8.8% from the previous close.

The rise continued into the following week, with shares climbing about 15% at the time of writing on Monday, September 24th.

JPMorgan weighs the likelihood of positive trial data as high and sees the potential of NanoFlu as another significant factor. Early tests have shown NanoFlu to perform favorably against currently available flu vaccines, but it still has a ways to go before it can be considered a pivotal piece of the Novavax puzzle. ResVax is what really matters.

A successful outcome in the Phase 3 ResVax trial, which appears likely but is far from certain, would represent the first clinically-proven RSV vaccine, opening a market worth between $650 million and $850 million in the United States alone.

Other Tailwinds Inbound

The price spike in the wake of JPMorgan’s upgrade is indicative of Novavax’s potential room to run. Shares now have more limited upside when compared to the lower end of JPMorgan’s latest price target. That might seem to cap upside in the near term to a degree, but we are not so sure. As other analysts pay attention, we expect further coverage initiation and upward revision of price targets as the all-important trial catalyst approaches. That should serve as a strong tailwind, supporting the price level and even helping it climb higher into the catalyst. We expect accumulation to help in this regard as well.

Ultimately, everything hinges on the ResVax data, with JPMorgan seeing 80% downside in the event of trial failure. The price target is thus probability-adjusted; in the event of a successful trial data readout, we can expect major upward revisions of price targets.

Investors' Eye View

Novavax post-trial will be very different from what it is now, for good or ill. In the meantime, investors might be able to ride some upside into the catalyst. However, with the spike of the last couple days elevating shares beyond where they have stood in months, there may be a bit of a pullback in the very short term due to shares running so far ahead.

Novavax has great potential and has a lot of upside potential in the first quarter of next year. A speculative position, even at the current price, might be justified if one is willing to hold through the catalyst.

Disclosure: I am/we are long NVAX.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.