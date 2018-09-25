Acer Therapeutics' Focus On Rare And Ultra-Rare Diseases: A Potentially Lucrative Business Model

Plans to acquire and bring to market at least one new orphan or ultra-orphan drug each year. 15 to 20 potential candidates currently identified.

Plans to file NDA in Q4 '19 for ACER-001 (taste-masked sodium phenylbutyrate) for treatment of urea cycle disorders UCD. Plans to expand treatment indication to include Maple Syrup Urine Disease.

Plans to file NDA in early Q4 2018 to seek approval for EDSIVO in the U.S. for treatment of vEDS, a rare disease. Potential PDUFDA date by Q2 2019.

Acer Therapeutics' focus is on rare and ultra-rare diseases. Currently advancing 2 drug candidates relying on accelerated regulatory pathway under section 505(B)(2) of Federal Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act.

Acer Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ACER) ("Acer" or the "Company") is a pharmaceutical company headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts. The Company went public on September 19, 2017 following a merger and plan of arrangement between Opexa Therapeutics and privately held Acer Therapeutics Inc. See September 19, 2017 press release found here for more details.

Focus On Rare And Ultra Rare Diseases

The Company's business plan is to acquire commercial or near commercial stage orphan or ultra orphan drugs to treat rare and ultra rare diseases with critical unmet medical needs. The initial focus is on the U.S. market but the Company's stated goal is to commercialize its products in geographies that make strategic sense.

The Orphan Drug Act of 1983 - Definition of rare and ultra-rare disease in the U.S.

Orphan Drug Designation In The U.S: The Orphan Drug Act of 1983 defines a rare disease in the U.S. as affecting fewer than 200,000 individuals and an ultra-orphan disease as affecting fewer than 2,000 patients. In 1984, the Orphan Drug Act was amended, redefining rare diseases as those affecting “less than 200,000 persons in the United States” or more than 200,000 persons, but for whom “there is no reasonable expectation that the cost of developing and making available in the United States a drug for such disease or condition will be recovered from the sale in the United States.”

According to the U.S. National Institute of Health (see NIH website), there may be 7,000 rare diseases in the U.S. This is potentially a very large overall market with the NIH estimating 25 to 30 million Americans suffering from either a rare or ultra-rare disease.

The Orphan drug designation under the Orphan Drug Act provides manufacturers with the opportunity to earn special research grants, and subsequent FDA approval of the product carries additional incentives: Companies receive tax credits for incurred clinical trial costs (50% tax credit for expenses incurred during clinical testing, maximum of US $30 million), waiver of the FDA approval user fee (currently approximately US $2.4 million), and seven (7) years of post-approval market exclusivity for the approved indication.

In an article published in 2017 by Mathew Herder, What is the Purpose of the Orphan Drug Act?, Herder stated that, "...drug manufacturers are routinely able to price orphan drugs at US$100,000–US$200,000 per patient per year, needing only 5,000–10,000 patients to generate US$1 billion in annual revenues."

Rare diseases became known as orphan diseases because drug companies were not interested in adopting them to develop treatments. The Orphan Drug Act created financial incentives to encourage companies to develop new drugs in the U.S. to treat rare diseases. The rare disease definition was needed to establish which conditions would qualify for the new incentive programs.

Orphan Drug Designation In The European Union: In the European Union ("EU"), the European Medicines Agency ("EMA") Committee for Orphan Medicinal Products, or COMP, grants orphan drug designation to promote the development of products that are intended for the diagnosis, prevention or treatment of life-threatening or chronically debilitating conditions affecting not more than five (5) in 10,000 persons in the European Union Committee and for which no satisfactory method of diagnosis, prevention or treatment has been authorized. Orphan drug designation in the EU entitles a party to financial incentives and 10 years of market exclusivity subject to certain terms and conditions.

Orphan Drug Designation In Other Jurisdictions: There are orphan drug regulations and designations in other jurisdictions which also provide incentives. As the Company has not specifically mentioned other jurisdictions outside of the U.S. and the E.U. where it plans to obtain approval for its drug candidates, I will leave discussions of the other jurisdictions' orphan drug programs to such time as it becomes relevant.

Interview With Acer's CEO And CFO:

I spoke to both Chris Schelling, CEO of Acer, and Harry Palmin, CFO, by telephone on September 11th. I found both gentlemen straightforward in answering my questions during our conversation which lasted for more than an hour. They also answered a few of my follow up questions by email.

Apart from their desire to build a very valuable and successful orphan and ultra-orphan drug company, they were concerned about positive patient outcomes and ensuring access to patients who might not have adequate insurance coverage or the financial resources to pay for these expensive orphan and ultra-orphan drugs.

Acer now has two drugs in late stage clinical development addressing serious rare and ultra-rare diseases with significant unmet need.

Chris Schelling's vision for Acer is to take advantage of the opportunities to acquire commercial or near-commercial stage drugs into the U.S., the E.U. and other jurisdictions to treat rare or ultra rare diseases. His plans are to acquire and bring to market at least one new orphan or ultra-orphan drug each year. To help achieve that goal, Acer has been actively searching for new potential candidates and has currently identified another 15 to 20 drugs which it may be interested in pursuing.

Summary Of Corporate Structure As Of September 21, 2018

Symbol: NASDAQ: ACER

Outstanding shares: 10 million

Fully Diluted shares: 10.7 million includes approx. 700,000 outstanding options

52-week share price range: $8.55 to $34.10

Share price Sept. 14 @ close: $30.94

Average daily trading volume 41,000

Market Cap: $310 million

Debt: $0.00

Estimated Cash or equivalents: * $45 million

Cash runway according to Acer: H1 2020

All dollar references are in $U.S.

*On August 3, 2018, Acer completed a public offering of 2,555,555 shares of common stock at $18.00 per share, receiving net proceeds of approximately $42.5 million. Acer had approximately $8.3 million in cash or equivalents as of June 30, 2018.

Acer's Senior Management Team

Chris Schelling is a founding member and CEO of Acer with more than 18 years of biotech, pharma and orphan drug expertise. Prior to his involvement in Acer, Schelling was Executive Director of Strategic Marketing at BioMarin Pharmaceutical (BMRN). He also had previously held roles at Abgenix, Cell Therapeutics, Stanford Research Institute Consulting, and Organon.

Prior to joining Acer, CFO Harry Palmin spent 15 years at Novelos Therapeutics (NVLT), where he was the President and CEO and built the company from concept to a $500 million peak market cap company. Prior to Novelos, he held roles at Lehman Brothers and Morgan Stanley.

Dr. Will Andrews is Acer's Chief Medical Officer having joined in October 2017 with 17 years experience in the industry in both Clinical Development and Medical Affairs. He worked in multiple therapeutic areas, with a focus and extensive experience in rare diseases. He had previously held senior leadership positions at Aegerion Pharmaceuticals, Santhera Pharmaceuticals, Sepracor, and ClinQuest. He received his undergraduate degree in Biology from Harvard University and his MD degree from Yale University School of Medicine.

Recent Senior Level Hires: In anticipation of obtaining commercial approval for EDSIVO in Q2 2019 and advancing ACER-001, Acer has made additional senior-level commercial hires in the past 6 months including:

Dr. Usman Iqbal joined Acer as Vice President of Medical Affairs in July 2018. His background includes being Senior Medical Affairs Leader at AstraZeneca in neuroscience, as well as previously being Head of Oncology, Global Evidence & Value Development at Sanofi. He has led 5 product launches, and led the development and execution for broad portfolios including several orphan drugs.

Nancy Duarte-Lonnroth joined Acer as Vice President of Quality in May 2018. Prior to joining Acer, she held leadership positions in commercial and pre-commercial quality at AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Stryker and Alkermes.

Matt Seibt joined Acer as Vice President, Market Access and Reimbursement in April 2018 He previously had 15 years experience in managed care market access and reimbursement including being the Director of Account Management at Biogen where he led a team involved in securing distribution, formulary coverage, and reimbursement of Biogen’s portfolio in hemophilia, multiple sclerosis, and spinal muscular atrophy.

Other Senior Management: Members of Acer's senior management team are set out in the slide below (taken from Acer's August 2018 corporate presentation available on its website).

Top Institutional Holders (Disclosed As Of September 21, 2018)*

TVM Capital - 23.9% of outstanding shares (2.4 million shares)

Nantahala Capital - 2.5% (250,000 shares)

Heartland Advisors Inc. - 1.5% (150,000 shares)

Acuta Capital Partners - 1.1% (110,000 shares)

* The foregoing do not include any institutional shareholders who may have participated in last month's private placement of 2,555,555 shares priced at $18.00 per share. Their identities, if any, will be disclosed following ACER's Q3 2018 filings.

Senior Management Holders:

Christopher Schelling, CEO - 17.5% (1.75 million shares)

Harry Palmin, CFO - 1.3% (130,000 shares)

Acer's Late-Stage Clinical Pipeline

Acer's has two drug candidates for the U.S. market for severe genetic disorders:

EDSIVO™ (celiprolol) for vascular Ehlers-Danlos syndrome (“vEDS”); and ACER-001 a fully taste-masked, immediate release formulation of sodium phenylbutyrate, for the treatment of urea cycle disorders (“UCD”) and Maple Syrup Urine Disease (“MSUD”).

There are no FDA-approved drugs for vEDS and MSUD and limited options for UCD, which collectively impact more than 7,000 patients in the U.S.

Acer’s two drug candidates have already demonstrated clinical proof-of-concept, and Acer intends to seek approval for these drugs in the U.S. using an expedited regulatory pathway set out under section 505(NYSE:B)(2) of the Federal Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act, (or "FFDCA"), that allows an applicant to rely for approval at least in part on third-party data. This expedited regulatory approval process will expedite the preparation, submission, and approval of its two drug candidates by the FDA.

In 2015, the FDA granted EDSIVO™ (celiprolol) orphan drug designation for the potential treatment of vEDS.

#1: EDSIVO™ (celiprolol) for vascular Ehlers-Danlos syndrome (“vEDS”)

vEDS is the most severe sub-type of Ehlers-Danlos Syndrome, a disease in which patients suffer from life threatening arterial dissections and ruptures, as well as intestinal and uterine ruptures. The majority of vEDS patients are female (78%) but the average age of death for males with vEDS is lower (due to more deaths in young males than young females). The disease is believed to be caused by mutations in the COL3A1 gene.

The average mortality age for patients with vEDS is 51 years of age. 70% of people with vEDS experiencing a major complication by the age of 30 years.

vEDS is suspected in the presence of the following major symptoms:

Characteristic facial features (thin lips, narrow nose, undersized jaw, protruding eyes)

Easy bruising

Thin skin with visible veins (especially on the chest or abdomen)

Rupture or tearing of the arteries, intestines or uterus

Family history of vEDS

According to the Company's recent 10-Q, Acer entered into an agreement in August 2016 with Assistance Publique—Hôpitaux de Paris, Hôpital Européen Georges Pompidou ("AP-HP"), granting Acer the exclusive worldwide rights to access and use data from a multicenter, prospective, randomized, open clinical trial related to the use of celiprolol for the treatment of vEDS (the "French Study").

The French Study took place in eight centres in France and one in Belgium. Patients with clinical vascular Ehlers-Danlos syndrome were randomly assigned to 5 years (60 months) of treatment with celiprolol or to no treatment.

87 patients were originally eligible and enrolled between October 2, 2003, and March 28, 2006. 53 patients were ultimately randomly assigned to celiprolol (25 patients) or control groups (28). Mean duration of follow-up was 47 months, with the trial stopped early for treatment benefit. The primary endpoints (arterial dissection or rupture) were reached by 20% in the celiprolol group and by 50% in the control group (p=0·040). Adverse events were severe fatigue in one patient after starting 100 mg celiprolol and mild fatigue in two.

For those interested, the publication of the French Study in Lancett published originally on September 7, 2010 (corrected on-line August 2016), can be found at Lancett_Sept_7_2010_corrected_online_Aug_4_2016.pdf

Acer plans to use the clinical data and results from the French Study to support its New Drug Application ("NDA") filing with the FDA for approval of EDSIVOTM for the treatment of vEDS, discussed in more detail below.

Acer's agreement with AP-HP requires Acer to make certain upfront payments to AP-HP, reimburse certain of AP-HP’s costs, make payments upon achievement of defined milestones and pay royalties on net sales of celiprolol over the royalty term. The details of the terms are not disclosed but management disclosed that the royalties are low single digits (2% to 4% is my assumption) with modest milestone payments.

In Acer's September 25, 2017 press release, the Company quotes Pierre Boutouyrie M.D., Ph.D. co-director of the clinical pharmacology services at the Georges-Pompidou European Hospital, Greater Paris University Hospital and Principal Investigator for the 2010 French Study,

We have studied celiprolol for nearly two decades in vEDS patients and this is the only drug to ever demonstrate a clinical benefit in this difficult to treat patient population in a randomized, controlled clinic study." ... "Having established celiprolo as the standard of care in France for vEDS patients, we are excited to collaborate with Acer to help bring celiprolol to U.S. patients who are suffering from this devastating, life-threatening disease."

Paris vEDS Patient Registry - 17 Years Of Follow-Up Data

A manuscript of the Paris based celiprolol vEDS Patient Registry tracking 144 vEDS patients in France for a period of 17 years (>80% being treated with celliprolol) was presented to the FDA at its Type C meeting in June. The manuscript of the Paris vEDS Patient Registry is currently in the process of being peer reviewed, and, if published (which is anticipated), will be included in support of NDA, although the Paris vEDS Patient Registry is not rate-limiting to Acer's NDA submission. The Paris vEDS Registry should also contain some data about overall survival which could be very helpful in Acer's NDA submission.

Plans To File An NDA for EDSIVO In Early Q4 2018

In its August 13, 2018 press release, Acer announced that after holding both a Type C clinical meeting and a Type B (pre-NDA) meeting with the FDA in June 2018, it now plans to file its NDA in early Q4 2018 to seek approval for use of EDSIVO (celiprolol) in the U.S. for the treatment of vEDS.

The NDA EDSIVO Data Package To Be Filed With The FDA

As part of its anticipated Q4 NDA application, Acer plans to include a substantial amount of data:

the results from the French Study, 17 years of data from the Paris vEDS study when published, Sanofi's MHRA (Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency) dossier includes data from 220 studies. (Acer purchased the rights to use Sanofi's MHRA for celiprolol in both North America and South America. No further payments are required to be made to Sanofi. Sanofi has marketed celiprolol in Europe for years), and an updated CMC package including details of its manufacturing agreements, updated analytical methods, and evidence that EDSIVO will be manufactured in compliance with FDA standards.

Priority Review Request: Acer is requesting priority review for EDSIVO™ which, if granted by the FDA, could result in a Prescription Drug User Fee Act ("PDUFA") action date of late Q 2 2019 which is the date the FDA announces whether or not approval is granted and the wording on the label relating to the treatment use of the drug. A Priority Review designation means it is the FDA’s goal is to take action on an application within 6 months (compared to 10 months under standard review). It is anticipated that Priority Review will be granted given the severity of the disease and the unmet need.

Funding Until H1 2020: Acer's recent public offering in early August 2018, Acer raised a net $42.5 million, at $18.00 per share. The public offering was substantially oversubscribed. Within a couple of weeks of the public offering's closing, Acer's share price moved up by more than 75% to over $32.00 per share. As of the close of business on Friday, September 21, the shares closed at $30.94.

Acer believes it will now have sufficient capital to fund its current operating and capital requirements into H1 2020.

Prevalence of vEDS patients in the U.S.: As detailed in Acer's recent 10-Q filing, in 2017, Acer commissioned a patient-finder study that phenotypically identified 4,169 vEDS patients in the U.S. from an analysis of a commercially available patient claims database taken from over 180 million unique patient lives.

Based on that information, Acer estimates the prevalence of phenotypically-defined vEDS in the U.S. could be greater than 1 in 45,000 (i.e. potentially over 7,000 vEDS patients in the U.S.), of which it is believed that about 5,000 patients in the U.S. carry the COL3A1 gene mutation (which confirms the vEDS diagnosis).

Acer summarizes the vEDS market in the U.S. in the two slides below.

The Market Opportunity For EDSIVO In The U.S.:

Acer has been granted Orphan Drug Designation under the Orphan Drug Act for vEDS, which will provide Acer with 7 years market exclusivity in the U.S. from the date of EDSIVO's approval by the FDA (with an additional 0.5 years pediatric exclusivity). There is also the possibility of extending the period of exclusivity if additional 'use patents' are obtained.

In my discussion with Chris Schilling last week, he indicated that he believes Acer may be able to obtain such additional 'use patents' for EDSIVO in the U.S.

Accelerated Diagnosis Of vEDS

Based upon data collected from genetic labs, about 2,000 patients in the U.S. have already been confirmed as having COL3A1 gene mutation status. However, Acer believes that through a combination of facial phenotype identification and a broad genetic testing program for COL3A1, the number of vEDS patients in the U.S. could substantially increase. While the current cost of genetic testing for COL3A1 ranges from $1,000 to $5,000 per test, Acer is arranging to centralize and reduce the genetic testing costs to about $600 and will absorb the cost of those tests for patients where vEDS is suspected.

As well, because of the common and relatively similar and identifiable facial features of vEDS patients, Acer is looking to collaborate with a leading AI firm to establish a phenotype-genotype vEDS database. Furthermore, as facial recognition software is already installed in the majority of genetic clinics in the U.S. this might lead to earlier and more accurate vEDS diagnostics.

EDSIVO Proposed Commercial Strategy - Centers Of Excellence

Acer's proposed commercial strategy is to identify vascular medicine and cardiology specialists in major centers who can manage vEDS patients and their families, are familiar with orphan therapies, can refer their vEDS patients to cardiovascular surgeons, and can otherwise work closely in a multi-disciplinary team.

Acer is working on setting up an initial 50 Centers of Excellence (increasing to 100 centers within 3 years) across major population centers in the U.S. where vEDS patients can be identified and treated in a multi-disciplinary approach (initially focusing on cardiology and vascular medicine). This is where the majority of eEDS patients would ultimately be confirmed and treated. This would also reduce the cost of Acer providing its own estimated 20 to 25 focused, dedicated field support to help market EDSIVO across the initial 50 centers of excellence. Acer expects that each Center of Excellence would cater to 20 to 50 vEDS patients.

Given the specialized natures of these Centers of Excellence and the fact that, if approved, EDSIVO will be the only FDA approved treatment for vEDS, Acer may be able to rapidly ramp up sales of EDSIVO to 500 to 1,000 vEDS patients within 12 months following the initial launch which could be as early as Q3 2019 assuming approval by the FDA in Q2 2019 (assuming priority review is provided). Once a patient is prescribed EDSIVO, he or she is likely to stay on the drug indefinitely.

If priority review is not obtained, the additional 4 months that a standard review will push out the anticipated EDSIVO's PDUFA date for FDA approval to late Q3 or in Q4 2019. Assuming EDSIVO is approved, the commercial launch will take place shortly thereafter. Given the amount of data already generated for EDSIVO in the treatment of vEDS in Europe, the odds of success in obtaining FDA regulatory approval at this stage are 75%.

Pricing Strategy

After listening to Acer's most recent presentation and in speaking to Chris Schelling, the pricing for EDSIVO won't be finalized until H1 2019. At present, the company is planning to price EDSIVO in an orphan price range, and has retained Precision Health Economics to develop a health economics (cost consequence) model demonstrating the economic and clinical value of vEDS Centers of Excellence. These models will also help support orphan pricing for EDSIVO with key stakeholders.

Assuming EDSIVO is approved by the FDA, and despite the prevalence of vEDS patients being closer to the ultra-orphan range of the spectrum, Chris Schelling suggested that it would likely be priced in the orphan range. I expect the pricing for EDSIVO will be in the $100,000 to $200,000 per annum range per vEDS patient (common orphan drug pricing range). It should also be noted that patients who will be prescribed EDSIVO, will generally continue on the drug long term (if not for life).

Acer has conducted an analysis of vEDS patients and their payer demographics in the U.S. in the slide below; 82% of payers are commercial, 14% are Medicaid and 4% Medicare.

Based upon Acer's payer research, most vEDS patients will obtain insurance coverage for EDSIVO in the U.S. For those vEDS patients without insurance, Acer has indicated that it is prepared to provide free prescriptions for those in need who have no insurance coverage.

Estimated Peak Sales - EDSIVO

I asked Chris Schelling what he thought EDSIVO U.S. peak sales might be and unsurprisingly he was not prepared to provide an answer at this time. However, in reviewing three recent mid-August analysts reports covering Acer (H.C. Wainwright, Brookline Capital Markets, and William Blair), the analysts have modeled EDSIVO annual peak sales in the $350 million to $400 million range, based upon an annual cost per patient of EDSIVO in the $120,000 to $150,000 per year range.

My own financial model is a little more conservative. Assuming there are 5,000 vEDS patients in the U.S. and assuming EDSIVO is the only approved FDA drug to treat vEDS (with significant benefits), I assume that the peak number of vEDS patients in the U.S. to be treated with EDSIVO will be in the range of 60% to 80% of the estimated vEDS population (ie. 3,000 to 4,000 patients). Assuming EDSIVO's annual drug cost per patient is in the $100,000 to $120,000 per annum range, an 80% to 90% compliance rate, minimal deductions for distribution partners, and a 2% per annum price increase, I calculate annual peak sales for EDSIVO to be in the $250 million to $400 million range.

As well, as most vEDS patients are expected to be followed through the various Centers of Excellence, EDSIVO will likely be distributed through a closed distribution system using specialty pharmacies that will provide greater ongoing support to vEDS patients, hopefully resulting in better compliance ("white glove service"). In my discussions with Chris Schelling, he thought that patient compliance taking EDSIVO twice per day would be higher than 80%, and hopefully higher than 90%, given the ongoing support anticipated to be provided through the Centers of Excellence.

These are high compliance rate given that EDSIVO is taken essentially for life and there is no immediate noticeable effect on the patient if the patient fails to take the drug for a few days. Of course, from a medical perspective, physicians would like to see 100% compliance.

Given the great unmet medical need to treat vEDS, and the utilization of vEDS Centers of Excellence, assuming FDA approval of EDSIVO by the end of Q2 2019 with 50 Centers of Excellence at launch, I anticipate seeing very rapid ramp up in growth of EDSIVO sales, which could begin as early as Q3 2019.

Given the great unmet need for a treatment for vEDS, the efficacy of EDSIVO in treating vEDS, and the initial 50 Centers of Excellence, I anticipate that (assuming FDA approval and a Q3 2019 launch) we could see 750 to 1,000 patients being prescribed Edsivo by H2 2020, generating a $75 million to $100 million run rate by H2 2020, with rapid sales growth continuing in the following few years.

EDSIVO's Profit Margins Will Be High

Given the high expected orphan drug pricing for EDSIVO of $100,000 to $150,000 per annum for a twice daily tablet, the cost of goods will be under 5% (and perhaps significantly lower than 5%). Acer has already indicated that the royalty payments are low-single digits (i.e. 2% to 3%), so gross margins will likely be in the 92% to 95% range for EDSIVO before SG&A.

Acer Therapeutics' headcount is already low. With their plan to focus on promoting sales of EDSIVO through a small (20 to 25 person) focused, dedicated field support team to support the 50 to 100 Centers of Excellence, the profit margin for EDSIVO as an orphan drug could be very high.

In other words, if all goes according to plan, within 2 years, Acer could become a highly profitable company based upon EDSIVO sales alone. Profitability and cash flow would simply continue to ramp up rapidly in the following years (not including profit contribution from ACER-001 or other products).

Upcoming EDSIVO Potential Milestones

⦁ Potential publication of celiprolol vEDS Patient Registry data; the manuscript is currently under peer review.

⦁ NDA submission to the FDA for EDSIVO™ in early Q4 2018 for the treatment of vEDS.

⦁ Potentially obtaining priority review for EDSIVO™ which, if granted, could result in a Prescription Drug User Fee Act (PDUFA) action date in late Q 2 2019.

Obtaining clarity on pricing strategy for EDSIVO (likely H1 2019) including data from Precision Health Economics which Acer has retained to help develop a health economics (cost consequence) model.

⦁ Commercial launch for EDSIVO as early as Q3 2019 (or Q4 2019) beginning in 50 or more Centers of Excellence for vEDS patients in the U.S.

#2. ACER-001

ACER-001 is Acer's fully taste-masked, immediate release formulation of sodium phenylbutyrate for the treatment of urea cycle disorders ("UCD") and Maple Syrup Urine Disease ("MSUD"). There are no FDA approved drugs for MSUD and limited options for UCD.

Urea Cycle Disorders ("UCD")

According to Acer's website explaining UCD, Urea cycle disorders are genetic disorders caused by mutations in genes that code for enzymes in the urea cycle, resulting in a deficiency of those enzymes.

When one of these enzymes is deficient, the urea cycle is interrupted, resulting in hyperammonemia (elevated ammonia in the blood), encephalopathy (changes in alertness related to brain dysfunction), and respiratory alkalosis (an imbalance of oxygen and carbon dioxide in the breathing cycle).

Urea cycle disorders are the most common serious liver-based inborn errors of metabolism, occurring in approximately one in every 30,000 to 46,000 live births. The disease can result in serious symptoms including coma or death. Affected individuals may also have an enlarged liver and abnormal liver function tests.

Early clinical suspicion and diagnosis is especially important for people with severe UCD to avoid the neurological damage of prolonged episodes of hyperammonemia. Newborn screening is available for some but not all forms of UCD and may be helpful in prevention of early prolonged hyperammonemia. Molecular genetic testing to identify the mutation and/or measurement of enzyme activity allows for a definitive diagnosis of a UCD.

Treatment for a severe episode of hyperammonemia may include dialysis, hemofiltration, and/or ammonia scavenging medications that allow alternative methods of excretion of the excessive ammonia to help prevent the serious neurological impact of hyperammonemia. For people with severe UCD, liver transplantation is an option which some consider a cure for UCD. However, liver transplantation carries its own risks and accompanying health issues including risk of surgery, rejection of the transplanted liver, and the lifelong need to take medications to suppress the immune system.

Ongoing medical therapy for UCDs includes strict dietary restrictions of protein often along with a special medical food containing essential amino acids to maintain a safe level of ammonia in the blood. Replacement of amino acids from the urea cycle such as arginine and citrulline (for some UCDs), and supplementation of vitamins and minerals that may be lacking due to protein restrictions is often employed.

The current form of treatment for UCD is Ravicti, Buphenyl, Ammunol and a very restricted diet. Acer estimates that there are over 2,000 patients in the U.S. suffering from UCD with about 600 patients currently being actively treated with either sodium phenylbutyrate or glycerol phenylbutyrate.

ACER-001 - Treatment For UCD

Sodium phenylbutyrate (chemically known as NaPB) has already been found to help control blood ammonia levels in conjunction with a restricted diet for people with UCD. However, adherence to treatment has been a challenge for people with UCD due to the incredibly foul taste of NaPB.

ACER-001 is a sodium phenylbutyrate pill which was designed to be taste-masked to support compliance to treatment with NaPB by eliminating the foul taste reported to be a barrier to adherence.

Horizon's Buphenyl: Immediate Release sodium phenylbutyrate

Horizon Pharma plc (NASDAQ: HZNP) already has an FDA approved sodium phenylbutyrate drug called Buphenyl for the treatment of UCD.

Buphenyl is an immediate release drug available in both tablet and powder form, approved for the treatment of UCD. Buphenyl is priced by Horizon at $150,000 per annum. Unfortunately, because of Buphenyl's horribly foul taste, Horizon acquired a taste-masked version known as Ravicti which I understand was developed originally by a group at Baylor University in Texas led by Dr. Brendan Lee. Ravicti is the preferred drug of choice because it is taste-masked. Horizon's 2017 sales revenues for both Ravicti and Buphenyl has been dominated by Ravicti, and total approximately $220 million in 2017.

See the slide below taken from Horizon's September 13, 2018 Morgan Stanley Healthcare presentation, which demonstrates that Buphenyl's 2017 sales represent a very small fraction of sales generated by Ravicti's.

Current FDA Approved Option Is Horizon's Ravicti - Slow Release Oral Liquid Glycerol Phenylbutryate

Currently, the only FDA approved, taste-masked, treatment option for UCD patients is Horizon Pharma plc's drug Ravicti (glycerol phenylbutryate), which is an oral slow release liquid to be used for long-term management of UCD. Ravicti has already demonstrated bio-equivalence to Buphenyl but without the initial foul taste.

In Horizon's September 13th presentation (see slide below), it indicated that the U.S. market for UCD is about 2,600 people, with about 1,000 diagnosed with UCD, of which Ravicti alone has about a 52% market share which Horizon believes can be grown.

ACER-001 - Plans To Take Market Share From Horizon's Ravicti In The UCD Market In The U.S.

After Horizon's recent price increase, Ravicti's pricing is nearly $900,000 per annum (although closer to $500,000 per annum after all discounts and rebates are deducted) making access more problematic for some patients.

If approved, ACER-001 will be targeting Ravicti's patients by offering what is anticipated to be a taste-masked bio-equivalent drug in sachel format with an immediate release formulation (compared to Ravicti's slow release oral liquid formulation) but at a substantially lower price.

Acer Obtained Exclusive Rights to ACER-001 including Data from Baylor College of Medicine

In April 2014, Acer obtained the exclusive rights to patents and certain other intellectual property relating to ACER-001 and preclinical and clinical data, through an exclusive license agreement with Baylor College of Medicine. Under the terms of the agreement, as amended, Acer acquired worldwide exclusive rights to develop, manufacture, use, sell and import products incorporating the licensed intellectual property.

The license agreement requires Acer to make upfront and annual payments to Baylor College, reimburse certain of Baylor College's legal costs, make payments upon achievement of defined milestones, and pay royalties on net sales of any developed product over the royalty term. The particulars of the license agreement have not been disclosed by Acer.

Acer has indicated that it plans to file an NDA by late 2019 for ACER-001 for the treatment of UCD. Acer has already filed formulation patents for ACER-001 which it believes will extend certain protections to it. If all goes well, ACER-001 could be approved by the FDA for UCD by Q4 2020 and on the market by the end of 2020 or early 2021.

Acer also intends to seek approval in the European Union and potentially other territories outside of the U.S., after the 505(B)(2) NDA for the treatment of UCD is filed.

As the FDA has already approved an NDA for sodium phenylbutyrate, which is referred to as a reference listed drug, or RLD, Acer intends to rely on the RLD's pre-clinical and clinical safety data, while supplementing the data with a bridging study that demonstrates bioequivalence of ACER-001 to sodium phenlybutyrate, in support of its 505(B)(2) filing.

Acer plans to undertake a clinical study to show bioequivalence to Buphenyl (both being immediate release versions of sodium phenylbutyrate) in healthy males and females. The safety of ACER-001 will be evaluated. The results of the study will also be filed as part of its NDA submission which Acer expects will be filed by late 2019.

In my interview with Chris Schelling, he believes that ACER-001, if approved by the FDA, will cannibalize Ravicti's market share of UCD patients because of the anticipated substantial price differential. Acer's current plan is to price ACER-001, if approved, at about $250,000 to $275,000 per annum per patient (compared to Ravicti's $900,000 annual list cost, approximately $500,000 per annum after discounts and rebates).

As a result of the small population of UCD patients in the U.S., he believes that ACER-001 could quickly obtain 50% or more market share if and when approved. Assuming Acer-001 is prescribed to 300 UCD patients in the U.S., that would generate about $75 million per annum or more for ACER-001 for the treatment of UCD alone (assuming an annual price of $250,000).

In comparison, Horizon's Ravicti generated sales of approximately $55 million in Q2 2018 alone.

Other Competition Against Ravicti: Last week, Horizon announced a settlement with Par Pharmaceutical under which Par can start selling a generic version of Ravicti in the U.S. July 2025. This announcement followed an announcement a few months ago in which Horizon indicated that it had settled with Lupin to allow its generic entry of Ravicti to enter the U.S. in July 2026.

In addition to the foregoing, Promethera Biosciences has a drug in Phase 2 development, Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. has a drug in Phase 1/2 studies, Dimension Therapeutics Inc. in Phase 1/2 studies, PhaseRx Inc. in Phase 1, and Synlogic, Inc. in preclinical studies.

ACER-001 For Treatment Of Maple Syrup Urine Disease (MSUD)

As set out in the Company's website and ACER Supplementary Prospectus filed August 1, 2018, Maple Syrup Urine Disease (MSUD) is a rare genetic metabolic disorder which results in elevated blood levels of the branched-chain amino acids, or BCAA, leucine, valine, and isoleucine, as well as the associated branded-chain ketoacids, or BCKA, in a patient's blood.

If MSUD is left untreated, it can cause neurological damage, mental disability, seizures, coma and death within the first months of life. Symptoms may include poor feeding, vomiting, lack of energy, irritability, unusual movements that look like “bicycling” or “fencing,” and a maple syrup (“burnt sugar”) odor that may be detected especially in the earwax and urine.

MSUD occurs in approximately 1 in 185,000 infants, but is more common in Old Order Mennonites, with an incidence of 1 in 380, and the Ashkenazi Jewish population with an incidence of 1 in 26,000. Approximately 3,000 patients suffer from MSUD worldwide, of whom 800 are located in the U.S.

Rationale for ACER-001 Treating MSUD: Investigators at Baylor College of Medicine had found that therapy with sodium phenylbutyrate (NaPB) in UCD patients had been associated with a reduction in BCAA, so they explored the potential of sodium phenylbutyrate (NaPB) lowering BCAA and their corresponding BCKA in patients with MCUD.

The investigators found that BCAA and BCKA were both significantly reduced following NaPb therapy in 3 healthy control patients and 5 MCUD patients (albeit very small sample size). The reduction in leucine, the most toxic of the BCAAs, occurred in 3 responsive MSUD patients, and ranged from a 28% to 34% reduction which was considered a meaningful response in the treatment of MSUD.

Sodium phenylbutyrate (NaPB) is the subject of a study at Baylor College of Medicine in Texas (Clinical Trials #NCT01529060) being led by Dr. Brenden Lee (the "proposed Baylor Study"). In the proposed Baylor Study design, patients with MSUD will be randomly assigned to receive either NaPB or a placebo for two weeks. When the two weeks are completed, all people in the study will receive NaPB for two weeks.

Acer has advised me that they are not relying upon the results of this proposed Baylor Study but will be conducting their own clinical studies for MSUD discussed below which are more substantial. According to Home - ClinicalTrials.gov the proposed Baylor Study is currently underway but not recruiting.

Acer plans to seek FDA approval to market ACER-001 for the treatment of MSUD in the U.S. by submitting a 505(B)(2) NDA relying upon preclinical and clinical safety data for ACER-001 while supplementing the data with additional studies specifically for the MSUD population.

Acer's Plans Four Clinical Trials for ACER-001 treatment of MSUD:

According to the August 1, 2018 Supplementary Prospectus, subject to its ability to generate sufficient capital resources Acer plans to support a 505(B)(2) NDA for ACER-001 for the treatment of MSUD by submitting an IND in 2019 that will include protocols for four clinical trials.

The details of the protocols for these four clinical trials are outlined on pages 9 and 10 of Acer's November 21, 2017 Prospectus, incorporated by reference in Acer's Supplementary Prospectus dated August 1, 2018.

Study One: will be a multi-center, open label, uncontrolled trial enrolling approximately 60 MSUD subjects. All subjects will receive ACER-001 for 7 days. Acer anticipates that at day 7, 40 subjects will be identified as responders (defined as greater or equal to a 30% decrease in blood leucine from baseline).

Study Two: will be a multi-center, double-blind, placebo controlled study enrolling approximately 40 patients with MSUD who responded to ACER-001 in Study One. Subjects will be randomized into a treatment group with ACER-001 or placebo for 4 weeks. Efficacy will be assessed by mean change in blood leucine level from baseline to week four.

Study Three: will be open label clinical trial with the approximately 20 MSUD patients who did not respond to ACER-001 in Study One. Subjects will undergo forced dose titration of ACER-001 with three different doses of ACER-001.

Study Four: will be an open label, extension study to enroll up to 60 MSUD subjects who respond to ACER-001 and complete Study Two. Blood levels will be monitored every four weeks, and additional safety data will be collected.

Subject to its ability to generate sufficient capital resource, Acer's public guidance is to file an IND in 2019 for the treatment of MSUD and subject to successful clinical results outlined above, to file an NDA submission for ACER-001 for the treatment of MSUD in 2021. It is also anticipated that Acer will request a Priority Review at the time of NDA submission and since there are no therapeutic options for this devastating disease, Acer believes Priority Review is likely. Based upon my recent email correspondence with Acer, the Company does not have the capital resources at this time to proceed with the IND and four phase clinical trials. That of course could change quickly during the next 12 months.

Competition for the treatment of MSUD: Synlogic, Inc. is in preclinical development for a drug to treat MSUD.

Summary

Acer is building a pharmaceutical company focused on acquiring, developing and commercializing orphan and ultra-orphan drugs to treat rare and ultra-rare diseases, taking advantage of orphan drug legislation and certain accelerated regulatory provisions in the U.S., the European Union and potentially other jurisdictions.

Acer's business plan to focus on rare diseases, taking advantage of applicable orphan drug legislation where 5 to 10-year exclusivity may be available, is potentially very lucrative as orphan and ultra-orphan drugs often generate very high profit margins and cash flow. In addition to its current pipeline, Acer's plan is to acquire at least one new orphan or ultra orphan drug each year. It has identified another 15 to 20 drugs which it may be interested in pursuing.

With a $310 million market and financed until H1 2020 (based upon its current plans), it has an experienced management team, and two advanced stage drug candidates for the U.S. market for severe genetic disorders addressing orphan diseases:

EDSIVO™ (celiprolol) for vascular Ehlers-Danlos syndrome (“vEDS”); and

(celiprolol) for vascular Ehlers-Danlos syndrome (“vEDS”); and ACER-001 (a fully taste-masked, immediate release formulation of sodium phenylbutyrate) for urea cycle disorders (“UCD”) and Maple Syrup Urine Disease (“MSUD”).

The NDA for EDSIVO is expected to be filed in Q4 2018, and if priority review is granted, EDSIVO may have a PDUFA date by Q2 2019. If approved by the FDA, it may be commercially launched beginning in Q3 2019.

There is no FDA approved drug to treat vEDS. As the vEDS population is an estimated 5,000 patients in the U.S., Acer's commercial strategy of launching with an initial 50 Centers of Excellence may generate a run rate of $50 million to $100 million in EDSIVO sales by H2 2020 (based upon an annual drug price of $100,000 to $120,000). With an estimated 100 Centers of Excellence being set up within the U.S. within 3 years, peak sales of EDSIVO have been estimated by analysts to be $350 million to $400 million per annum.

Acer's second drug candidate ACER-001 is focused on the treatment of UCD, another orphan disease. Bio-equivalence studies are expected to be completed in 2019 with an NDA filed for ACER-001 to treat UCD in late 2019, and if all goes well, approval could be obtained in the U.S. in Q4 2020 with a commercial sales launch to take place shortly thereafter.

ACER-001 expects to compete directly with Horizon's orphan drug Ravicti which currently sells for $900,000 per year (closer to $500,000 per annum after rebates and discounts). Acer currently anticipates that ACER-001 will be priced at $250,000 to $275,000 per annum, and will cannibalize Ravicti's sales. If only 300 UCD patients switch to ACER-001 that alone could generate $75 million or more in annual sales for Acer which could ramp up very quickly.

Acer plans to expand the treatment indications for ACER-001 to include MSUD (already orphan drug designated). Early clinical studies at Baylor College of Medicine, albeit in a very small patient group, suggest ACER-001's potential to treat MSUD. Subject to Acer's capital constraints, Acer hopes to file an IND for ACER-001 for the treatment of MSUD in 2019, and subject to successful clinical trials, to file an NDA for ACER-001 to treat MSUD in 2021.

Using the s. 505 regulatory pathway and the Orphan Drug Act, as well as similar orphan drug legislation in the European Union and other jurisdictions, Acer has the ability to accelerate approval of its current pipeline of orphan drugs, and to potentially ramp up lucrative revenues. With its current plans to acquire at least one new orphan or ultra orphan drug each year, Acer could develop into a very valuable company over the next few years.

Assuming approvals of EDSIVO and ACER-001, peak sales from those 2 drugs alone are potentially in excess of $400 million generating very high margins and cash flow.

Acer is undervalued, relatively de-risked and has the potential to generate substantial returns for shareholders in the next 12 to 24 months, as well as in the years to follow.

Analyst Coverage

Brookline Capital - Price target: $51.00 (as of August 20, 2018)

Raymond James - Price target: $46.00 (as of August 17, 2018)

Roth Capital - Price target: $66.00 (as of August 14, 2018)

William Blair - No price target, Strong Buy (as of August 14, 2018)

HC Wainwright - Price target: $55.00 (as of August 14, 2018)

Risks

Acer Therapeutics is a pre-revenue development stage pharmaceutical company. An investment in Acer involves numerous risks including, but not limited to, regulatory risks relating to approval of the drug products, potential changes to regulations and laws relating to orphan and ultra-orphan drugs, the FDA failing to approve one or more of Acer's drugs, clinical failures in bio-equivalence and other clinical studies, increased competition, intellectual property challenges, loss of key personnel, potential reimbursement challenges from payers, difficulty in raising new funds in the future, and general market conditions and risks.

For further details of the potential risks involved, see the risk factors set out in the company's most recent Form 10-Q filed on August 14, 2018 with the SEC.

Before making an investment in Acer Therapeutics, please do your own due diligence and obtain professional advice to determine whether it is an appropriate investment for you as well as determining the sizing of such an investment.

