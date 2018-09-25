Wall Street Breakfast: Instagram Founders Out Of Facebook

Economy

China’s Vice Commerce Minister Wang Shouwen says the U.S. is putting “a knife to China’s neck” with the $200B in tariffs on Chinese goods that kicked in yesterday. During a press conference, Wang questioned how negotiations could proceed when “it’s not an equal negotiation” with the backdrop of “threats and pressure.” Wang accuses unnamed individuals of making groundless criticisms against China regarding trade and security issues. Wang: “If this continues, it will destroy in an instant the gains of the last four decades of China-U.S. relations.”

Nikkei has risen for its seventh session with chip stocks offsetting machinery stock declines on profit-taking triggered by the U.S.-China trade dispute. Investors pushed the likes of large-cap Tokyo Electron and Advantest Corp up 2.4% and 3.5%, respectively. Decliners included construction equipment makers Komatsu and Hitachi, down 1.3% and 2.6%. The Nikkei share average gained 0.3% to 23,940.26. The broader Topix gained 1% to 1,822.44, the highest level since early February.

Germany’s BDI industry association has warned uncertainties from the U.S. trade policy and Brexit are lowering demand for German goods. BDI has cut its 2018 forecast for German economic growth to 2% from the previous 2.25% and lowered its export growth estimate to 3.5% in real terms from 5%.

The EU will establish a special payment channel allowing companies to legally continue financial transactions with Iran without exposure to U.S. sanctions. The mechanism would facilitate payments related to Iranian oil trade, exports, and imports. The details of the mechanism will come after future meetings with technical experts. The special purpose vehicle was jointly announced by EU foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini and Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif days ahead of the U.N. General Assembly, where Iran will be a key topic.