Chart Of The Week: Japanese Profit Margins Are Breaking Out

Part of the improvement is down to the solid cyclical macro backdrop, but a key element is also the Abenomics push on corporate governance.

Something very interesting is going on with Japanese equities. No, it's not the Bank of Japan buying up equities as part of its QE program (although, that is interesting!), and it's not the upside breakout in the Nikkei or the decoupling with the Yen (again, two very interesting things). The breakout in question is less about price and more about profit...

The chart comes from a report on Japanese equities where we looked at this key trend along with several other key factors and the macro backdrop.

The chart shows the profit margin for Japan (with the US also shown for context), and the key point is that Japanese corporate profit margins have broken out to the highest on record.

Specifically, the chart shows the Thomson Reuters Datastream (WorldScope) profit margin data for the Datastream Japan Total Market Index. The same metric is shown for the USA Total Market Index.

The breakout in corporate profit margins is a really important development for Japan, and Japanese equities in particular. It reflects both strong cyclical macro currents and the first signs of a structural shift. One of the many initiatives of Abenomics has been a push to improve profitability and corporate governance (Japan has been basically a case study of poor corporate governance, with little emphasis historically on maximizing shareholder value).

The point I mentioned at the start about Japanese equities decoupling from the USD/JPY is important and speaks to this key development. For Japanese equities to perform without relying on a weaker currency, we need to see dynamics like a structural improvement in profit margins. While the demographics are not the best, it's trends like these that can speak louder in the medium term and help drive solid equity market performance.

So when it comes to the breakout in the Nikkei, as important as it is for the bullish case for Japanese equities, the breakout in profit margins is arguably a more important breakout, and one that isn't being widely talked about.

