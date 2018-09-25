Hoegh - An 8.5% Yield Which Is Well Covered

I will review the preferred stock and share my thoughts and course of action.

As many readers know, I have been investing in shipping preferred stock for a while. I currently own positions in (capital structure positions listed - common, preferred or both) Costamare (CMRE) (CMRE.PC), Golar LNG (GMLPP), Seaspan Corp. (SSW.PH), Tsakos Energy (TNP.PD) and Teekay Offshore (TOO) (TOO.PE). Additionally, I own Teekay (TK) common.

Many readers (and friends/associates) ask why I am invested in the volatile (and typically out of favor) shipping industry. The answer is simple: I believe the industry will survive (obviously) and the key is to identify those companies that are best-in-class and will continue to pay their holders. When a company is truly superior, a common stock position can be taken; when they are above average, a preferred stock (or baby bond) position should be considered. Both of these require the ability to cover preferred and common dividends.

Recently, I read a fine article by SA writer Treading Softly about a LNG industry participant that made me want to dig in for myself, especially as I have a preferred position in Golar LNG Partners (issue disclosed above). My focus was on the preferred stock, as this is the level of the capital structure I have been adding lately, and is not necessarily a reflection on the company's common stock.

Hoegh LNG Partners (HMLP) is a limited partnership formed by Hoegh LNG Holdings to acquire floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs), liquified natural gas (LNG carriers) and other LNG infrastructure assets under long-term charters.

As with the rest of my positions, it is first necessary to determine if there is a reason to look at the company in the first place. The following financial snapshot was put together (by the author) from the company's quarterly reports:

As the table above shows, Hoegh continues to be conservatively managed and have strong preferred dividend coverage (the common coverage is also healthy). This is the kind of company I like to buy shares in, if the shares are attractive.

Hoegh currently has one preferred stock issue outstanding, the 8.75% Series A cumulative, redeemable preferred shares (HMLP.PA).

The following is a description of their preferred stock outstanding:

The pricing of their preferred stock:

Taxes: The following is drawn from the prospectus regarding the tax treatment to US individuals:

Although we are organized as a partnership, we have elected to be taxed as a corporation solely for U.S. federal income tax purposes. For such purposes, we believe that all or a portion of the distributions you would receive from us with respect to your Series A Preferred Units would constitute dividends. If you are an individual citizen or resident of the United States or a U.S. estate or trust and meet certain holding period requirements, such dividends would be expected to be treated as “qualified dividend income” that is taxable at preferential capital gain tax rates.

As Hoegh has only one preferred stock outstanding, there isn't a decision to be made about which series is most attractive, the relative value decision will be more a function of yield versus peers. The peer group selected are those that are in the same space (LNG) and other newer issues.

As the table above (and charts below) evidences, the preferred shares of Hoegh are attractive relative to peers on both a stripped yield and yield-to-call basis. There are higher yields available in the space, but as will be shown later, there is a reason for the slightly lower yield. While some investors are wary of buying preferred stock above par, the yield-to-call in the case of HMLP.PA is still very attractive and should mitigate that concern.

The universe of shipping preferreds I track (currently 35 issues, 16 names) currently has the following characteristics:

The peer group stripped yield, graphically:

The peer group yield-to-call, graphically:

The peer group stripped price, graphically:

A closer look at the yield relationship between peers GMLP and HMLP can also help determine value:

The spread between the two is converging, making HMLP.PA look attractive (buying it wide to GMLP would be preferable, but the current level is attractive).

Similarly, a look at peers HMLP and Teekay LNG Partners (TGP.PB) shows that the spread between the two is still relatively narrow, making HMLP attractive.

The yield on a preferred stock versus a common stock is often a function of volatility and dividend consistency. If a common stock's dividend has a history of changes, or has the potential to get cut going forward, the consistency of the preferred is valued and the yield will often be less than that of the preferred. While equity REIT preferred has a higher yield than the common (on average due to lack of growth potential), mREIT preferred has a lower yield than the common (on average due to greater stability) and banking/financial preferred has a higher yield than the common (on average due to lack of growth potential), shipping is a mixed bag and will vacillate depending on the sector and the phase of the cycle.

The equity/preferred yield spread, graphically:

The following chart shows the historical equity/preferred yield spread for Hoegh. The spread is below average, making the preferred stock attractive.

As well, it is helpful to look at the spread to risk free, as this is the risk premium assigned to each instrument and issuer. Hoegh has one of the lower risk premiums in the LNG space.

The spread to risk free, graphically:

A financial snapshot of Hoegh versus its peers (the peers chosen) shows that the company is more conservatively financed than their peers, which should help the financial stability, which in turn should lead to a premium valuation.

Additionally, as the following table shows, not only does Hoegh have the best coverage ratios (overall) but it also has the lowest forward P/E ratio:

As we are looking at the preferred stock, however, the preferred coverage ratio is second only to Golar LNG Partners (GMLP). This is yet another point that leads me to like this preferred.

Given its financial condition (healthy) and its coverage and valuation (solid and cheap), it has performed well versus peers, but not as well as one would think, which means there could be additional room for outperformance.

From an equity standpoint, the dividend:

HMLP Dividend data by YCharts

Total return:

HMLP Total Return Price data by YCharts

Versus peers, the equity of HMLP doesn't look strong over the last three years, but a 34% return (not quite the FANG driven S&P, but decent for income investors):

HMLP Total Return Price data by YCharts

Bottom Line: I like the Hoegh LNG Partners 8.75% Series A cumulative preferred stock and believe it to be a solid investment in an otherwise volatile industry. The current price of approximately $25.80 (stripped price $25.50) is a reasonable entry point as it equates to a 8.10% yield-to-call. As I own the GMLP 8.75% Series A, this preferred, with better dividend coverage than the GLMPP, is a good fit for my portfolio and will be added to it.

The Hoegh Series A preferred prospectus.

The Hoegh Series A preferred term sheet.

Most recent Hoegh 20-F (annual report).

Disclosure: I am/we are long CMRE, CMRE.PC, GMLPP, SSW.PH, TNP.PD, TOO, TOO.PE, TK.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.