Dividend Champion Spotlight: Nordson Corporation

Nordson Corporation is an adhesive and fluid process technology company that has raised its dividend for 55 years in a row.

Industrial manufacturing is one of the highest demand areas of global innovation. Companies are always seeking to perform better, faster, and at less cost to best compete in the marketplace. That is why companies which can offer innovative process solutions and improvements tend to be profitable companies, and make for strong investments. Today's dividend champion spotlight shines on Nordson Corporation (NDSN). The company's innovative adhesive dispensing and fluid process control solutions have fueled 55 years of dividend raises, making it owners of one of the longest dividend growth streaks. Despite this longevity, there is still growth upside in the stock that we will dive into further below.

Nordson Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells precision dispensing, and fluid process control technologies. The company is headquartered in Westlake, OH. The company does more than $2 billion in annual revenues. The company operates in three business segments: Adhesive Dispensing (44% of sales), Advanced Technology (44% of sales), and Industrial Coating (12% of sales). The company operates in a diverse range of end markets, with non-durable consumer goods (packaging on cereal, diapers, etc.) representing its largest end market.

Financial Performance

Aside from a notable dip during the financial crisis a decade ago, revenues and earnings have seen very steady growth. The company's diverse end market presence gives stability to the business, and much of the business involves recurring revenues (47%) from parts and consumables. Over the past decade, revenues have grown at a CAGR of 7.60%, and earnings per share have grown at a CAGR of 14.38%.

Moving into the financial innards of Nordson Corporation, the first metrics we want to check are the company's profitability and free cash flow generation. To make for a sound investment, a company should be consistently profitable and able to generate healthy streams of cash flow. To check this, I look at the company's operating margin and conversion rate of revenue to free cash flow. Operating margins should be consistent or expanding, and the company should be turning at least $0.10 of every revenue dollar into free cash flow.

We see that operating margins have remained pretty steady since the financial crisis, averaging in the 21-22% range with some minor peaks and valleys. Also important, the company meets our free cash flow benchmark with a conversion rate of 13.46%. Revenue conversion has slightly trended lower over the past six years, which is something to monitor. But overall, we see solid performance here. Healthy margins and free cash flow metrics, combined with the top line growth Nordson has seen, means that the company is throwing off a lot of cash.

The next place we move to, is to review Nordson's cash rate of return on invested capital. This is a great metric because it measures how effective management is at generating cash returns on the resources deployed by the company. It is also a general indicator of a company's "moat". Companies with a high CROCI are typically profitable and non-capital intensive.

Again, we see solid performance from Nordson. Aside from a brief spike in 2011-2012, the company has performed pretty consistently in the 14% range. The company has seen a rise in CAPEX over the past six years, more than tripling from $20 million, to $68 million. Despite this, the company's CROCI has held up pretty well, indicating effective use of these resources.

The last area of the financials we review before moving on, is the balance sheet. The company currently holds more than $1.5 billion in long-term debt, with about $266 million in cash against it. The balance sheet is currently levered to 2.1X EBITDA (using net debt). This is just below my "warning sign" leverage threshold of 2.5X, so I really don't want to see the company continue to take on much more debt without paying some down at this point.

Dividend Outlook

Nordson Corporation is no stranger to dividend growth, with a robust growth streak that spans 55 years. The dividend is paid quarterly, with a total annual payout to shareholders of $1.40 per share. The dividend only yields 0.97% on the current stock price, which may deter income focused investors from considering an investment. The yield pales in comparison to the 3% that can be had from 10-year US treasuries.

Despite a lengthy dividend growth streak, Nordson Corporation remains in great position to continue growing its payout aggressively. The dividend has grown at a CAGR of 12.5% over the past decade, and that growth has remained consistent. The most recent dividend raise was a whopping 16.7% increase. Furthermore, the dividend accounts for less than a fifth of cash flow thanks to profitable top line growth that has pushed Nordson's FCF higher (doubled since 2012 to $400M). With such a low payout ratio, and Nordson's strong growth - the dividend raises will be outpacing inflation for years to come.

Growth Opportunities & Risks

The top line growth that Nordson Corporation has enjoyed over the past decade is the result of strong execution on a number of fronts.

The company has been very active in acquisitions. The company has bolstered each of its business segments with acquisitions that have provided an average of 4.4% annual growth to revenues over the past decade. Additionally, the company has maintained a strong CROCI, indicating that the acquisitions have added value to the company's overall performance.

These acquisitions will remain a part of Nordson's growth engine moving forward, so investors should expect to see this continue.

Nordson also faces opportunities in emerging middle class markets, where consumption of various products that Nordson touches will rise as the populations there modernize. These include diapers, packaged foods, electronics, beverages, convenience items, and more.

Lastly, the company invests heavily into research and development to grow through new products, and technological advancements. These new products help Nordson penetrate new markets, and offer recurring opportunities from existing customers via upgrades to existing technologies.

The company doesn't come without some risk. The company's global presence exposes itself to unfavorable FX rates. Only 31% of revenues are generated in the United States, so a strong US dollar will compress reported earnings.

Also, the company's growth through acquisition strategy requires that management effectively identifies strategic targets, acquires them at valuations that are not detrimental to the company, and efficiently integrate them into the overall business. Because of all this, there is execution risk present in this strategy. Nordson Corporation has a solid track record of success, but underperformance here could hurt the business.

Valuation

At just over $143 per share, the stock currently trades in the upper end of its 52-week range. Analysts are projecting the company to earn about $6 per share this year, placing the stock at 23.8X full-year earnings. This is a 20% premium to its 10-year median earnings multiple (19.8X).

To compare this to another valuation metric, we review the stock's yield on free cash flow. While earnings can be impacted by various factors, free cash flow is the "life blood" of a company, and is a more organic gauge on a company's performance/health. By maximizing the amount of cash flow we receive per dollar invested, we can set ourselves up for strong investment returns.

I typically look for a high single-digit yield as an indicator of an undervalued stock. We see that at 4.77%, Nordson's free cash flow yield misses this benchmark. However, the yield is still the highest it has been since the beginning of 2016. This indicates that despite the expensive earnings multiple, the stock has actually boosted its free cash flow value proposition through growth.

Wrapping Up

Given the strong free cash flow metrics, and an earnings growth curve projected at a CAGR of 12% over the next five years, I would peg the stock as "fully valued" at 23.8X earnings. I prefer to see a bit of a margin of safety in my investments, so I think a solid entry point would be in the 21X-22X range, or $126-$132 per share.

Nordson Corporation has established a nice track record of innovation and acquisition driven growth, with revenues growing at a strong mid-high single-digit pace over the past decade. Margins are sturdy, and the company generates a healthy stream of free cash flow.

Despite its 55-year dividend growth streak, rising cash flows have kept the payout ratio suppressed at a small percentage of cash flow. This leaves a ton of room for dividend growth for years to come.

The quality of the company shows up in the valuation, but if the stock stumbled to the high $120s, investors should consider Nordson Corporation as a potential target in a long-term dividend growth portfolio.

