The Reverse Synergy Play - The Idea Guide
About: KAR Auction Services, Inc. (KAR), AMTB, MBNAB-OLD, Includes: CPRT
by: The Idea Guide
Summary
We round off Spin-off September with a look at KAR Auction Services' split of its salvage auction business.
The spin has been delayed and is not expected to hit the market until 2019, but may be an interesting company to watch.
Meanwhile, we also look at Mercantil Bank Holding Corp., one of the quirkier spin-offs I've looked at in my career.
Spin-offs create value, in theory, largely because they unlock incentives. The legacy company focuses on its core businesses, while the spun business's management team can work on its business without fighting for