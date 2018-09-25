Marijuana - Trade The Wave

We review several different ways to invest in the marijuana boom - from recreational, medical, and others that stand to gain as the decriminalization and wider acceptance occur.

We review several different ways to invest in the marijuana boom - from recreational, medical, and others that stand to gain as the decriminalization and wider acceptance of the plant and its derivatives become more culturally acceptable. Maybe not CEO-of-Tesla-smoking-pot-on-a-podcast-level-of-acceptance, but it is becoming more mainstream in the USA and Canada. See my Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) articles here and here.

A Closer Look at Cannabidiol

To break down what marijuana is, let’s look at its components. Cannabidiol and tetrahydrocannabinol - THC - are the two main ingredients in the marijuana plant. Both CBD and THC belong to a unique class of compounds known as cannabinoids. A smoker whose intent is to get high generally prefers (depending on the type of high desired) high levels of THC. However, CBD is used primarily in the medical field. The key differences between CBD and THC are discussed below.

THC is the psychoactive ingredient in marijuana; CBD does not get you high. THC can cause anxiousness or paranoia - especially in some of the more unique strains from South Africa. CBD apparently has the opposite effect. Studies show that CBD works to counteract the anxiety caused by ingesting THC. If one gets "too high" trying out a new strain of weed, CBD might have antipsychotic properties.

THC is believed to be responsible for most of marijuana's sleep-inducing effects. On the other hand, studies suggest CBD acts to promote wakefulness, making CBD a poor choice as a sleep medicine. The opposite effects of CBD and THC on sleep may explain why some strains of cannabis cause users to feel drowsy, while others are known to boost energy. Finally, while laws surrounding marijuana and THC are fairly clear (but not consistent), the legal status of CBD is less clear. In the United States, CBD is technically illegal, since it is classified as a Schedule I drug under U.S. federal law.

Recent News

Almost daily, there are headlines about pot stocks. The stocks have been soaring and collapsing at regular intervals. Many of these stocks only trade in Canada, but there are now also some that trade via American Depository Receipts (ADRs) in the USA. While many of the ADRs are new, the volatility in this market is not.

What’s different this time is that Fortune 500 companies are getting involved in the industry - names like Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO), Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) and Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG). These are discussed in more detail below.

Of course, you have players like Tilray Inc. (NASDAQ:TLRY), which IPO’d in July and rallied to $300 to closing at $112 recently. Bubbles, bubbles everywhere.

TRLY is a difficult stock to invest in for me. It's too expensive to own outright at these prices. Buying or selling options, including LEAPS, have premiums that are too expensive, large bid/ask spreads and are thinly traded. For me, I’m comfortable not owning this stock directly at this time.

Aurora Cannabis (OTCQX:ACBFF) a Vancouver-based cannabis producer, rallied more than 20% in trading after Bloomberg reported Coca-Cola was in discussions with Aurora to develop weed-infused beverages - developing drinks infused with CBD, the non-psychoactive ingredient in marijuana that treats pain but doesn't get users high.

Coca-Cola issued this statement:

"Along with many others in the beverage industry, we are closely watching the growth of non-psychoactive CBD as an ingredient in functional wellness beverages around the world. The space is evolving quickly. No decisions have been made at this time."

It's important to note that while shares of Aurora were up 20% on the news, KO's share price barely moved. While a new partnership would be good for Aurora’s sales and profits, it probably would not have a significant impact on sales at KO.

It pays to be very careful in this market where stock "news" drives thinly-traded stocks sky high. While you might be on the right side of the trade, all too often you will be wrong and lose your shirt.

Other Beverage-Infused Plays

The latest to join the list of the countries that have legalized recreational marijuana is Canada - the second nation to allow its full legalization effective October 17, 2018. Many beverage producers are gearing up to increase their market share in Canada with the change in pot laws. Cannabis-infused drinks are gaining popularity as consumers look to the medicinal value of marijuana. Many consider smoking as bad for one’s health, but consider infusing a little pot into their drinks as healthy, making the marijuana market a great fit for beer and soda companies.

Recently, Constellation Brands made a $5 billion investment to increase its stake in Canada’s biggest list marijuana company, Canopy Growth Corp. (NYSE:CGC), from 9% to 38%.

Additionally, Molson Coors (NYSE:TAP) has a joint venture with Hydropothecary Corp. (OTCPK:HYYDF), which will be selling non-alcoholic cannabis-infused drinks in Canada after legalization. In addition, Heineken (OTCQX:HEINY) has a cannabis-infused sparkling water named "Hi-Fi Hops" via a sales unit with Craft brewer Lagunitas.

Other Ways to Participate in the Growth of Marijuana

If owning the pot stocks outright is too much of a gamble and does not fit your risk tolerance, and if you don’t want to invest in the lackluster drink market, you might consider shares in Scotts Miracle-Gro. They are a leader in the hydroponics industry - hydroponics is a method of growing plants without soil by using mineral nutrient solutions in a water solvent. Growers depend on hydroponics for producing high-quality cannabis.

To be certain, SMG has not participated with the rest of the market in its recent moves upward. The company clearly has some issues to work through even in its pot growing space. Hawthorne Gardening is Scotts' cannabis subsidiary. Hawthorne isn't going to meet Scotts' internal targets for growth for the foreseeable future. Scotts Miracle-Gro CEO Jim Hagedorn recently appeared very disappointed in the progress of Hawthorne towards meeting its internal growth targets. In April, Scotts set a goal of $120 million of segment income for Hawthorne by 2020; however, it no longer expects Hawthorne to achieve that goal.

Buyer beware again - I would not buy SMG just for the company's small pot business.

GW Pharmaceuticals (GWPH)

In May 2017, I recommended taking a long position in GW Pharmaceuticals and its new and exciting medical breakthrough, Epidiolex. Since that time, the stock is up over 60%. The reason: there were discussions that the U.S. Drug and Enforcement Administration (DEA) has plans to reclassify GWPH's lead cannabinoid pharmaceutical product, Epidiolex

At that time, I mentioned that it might be worth taking a longer look at investing in the company. Epidiolex is described as "a liquid formulation of pure plant-derived cannabidiol," CBD, which is in development for the treatment of a number of rare childhood-onset epilepsy disorders.

GWPH states that it "developed the world's first prescription medicine derived from the cannabis plant for the treatment of spasticity due to multiple sclerosis, Sativex, now approved in over 29 countries outside of the United States for the treatment of spasticity due to Multiple Sclerosis." It is also mentioned that over 1,500 patients have been exposed to Epidiolex treatment, and that 97% of patients who have completed Phase 3 trials have entered long-term extension.

I’ve decided to cash out of GWPH - like many stocks as of late, I feel the stock price has far exceeded the company's true value. My main concerns are the continued losses and lack of cash flow; however, it is not atypical for companies in their research, development, testing and approval phases to throw off losses.

In summary, how do I invest in the pot market?

Everything discussed above smells of high risk, being thinly traded, high premiums or being part of companies that so large that most pot-related sales probably will not move the profits of many of these large corporations. However, you might want to have a small basket of these stocks to see how things play out. Don’t bet the farm or invest with money you will need in the short-to-mid term.

The only semi-logical play (if there is one) in the space appears to me to spread your risk and allow the professional managers to play in this developing field. Thus, I am considering taking a position in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (NYSEARCA:MJ).

From its fact sheet, MJ is the first pot-focused ETF to trade in the U.S. The fund tracks an index of worldwide stocks that are engaged in the legal cultivation, production, marketing or distribution of cannabis products for either medical or nonmedical purposes. MJ also holds stocks of companies that trade or produce tobacco or tobacco products, or fertilizers, plant foods, pesticides or growing equipment for cannabis or tobacco. In addition, the fund can hold pharmaceutical companies that produce, market or distribute drug products that use cannabinoids. It can only hold companies that are engaged in legal activities and possess all necessary permits.

The amount of money pouring into the ETF is astounding. Of course, with all this money coming in, MJ has to invest it somewhere. Thus, the stocks it buys continue to soar.

The top 10 holdings of the ETF are all names you should be familiar with by now.

As a final takeaway, it is encouraging to see Fortune 500 companies beginning to enter this space. If you want to play in the market, beware of news that is too good to be true and spread your risks around.

