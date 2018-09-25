NIB Offers Market Participants An Option For The Cocoa Market

Cocoa futures on the Intercontinental Futures Exchange have rolled from the September to December futures contract over recent weeks. Meanwhile, the price of the new active month December contract has been making lower highs and lower lows since trading at $2911 per ton on April 26, 2018.

The cocoa futures market has been highly volatile since trading at a high of $3422 per ton in December 2015. The price of the primary ingredient in chocolate almost halved in value falling to a low of $1769 in June 2017. Since that bottom, the price recovered to $2914 on the active month contract in April and fell to a low of $2035 per ton in August. After the most recent recovery to just under $2400 per ton, cocoa turned lower and is now approaching the bottom end of its recent trading range at the August low.

While the most direct route for participation in the volatile cocoa market is via the ICE futures, the iPath Bloomberg Cocoa Sub TR ETN product (NIB) offers an alternative for those who avoid the highly-leveraged futures arena. NIB does an excellent job replicating short-term price movement in the cocoa futures market.

Cocoa falls towards the bottom end of its trading range

The high in December cocoa futures at $2397 per ton on August 27 gave way to selling in the soft commodity.

Source: CQG

As the daily chart highlights, the price of cocoa declined to the $2156 per ton level as of Friday, September 21, $241 or 10 percent below the late August high. The price ten bounced to over $2220 on September 24. Open interest, the total number of open long and short positions in the cocoa futures market, has remained stable at the 240,000-contract level through the September-December futures roll period. The metric has dropped from the record high of 310,808 contracts in May 2018. Since then, the price has moved lower, and a fall in the open interest when prices decline is typically not a technical validation of an emerging bearish trend in a futures market.

Price momentum on the daily chart has declined into oversold territory and is threatening to cross higher, while the weekly, monthly, and quarterly measures of momentum are all in neutral territory. Support for the December futures contract stands at the August 6 low at $2100 with resistance at the August 27 peak at just below the $2400 per ton level.

Demand for chocolate continues to rise

Cocoa is one of the markets that are not in the crosshairs of the current trade issues between the United States and China. China is a significant consumer of cocoa beans as 1.4 billion Chinese have developed a taste for chocolate confectionery products. At the same time, a growing global population supports increase consumption of chocolate products.

Source: World Population Clock: 7.7 Billion People (2018) - Worldometers

As the chart illustrates, global population is increasing at a rate of 80 million per year, and a good percentage of those people will become consumers of chocolate which makes the demand for cocoa to grow around the world.

In a sign that consumption is rising, Brazil, the world’s sixth leading producer of cocoa beans, recently increased their imports of beans from the top producer, the Ivory Coast. The South American nation halted Ivorian imports after bugs found in cargoes in 2012 fueled sanitary concerns. However, the largest economy in Latin America has experienced a shortage of beans. Brazil’s domestic production is not sufficient to meet local demand for chocolate leading to their imports. Brazil had been purchasing cocoa from Ghana, but Ivorian beans tend to be $100 per ton less expensive fueling Brazil’s desire to buy the production from the Ivory Coast.

Cocoa supplies have been kept pace with growing demand in 2018, but that is no guaranty that the weather and growing conditions will continue to be ideal in 2019 and the following years. The world is becoming addicted to bumper crops of cocoa and many other agricultural commodities as more people, with more money, are increasing the competition for limited food each day.

The British Pound influences the price of the primary ingredient in chocolate

While the supply side of the fundamental equation in the cocoa market continues to struggle to keep pace with growing demand, the British pound has a significant influence over the price of the beans that are the primary ingredient in the production of chocolate confectionery products. London has long been the hub of international physical cocoa trading because of its role as a financial capital and proximity to the world’s leading producing nations; the Ivory Coast and Ghana.

The final form of Brexit is increasing the volatility of the pound-U.S. dollar foreign currency relationship. A falling pound tends to weigh on the price of cocoa that trades in dollar-term in the ICE futures market. A rising pound is typically bullish for the price of the beans.

Source: CQG

As the daily chart of the December British pound-U.S. dollar relationship shows, the pound had risen to $1.3350 against the dollar on September 20, but the EU rejection of Prime Minister Theresa May’s latest proposal for terms of Brexit caused the pound to fall to the $1.3160 level on Monday, September 24. On the day the pound declined, September 21, the price of cocoa fell from to a new short-term low from $2215 to $2156 per ton as the weaker pound weighed on the price of cocoa futures.

Over the coming days, the British Prime Minister may face her most daunting challenge from within her political party as the conservative party will convene to decide on the future of leadership. Boris Johnson, May’s Foreign Secretary who resigned over a disagreement about the terms of Brexit, or another conservative party leader could emerge as the next leader of the United Kingdom. Continued weakness in the pound-dollar relationship could continue to weigh on cocoa prices, but a final deal over Brexit may ignite a recovery in the pound which would lift the price of the soft commodity. Therefore, Brexit could be a significant price determinate for the cocoa futures market over the coming days and weeks.

The potential for price appreciation

The June 2016 referendum in the United Kingdom set the wheels of the U.K.’s divorce from the European Union in motion, and the final deadline for a deal is approaching. The pound dropped from $1.50 before the referendum to lows of $1.20 against the dollar in its aftermath. At the $1.30 level, it remains closer to the lows than the pre-Brexit high. While the odds favor an eventual recovery in the value of the pound when both sides in the Brexit negotiations come to terms, the continuation of demand growth in the cocoa market and the fickle nature of the weather and annual supply also favor price appreciation.

The price of cocoa has not traded below the $2000 per ton level since February 2018.

Source: CQG

Since the June 2017 low at $1769 per ton, cocoa futures have traded in a wide range making higher lows and higher highs. The technical prospects together with fundamentals point to higher cocoa prices over the coming weeks and months.

NIB is one of the only games in town other than futures

The ICE futures, the iPath Bloomberg Cocoa Sub TR ETN product (NIB) is one of the few available instruments when it comes to investing or trading cocoa other than the futures market.

Source: CQG

As the chart shows, NIB has traded in a range from $21.17 to $53.59 since 2008. On September 24, the ETN was trading at $25.79, not far off its lowest price in the past ten years. NIB replicates the action in the cocoa futures market by reflecting the performance of The Dow Jones-UBS Cocoa Subindex Total Return that reflects the returns that are potentially available through an unleveraged investment in the futures contracts on cocoa. In any commodities ETF or ETN products, there is always a risk of decay when contracts roll from one month to another. With the cocoa market in contango where deferred contracts trade at a higher price than nearby contracts, there is always a risk of decay over time which could impact the performance of the ETN.

With growing demand from the ever-increasing level of the world population, it may only be a matter of time before cocoa supplies fall short the amount needed to satisfy global requirements.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The author always has positions in commodities markets in futures, options, ETF/ETN products, and commodity equities. These long and short positions tend to change on an intraday basis.