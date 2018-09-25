Alphabet: Too Big To Miss

Alphabet continues to steadily and predictably grow; so much so, that investors have become disenchanted.

Investment Thesis

Alphabet (GOOGL)(GOOG) shares are currently undervalued as its cash flows are not being fully priced for its eventual potential. I argue that Alphabet continues to invest for the road ahead, and that Alphabet continues to look for ways to diversify its business away from its dependency on advertising. That in time, investors will come to reward Alphabet's more diversified revenue stream with a higher multiple. That the time to invest is now before its outlook is clear.

Recent Developments

Alphabet's shares have hit a period of stagnation. While the Nasdaq continues to incessantly climb and is up 12.8% in 2018, Alphabet has lagged behind and its year-to-date performance is up just 7.3% - having largely underperformed its main benchmark.

During this prolonged bull market coming out of the financial crisis, many investors have turned to favor other companies, with strong top-line growth accompanied by weak balance sheets, making Alphabet by comparison, appear conservative and boring.

Alphabet's Q2 2018 results once again point to its top line continuing to steadily grow and was up 23% at constant currency to $32.7 billion. However, what was particularly noteworthy about this quarter's growth was that it nicely beat its 5-year CAGR of 17% - yet astonishingly the market remains unenthused with Alphabet.

Future Prospects

As of Q2 2018, advertising makes up 86% of Alphabet's total revenue, which offers Alphabet a steady and recurring cash flow stream. However, rather than resting on their laurels, Alphabet continues to seek opportunities to grow their sales in areas unrelated to advertising.

One such opportunity, which is still nascent, yet has a long runway ahead is its Google Cloud Platform. Presently, it is no secret that Alphabet's platform lags behind other cloud platforms.

Having said that, when it comes to Alphabet's market valuation, I do believe that investors are not being asked to pay much for this nascent opportunity, in fact, if anything, for the potential, that Alphabet actually succeeds in playing catch up with other tech titans such as Amazon (AMZN), IBM (IBM), Microsoft (MSFT) or Alibaba (BABA), investors are not asked to pay anything at all.

Next, management used Alphabet's Q2 earnings call to highlight to investors and analysts that FY 2018 would be a capital-intensive year as Alphabet invests into its machine learning operations with its sizable compute needs.

Machine Learning - The Path Ahead

During Alphabet's Q2 earnings call, CEO Pichai stressed to the community the progress of AI and its potential in aiding users in improving their access to information. Additional highlights during the call included the use of AI in helping users craft emails quicker in Gmail, and improve the ways of editing photos in Google Photos, not to mention increasing the potency of Google Assistant and its compatibility with a range of smart devices, such as doorbells, dryers, refrigerators.

Moreover, CFO Porat described how Alphabet is using additional compute power to support Alphabet's growth ahead in search and ads business. Additionally, how Alphabet is investing now to ensure that it has the best-in-the class computing capacity in its data centers and network infrastructure while at the same time keeping an eye on ensuring Alphabet remains focused on driving efficiency per unit of compute.

Furthermore, Pichai took the opportunity to elaborate to investors Alphabet's strategy for using machine learning to assist users' with their intent and queries as well as their context. Further, Pichai believes that machine learning can truly help in providing the framework for users to get the answers to the questions they need when they need them most.

Valuation

Source: author's calculations, morningstar.com

In the above table, I have chosen companies which are in some way competing with Alphabet; either in social media, advertising, mobile phones, or cloud services.

And while most of these companies have largely seen their tops line slowdown, in the case of Apple (AAPL) or Facebook (FB), Alphabet, as I alluded to in the beginning of this article, has actually seen its top line pick up pace.

Which only makes sense. For instance, when we look back at the same period 3 years' ago to Q2 2015, Alphabet at the time derived 90% of its revenue from advertising. And while Alphabet's advertising business continues to grow, its other business lines, which were nearly non-existent 3 years ago, such as its cloud platform, presently are picking up meaningful sales growth.

Thus, I contend that going forward Alphabet will generate a smaller proportion of its revenue from advertising. Therefore, its revenue will be slightly more diversified, which will increase the predictability and smoothness of its earnings. Consequently, in time, investors will come to reward its smooth and predictable earnings with a higher multiple.

Lastly, it is important to note, that while according to the above table, Alphabet P/Cash Flow (from operations; GAAP) trades at a premium to some of its peers, such as Apple, that Alphabet is growing meaningfully faster than Apple. Additionally, compared with Amazon, Alphabet's cash flows are relatively clean, while Amazon needs to reinvest the majority of its cash flows, back into capital leases as well as, to sustain its business' competitive advantage and market share - whereas Alphabet can essentially throw off excess free cash flow.

Takeaway

I have tried to argue that Alphabet is looking to diversify its revenue stream and that its shares are meaningfully undervalued. That in time, positive investor sentiment will return to Alphabet's shares.

Disclaimer: Please do your own due diligence to reach your own conclusions.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.