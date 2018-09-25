Dividend Sensei's Portfolio Update 52: What I'll Be Buying During The Next Bear Market

But I'll be unveiling my "bear market buy list" over the coming months. This will highlight the industry-leading blue chips I plan to buy when their total return potentials hit 15% during the next recession.

It will take me about six months to complete my midstream positions after which I plan to diversify into other undervalued sectors.

In the short term this means a very concentrated portfolio, which is currently dominated by undervalued hyper growth MLPs and midstream stocks.

The core strategy of my portfolio is to maximize safe yield, fast payout growth, and buy what's most on sale.

(Source: imgflip)

Note that due to reader requests, I've decided to break up my weekly portfolio updates into three parts: commentary, economic update, and portfolio summary, stats, & watch lists. This is to avoid excessively long articles and maximize the utility to my readers.

This week's commentary explores the three most essential investing lessons of the financial crisis.

This week's economic update explains what three things investors know about this week's Fed rate hike.

Introduction

First, let me be very clear that this is my personal portfolio tailored to my specific financial situation, risk profile, time horizon, and personality traits. I am not recommending anyone mirror this portfolio. My situation is that I'm about to turn 32 but consider this portfolio an income-focused retirement one (though in a taxable account so I can use modest amounts of margin).

I'm also working full-time (self-employed) and thus able to continually add to this portfolio. I do not plan to actually tap the portfolio's income stream for 14 to 20 years when I plan to move my family (and help support my parents) to the promised land of my people (retired dividend investors): Coastal Florida.

What this portfolio can be used for is investing ideas; however, this portfolio includes high-, low-, as well as medium-risk stocks, so it's up to each individual to do their own individual research and decide which, if any, of my holdings are right for you.

For a detailed explanation of my methodology, please read my introductory article to the EDDGE (Eternal Daily Dividend Growth Experiment) 4.0 portfolio. However, keep in mind that the portfolio is not static, and both it and the underlying investment strategy will evolve and adapt over time. This is because a changing world, new knowledge, and more experience will cause me to fine-tune it over coming years and decades to maximize my income and total returns.

Also, note that this is a highly sector concentrated portfolio. That's because I received my professional training working at The Motley Fool's energy desk, specializing in midstream MLPs (and also lots of renewable energy YieldCos). Thus, my comfort with these high-yield and very fast-growing industries. Since moving to Seeking Alpha (and becoming an analyst for Simply Safe Dividends), I've branched out into covering all industries. I now look at about 200 companies per year in detail.

The bottom line is that researching dividend stocks are both my greatest passion and my profession. Thus, you should only use these updates as sources of ideas, but not mirror them exactly unless your risk profile/time horizon/goals very closely match my own.

Clarifying My Portfolio's Investing Strategy

One of the biggest criticisms I've received about my portfolio is its very heavy concentration in midstream MLPs. That's because with limited capital, I have to be very selective about what I buy each week. That means targeting the best long-term investing opportunities that meet my three core criteria of:

max safe yield

fastest long-term payout growth potential

best valuation (highest margin of safety)

Today midstream MLPs are the top industry offering those three characteristics, including numerous high-yielding names with distribution growth of 15% to 30%. All backed by: solid payout coverage ratios, strong balance sheets, stable contracted cash flows, and extremely long growth runways (over the next 10 to 30 years).

My best-performing investments to date are the REITs that I bought during the earlier interest rate spike-induced correction. My only regret is that I didn't have the time nor the financial ability to load up even more into these REITs. That's why I'm taking full advantage of the continued MLP bear market to build out full positions in my highest conviction investment ideas. But I need to point out that risk management is important to me which is why I plan to eventually stop adding to MLPs when my positions are complete.

I estimate this will take another six months or so of buying the most undervalued quality hyper growth MLPs I know of. Once that's accomplished, I will be diversifying into other undervalued sectors. Thus, the general investing plan I'm using calls for:

short term (6 months): hyper growth MLPs

medium term (12 months): utilities/yieldCos and ultra value REITs

long term (next bear market, likely 18-24+ months): blue chips off my bear market buy list

For most investors, diversifying by sectors right away is a great strategy. That's because a well-diversified portfolio of quality dividend stocks is a great way to reduce volatility and help you sleep well at night during corrections and bear markets. Since emotions are the biggest enemy of successful investing (makes it hard to be disciplined), most people should certainly cap sector concentration at 15% to 25% depending on their risk tolerances and long-term goals. Fortunately, there are usually quality dividend growth stocks in all sectors that are trading at fair value or less, making it easy to build such a portfolio.

I too plan to eventually diversify into all 11 sectors. However, the reason I'm not doing so right away is because of my unique circumstances. Specifically, I am very young (32) and have a time horizon of 50+ years. Most importantly, I've invested through three 50+% market/industry crashes before:

tech crash

Financial crisis

The Great Oil Crash of 2014 to 2016

This means I have a massively high tolerance for volatility. In fact, I'm literally happiest when the stocks I own are falling because it means I can add more at better yields. This allows me to lower my cost basis and boost long-term total returns.

Also important to note is the fact that I analyze stocks for a living as my full-time job. In fact, I was trained as an analyst/investment writer at The Motley Fool energy desk, with a primary focus on income stocks, specifically midstream MLPs. This is why during the energy crash, I spent two years buying nothing but blue chip MLPs at ever lower prices. That portfolio has done extremely well generating 18.8% CAGR total returns vs the market's 9.9% since late 2014.

Unfortunately, I lost that portfolio in my divorce. Lucky for me, the MLP bear market has continued into its fourth year. Thus, I can find amazing opportunities in stocks with strong and fast growing fundamentals that still trade for 20% to 40% below intrinsic value. That makes them coiled springs that I want to own full positions in.

Now I've mentioned my bear market buy list in some comments in recent weeks. Readers have requested that I include this in these portfolio updates. So let me explain my long-term investing strategy.

Introducing My "Bear Market Buy List"

I know of many great blue chip dividend growth stocks, which I write about in my articles and include in my watch lists. These are excellent stocks for most investors, because each are capable of generating safe, rising income, and double-digit total returns over time. But for me personally, I am targeting far higher returns than most people need. This is why I have a "bear market buy list" or BMBL. This is a list of wonderful stocks including dividend aristocrats, kings, and future aristocrats.

The list is focused on helping me achieve 15+% total returns based on valuation adjusted long-term total returns models that combine dividend yield theory (proven since 1966) and the Gordon Dividend Growth Model (effective since 1956). Each week going forward I'll add one more stock to my BMBL tracked in these updates. The cornerstone of my bear market buy list is my target yield. This is the yield at which a company's valuation adjusted long-term total return potential is expected to be 15+%. To clarify my strategy, let's use the first stock on the list, Apple (AAPL), as an example.

Apple is one of my favorite tech blue chips, and I fully expect it to generate market-beating returns over the coming decade. But to realistically generate 15% CAGR total returns it needs to be about 20% undervalued, given its long-term expected EPS growth (which ultimately drives share price appreciation and dividend growth) of 10.8%.

(Source: Simply Safe Dividends)

As I explain in the "Best Dividend Growth Stocks You Can Buy Today" section, I determine that level not by share price, but dividend yield. In the case of Apple 20% undervalued equates to a 2.2% yield, which is well within its historical yield range of 0.4% to 2.8% (since 2012 when it restarted the dividend). Note that Apple has periodically had much higher yields, up to 2.8% and that's not during a bear market but merely when Wall Street becomes bearish on its growth prospects. Thus, I consider a target yield of 2.2% to be potentially conservative because during a recession and bear market, Apple's yield might rise to 2.5% or even 3%.

If that were to occur, I'd make my first purchase (about $5K worth) at a yield of 2.2% and then add as the yield keeps climbing. That will hopefully allow me to lock in highly undervalued shares of this company. One which will likely be able to grow its dividend at 10% or more for the foreseeable future. That, in turn, should result in long-term total returns that might exceed my 15% long-term return target.

This approach of determining target yields for blue chip dividend stocks is what my bear market buy list is all about. And in the coming months, I will expand the list in these updates to the 15 companies I consider to potentially be "buy and hold forever" dividend growth investments. Just ones that I can't currently justify buying because I see better places for my weekly savings.

The Best Dividend Growth Stocks You Can Buy Today

This group of 20 dividend growth blue chips represents what I consider the best stocks you can buy today. They are presented in four categories, sorted by most undervalued (based on dividend yield theory using a 5-year average yield).

high-yield (4+% yield)

fast dividend growth

dividend aristocrats

monthly dividend stocks

Note there may be some overlap between these groups.

The goal is to allow readers to know what are the best low-risk dividend growth stocks to buy at any given time. You can think of these as my "highest conviction" recommendations for conservative income investors. Note these are not meant to represent a diversified or complete portfolio, but merely highlight the best opportunities for low-risk income investors available in the market today.

The valuations are determined by dividend yield theory, which Intelligent Quality Trends or IQT has proven works well for dividend stocks since 1966, generating market-crushing long-term returns with far less volatility.

(Source: Investment Quality Trends)

That's because for stable business income stocks, yields tend to mean revert over time, meaning cycle around a relatively fixed value approximating fair value. If you buy a dividend stock when the yield is far above its historical average, then you'll likely outperform when its valuation returns to its normal level over time.

For the purposes of these valuation-adjusted total return potentials, I use the Gordon Dividend Growth Model or GDGM. Since 1956, this has proven relatively accurate at modeling long-term total returns via the formula yield + dividend growth. That's because, assuming no change in valuation, a stable business model (doesn't change much over time), and a constant payout ratio, dividend growth tracks cash flow growth.

The valuation adjustment assumes that a stock's yield will revert to its historical norm within 10 years (over that time period stock prices are purely a function of fundamentals). Thus, these valuation total return models are based on the formula: Yield + projected 10-year dividend growth (analyst consensus, confirmed by historical growth rate) + 10-year yield reversion return boost.

For example, if a stock with a historical average yield of 2% is trading at 3% then the yield is 50% above its historical yield. This implies the stock is (3% current yield - 2% historical yield)/3% current yield = 33% undervalued. If the stock mean reverts over 10 years then this means the price will rise by 50% over 10 years just to correct the undervaluation.

That represents a 4.1% annual total return just from valuation mean regression. If the stock grows its cash flow (and dividend) at 10% over this time then the total return one would expect from this stock would be 3% yield + 10% dividend (and FCF/share) growth + 4.1% valuation boost = 17.1%.

Top 5 High-Yield Blue Chips To Buy Today

(Sources: Management guidance, GuruFocus, FastGraphs, Simply Safe Dividends, Dividend Yield Theory, Gordon Dividend Growth Model)

Top 5 Fast-Growing Dividend Growth Blue Chips To Buy Today

Company Ticker Sector Yield Fair Value Yield Historical Yield Range Discount To Fair Value Expected 10 Year Annualized Dividend Growth Valuation Adjusted Total Return Potential Starbucks (SBUX) Consumer Discretionary 2.5% 1.5% 0.4% to 2.6% 41% 14.2% 22.6% FedEx (FDX) Industrial 1.1% 0.7% 0.3% to 1.2% 34% 13.2% 18.3% Illinois Tool Works (ITW) Industrial 2.7% 2.1% 1.5% to 4.5% 23% 9.8% 15.1% Comcast (CMCSA) Consumer Discretionary 2.0% 1.7% 0.3% to 2.2% 16% 17.0% 20.9% American Tower (AMT) REIT 2.1% 1.9% 0.6% to 2.1% 12% 14.4% 17.7%

(Sources: Gurufocus, FastGraphs, Simply Safe Dividends, IQ Trends, Gordon Dividend Growth Model)

Top 5 Dividend Aristocrats To Buy Today

Company Ticker Sector Yield Fair Value Yield Historical Yield Range Discount To Fair Value Expected 10 Year Annualized Dividend Growth Valuation Adjusted Total Return Potential Cardinal Health (CAH) Healthcare 3.5% 2.1% 0.9% to 3.9% 39% 8.5% 17.2% Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA) Consumer Staples 2.4% 1.9% 0.9% to 3.1% 23% 11.0% 16.2% Illinois Tool Works (ITW) Industrial 2.7% 2.1% 1.5% to 4.5% 23% 9.8% 15.1% Altria (MO) Consumer Staples 5.1% 4.0% 3.1% to 14.7% 21% 8% 15.6% AbbVie (ABBV) Healthcare 4.2% 3.5% 0.9% to 4.0% 17% 15.6% 21.6%

(Sources: Gurufocus, FastGraphs, Simply Safe Dividends, IQ Trends, Gordon Dividend Growth Model)

Top 5 Monthly Dividend Stocks You Can Buy Today

Company Ticker Sector Yield Fair Value Yield Historical Yield Range Discount To Fair Value Expected 10 Year Annualized Dividend Growth Valuation Adjusted Total Return Potential Pembina Pipeline PBA Energy 5.1% 4.6% 3.3% to 12.6% 9% 5.0% 11.0% Shaw Communications SJR Consumer Discretionary 4.7% 4.3% 1.9% to 4.7% 8% 4.8% 10.4% LTC Properties LTC REIT 5.1% 4.9% 3.8% to 9.5% 4% 4.0% 9.5% EPR Properties EPR REIT 6.3% 6.2% 4.5% to 24.8% 2% 4.7% 11.2% Realty Income O REIT 4.6% 4.6% 3.3% to 11.2 -0% 5.0% 9.6%

(Sources: Gurufocus, FastGraphs, Simply Safe Dividends, IQ Trends, Gordon Dividend Growth Model)

My Bear Market Buy List

These are the stocks that I plan to buy during the next recession/bear market. That's when even blue chip valuations will drop to levels that will be capable of generating the kind of strong 15+% total returns that my portfolio is targeting. Note that all total return estimates are for a 10 year annualized basis. That's because total return models are most accurate over longer time frames (5+ years) when prices trade purely on fundamentals and not sentiment. This allows valuations to mean revert and allows for relatively accurate (80% to 95%) modeling of returns.

Company Current Yield Fair Value Yield My Target Yield Historical Yield Range Long-Term Expected EPS Growth (Analyst Consensus) Long-Term Valuation Adjusted Annualized Total Return Potential From Target Yield Apple (AAPL) 1.3% 1.8% 2.2% 0.4% to 2.8% 10.8% 15%

(Sources: Dividend Yield Theory, Gordon Dividend Growth Model, Simply Safe Dividends, Gurufocus, Fast Graphs, Moneychimp)

More Great Dividend Stock Ideas

These are introductory articles about companies I consider great long-term investments.

American Tower (AMT): One Of The Fastest Growing REITs In America Is On Sale

EPR Properties: A 6.2% Yielding Monthly Dividend Stock With 11% Long-Term Return Potential

Altria: One Of The Best Recession-Proof Aristocrats You Can Buy Today

Noble Midstream Partners (NBLX): Here’s Why I Just Increased My Position In This High-Yield Hyper Growth Stock By 400%

Disney (DIS): 3 Reasons Disney Is A Buy And Hold Forever Dividend Dream Stock

Federal Realty Trust (FRT): This Legendary Dividend King REIT Is Worth Buying Today

CoreSite Realty (COR): One Of The Best Hyper Growth REITs You Can Buy Today

Buys/Sells This Week

Bought $1,500 Oasis Midstream Partners (OMP) - full position

Plan For The Upcoming Week

This week I'm taking advantage of a special opportunity in hyper growth MLP Noble Midstream Partners.

NBLX data by YCharts

NBLX has fallen off a cliff since early August thanks to worries over Initiative 97, a Colorado ballot initiative that will be voted on in November. The initiative would increase the set back required for all new oil & gas production (doesn't affect existing projects) away from schools and homes from 1,000 feet to 2,500 feet.

State regulators estimate that this would reduce available non Federal land that could be fracked by about 85%. If the law passes and is not overturned then the Colorado oil & gas boom will be massively curtailed. Noble Midstream is currently focusing most of its growth efforts on serving Noble Energy's (NBL)'s growth efforts in the Colorado DJ basin.

Thus, it's understandable why the MLP has fallen so far so fast. But there are two reasons why I'm willing to keep "being greedy when others are fearful" on this stock. The first is that both gubernatorial candidates, Democrat Jared Polis and Republican Walker Stapleton, oppose the measure. Why does that matter?

Because as Terry Gerhart, NBLX CEO explains, the initiative is not a constitutional amendment, but just a statutory change. In other words, the frack-friendly state legislature and governorship (no matter who wins) is likely to quickly overturn initiative if it passes. That's why Noble Midstream isn't worried about this derailing its long-term growth plans.

In the meantime, the MLP's distribution coverage ratio of 2.05 (for full year 2018), leverage ratio of 2.8, and self-funding plans means its 6% yield is very safe and likely to grow quickly. If Initiative 97 is indeed defeated, either at the ballot box or in the legislature soon afterwards, then NBLX will have a clear runway to management's conservative payout growth guidance of 20% through 2022.

That, combined with the MLP's mouth-watering valuation, means that the stock has the potential to generate 25% to 37% CAGR total returns over the next five years. That's because before Initiative 97 got on the ballot Noble Midstream was one of the best performing income growth stocks in America. In fact, it delivered about 45% CAGR total returns since its late 2016 IPO.

I estimate that it would take me about eight weeks to fill out my full 10% position in the stock. If management is right about initiative 97 then Noble Midstream is poised to take off like a rocket in a few months and resume its strong climb upwards. And with a 10% stake that would set me up to profit handsomely in the coming years.

The Portfolio Today

(Source: Morningstar)

Dividend Risk Ratings

Low risk: High dividend safety and predictable growth for 5+ years, max portfolio size 10% (core holding, SWAN candidate). Note low-risk MLP/GP pairs have a max limit of 15% of invested capital.

Medium risk: Dividend safe and potentially growing for the next 2 to 3 years, max portfolio size 5%.

High risk: Dividend safe and predictable for 1 year, max portfolio size 2.5% (sole exception is Hi-Crush Partners (NYSE:HCLP) due to its "special opportunity status")

Safety Outlooks

Negative outlook: Fundamentals of industry and/or company are deteriorating, rising risk of safety downgrade. If it's a turnaround story, the turnaround is unlikely to succeed.

Stable outlook: Fundamentals are stable, or if in turnaround, the management plan seems likely to work. The risk of a safety downgrade is low.

Positive outlook: Fundamentals are strong and rising.

High-Risk Stocks

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) - Stable outlook (WIN revenue diversification plan outlook improving)

Hi-Crush Partners - Positive outlook (sensational long-term cash flow growth potential)

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) - Stable outlook (confidence in management executing on turnaround plan)

Medium-Risk Stocks

Pattern Energy Group (NASDAQ:PEGI): Will be upgraded when the payout ratio declines under 85% - positive outlook

EPR Properties: Due to heavy exposure to cinemas (though thriving ones), will be upgraded once it diversifies its property portfolio

Dominion Midstream Partners (NYSE:DM) - positive outlook (liquidity trap potentially ending soon, D buyout risk decreasing)

Low-Risk Stocks

Brookfield Property Partners (NYSE:BPY) - Stable outlook

Simon Property Group (SPG) - Stable outlook

Enbridge - Stable outlook

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (BIP) - Positive outlook

Dominion Energy - Stable outlook

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) - Stable outlook

Spectra Energy Partners (NYSE:SEP) - Stable outlook

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSEMKT:NEP) - Positive outlook

AbbVie - Stable outlook

EQT Midstream Partners (NYSE:EQM) - Stable outlook

EQT GP Holdings (EQGP) - Stable outlook

MPLX (NYSE:MPLX) - Stable outlook

Noble Midstream Partners - Stable outlook

Antero Midstream Partners - Stable outlook

Antero Midstream GP - Stable outlook

CNX Midstream Partners (NYSE:CNXM) - Stable outlook

Oasis Midstream Partners (NYSE:OMP) - Stable outlook

QTS Realty (NYSE:QTS): Stable outlook

Clearway Energy (CWEN): Stable outlook

Energy Transfer Partners (ETP): - Positive outlook (turnaround is going well and ETE merger makes this a low-risk stock)

My portfolio began with five stocks, all medium to high risk, in two sectors. Right now, I'm in 27 stocks, mostly low to medium risk, in four sectors. Eventually, I'll expand into all sectors, but for now, limited capital must be allocated with care, into the best opportunities you know of. Thus, the stronger focus on the most undervalued income growth opportunities each week.

Top 10 Income Sources

(Source: Simply Safe Dividends)

While income diversification is important (in case of a dividend cut), I'm also balancing that with concentrated positions in my highest conviction names.

(Source: Morningstar)

The portfolio has become far more diversified by stock style, especially compared to the early days when it was pretty much 100% small-cap value. That being said, I'm fundamentally a value-focused investor and so will always be overweight in that investing style. Meanwhile, my heavy US exposure is due to the heavy concentration of hard assets, most notably MLPs.

(Source: Morningstar)

My portfolio is VERY concentrated in energy, because that's where the best overall opportunities are in terms of: safe yield, fast payout growth, and valuation. Keep in mind that my expertise is in midstream MLPs, so I feel very comfortable with this kind of concentration. Meanwhile, I remain heavily exposed to utilities (mostly renewable YieldCos) and REITs. With the exception of HCLP, everything I own has very stable and recession-resistant cash flow. So I expect very few, if any, payout cuts during the next recession.

Sector Concentration

(Source: Simply Safe Dividends)

In the future, I plan to add more utilities to help build up the defensive side of my portfolio. The utilities I'll be buying include:

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP)

TerraForm Power (NASDAQ:TERP)

Atlantica Yield (NASDAQ:AY)

I'll also add some highly undervalued REITs like Tanger and Kimco assuming they don't recover in the coming months.

(Source: Simply Safe Dividends)

Note that the 5- and 10-year dividend growth figures are artificially low because my tracking software doesn't average in anything that hasn't existed for those time periods. Many of my holdings have IPOed in the last few years and so the 1-year growth rate is the most accurate. These figures are purely organic growth rates and assumes no dividend reinvestment.

In the coming weeks and months, I have a goal of driving my 12-month organic income growth rate to 20%. That's doable thanks to adding to numerous hyper growth MLPs that are still incredibly undervalued.

Projected Portfolio Dividends Over Time

(Source: Simply Safe Dividends) - Note assumes no dividend reinvestment, just organic growth that slows gradually over time (constant holdings)

Even assuming no dividend reinvestment (I do that manually) and that I never sell anything I own (if growth slows and I find better opportunities), this portfolio would become an income powerhouse. And even if I were to not add to the portfolio at all with fresh savings within 20 years, I would have achieved my goal of financial independence.

Over the long term, my goal is about 5% portfolio yield, with about 10% long-term dividend growth over time. In order to maintain that, I may have to recycle some holdings when they no longer meet my needs.

For perspective, the S&P 500 yields 1.8% and its 20-year median annual dividend growth rate has been 6.2%. So, the goal is about to triple the market's yield, with about 4% faster dividend growth. Since 1871, the S&P 500 has generated annual total returns of 9.2%. The market's historical inflation-adjusted total return has been 7.0%.

Even assuming no valuation multiple expansion (my deeply undervalued portfolio always remains so), this portfolio should easily be capable of about 15% unlevered total returns over time. Factoring in multiple expansion (already starting to happen for some of my stocks) and 25% leverage, the returns could be even greater, potentially north of 20% annualized net levered returns.

Portfolio Statistics

Holdings: 27

Portfolio Size: $224,156

Equity: $179,385 (record high)

Remaining Margin Buying Power: $855,967

Margin Used: $45,076

Debt/Equity: 0.25

Leverage Ratio: 25%

Target Leverage Ratio: 25%

Dividends/Margin Interest Ratio: 10.4

Distance To Margin Call (How Much Portfolio Would Need To Fall): 71.4%

Current Margin Rate: 3.41%

Yield: 7.1%

Yield On Cost: 7.3%

Net Yield On Invested Capital: 8.7%

Time Weighted Total Return Since Inception (September 8, 2017): 5.2%

Cumulative Dividends Received (including accrued dividends): $13,614

Total Portfolio Gains: $12,340

% Of Gains From Dividends: 110%

Annual Dividends: $16,016

Annual Interest: $1,537

Annual Net Dividends: $14,479

Monthly Average Net Dividends: $1,207

Daily Average Net Dividends (my business empire never sleeps): $39.67

(Source: Simply Safe Dividends)

Portfolio Beta (volatility relative to S&P 500): 1.26

Projected Long-Term Dividend Growth: 10%

Projected Annual Unlevered Total Return: 15%

Projected Net Levered Annual Total Return: 18% (assuming long-term average leverage of 25%, 3% average margin rate)

Long-Term Net Levered Annual Total Return Goal: 16.0% (on track to beat)

10 Worst-Performing Positions

Stock Loss Cost Basis HCLP -18.0% $15.25 NBLX -13.8% $42.94 AMGP -7.2% $18.70 BIP -6.3% $41.39 ENB -5.8% $36.54 EQGP -4.4% $22.85 AM -4.7% $31.52 AQN -4.3% $11.10 D -4.5% $73.83 IRM -3.2% $37.09

(Source: Interactive Brokers)

10 Best-Performing Positions

Stock Gain Cost Basis QTS 31.0% $34.38 UNIT 28.4% $16.19 EPR 22.4% $56.31 CNXM 19.0% $16.42 OHI 16.9% $28.04 SPG 15.8% $155.79 DM 14.3% $15.70 NEP 9.7% $44.32 ETP 9.1% $20.82 CWEN 7.2% $18.65

(Source: Interactive Brokers)

Bottom Line: Bull Markets Make You Money, Bear Markets Make You Rich So Build A Bear Market Buy List

While quality dividend stocks are always on sale, it's during bear markets that true fortunes get made. That's when even the bluest of blue chips are trading at such low valuations that 15+% total returns become possible with buy and hold forever dividend stocks.

This is why I recommend that investors create such a list of great companies they want to buy who may currently be trading at rich valuations. That doesn't necessarily mean you hoard cash for years on end waiting for a recession or bear market that no one can predict with accuracy. It's important to remember that time in the market is far more important than timing the market.

Still, it's always a good idea to be ready to take advantage of incredible opportunities that come around only in times of peak market panic and fear. This is why I'll be steadily building out my bear market buy list in the coming months: to highlight what blue chips I plan to buy during the next recession, whenever that may occur.

Disclosure: I am/we are long EQM, OMP, BPY, ABBV, ETP, BIP, AM, NEP, HCLP, PEGI, SEP, EPR, EQGP, D, CNXM, OHI, MPLX, IRM, QTS, AMGP, UNIT, ENB, SPG, AQN, NBLX, CWEN.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.