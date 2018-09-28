We think investors can keep their stock allocations but substantially reduce risk by repositioning their bond portfolios and mitigating sequence of returns risk.

We think investors can and should do better than simply investing in PIMCO Income and then hoping rates will fall.

Today, most investors do not know what to do in regards to their fixed income as they've been used to a declining rate environment providing their bonds with a tailwind.

The Retirement Income Challenge

For the last 40 years, baby boomers have been squarely focused on accumulation of assets- that is, dollar cost averaging growth stocks and some bonds in primarily tax-deferred vehicles like 401Ks and IRAs, and hoping that the market would rise. However, that was the easy part.

"It's the worst time to retire since just before the dot-com bubble burst"

- Barron's

And we would argue it is much worse since bond yields are about half of what they were then. Shifting from accumulation to distribution at what maybe the worst time in history is going to be downright scary for many investors. The emotional aspect of this shift is going to weigh on many workers who are contemplating retirement.

The good news is that the current crop of retirees aren't spending as much as they anticipated. Many retirees have been fortunate to have the wind at their back with a substantial bull market but also enough income to avoid spending down principal. We believe future retirees will not be as lucky. Those tailwinds are likely to shift into headwinds requiring a higher savings rate and lower spending levels.

(Source: Employee Benefit Research Institute)

Most retirees are spending in line with their income levels thanks to declining spending over time being fairly common. Blackrock's retirement institute recently found that many retirees spent well under their maximum spending limit.

The retirement income challenge really stems on navigating uncertain markets over the next decade. That includes sequence of returns risk which we believe is the most acute and precarious risk facing investors today. But when you couple that with the 'wall of worry' that investors are also climbing at the same time, it typically results in investors being underinvested or engaging in market timing.

(Source: Prudential)

You can control everything about your portfolio except the sequence of returns you experience. Not all returns are created equal. The image below shows the same investors retiring at the start of a bull market and a bear market. The returns are the same, just in reverse order.

(Source: Retireone)

You can see the investor on the left (blue) was lucky enough to retire during a bull market. That is the front-end of the baby boomers who retired earlier in this bull market. After 15 years, his portfolio is still above the initial starting value ($100,000) despite all the withdrawals. On the other hand, (green) experienced the negative returns early on in his retirement. Despite the same returns (just in reverse) and the same initial value and withdrawals, green's portfolio is down 65% and he's likely to run out of money before death.

Think about that for a moment. The two investors had the same circumstances including returns except the order of the returns, and one person ended up with MORE money than they started while the other was down 65%. And that's only after 15 years! That is a MASSIVE difference in retirement lifestyle and something we believe we need to avoid at all cost.

The over-arching strategy should be counter-cyclical investing coupled with distribution planning. If you are not yet retired, but will within 3 years, then consider yourself retired for the purposes of sequence of returns risk. If you are greater than 3 years from retirement, you should be toggling back your asset allocation. In other words, it is our contention that a 60-40 portfolio in 2009 carries far different risk than a 60-40 portfolio today. Investors should consider that shift in the market environment when thinking about their asset allocation.

We believe that retirement will be redefined over the next decade as returns will not be sufficient to maintain lifestyles. The main go to rule remains the 4% withdrawal rate established about 30 years ago. Going forward, new research that has come out suggests this must be lowered to 3% or less to account for lowered future returns. It remains a crude strategy for determining longevity risk within an income strategy for every client. Over a 30-year time horizon, maintaining a static or slightly increasing withdrawal rate is not practical. Things change.

Living off of the income is easier said than done but remains the most logical choice. Paycheck replacement is a key for combating longevity risk. Just 20 years ago, single A rated corporate debt and bank CDs yielded over 6%. Taking on only a modest amount of credit risk meant you could easily get over 8% returns on your fixed income, and that was before you entered into most of the high yield market.

If you notice in the last year, we have focused on having a plan. We see most do it yourself investors simply place together a portfolio of stocks and a few bond funds and think they have a plan. The portfolio should be an end-result of the plan, not the other way around. This is especially true when we encounter the next bear market.

As shown in the image below, the participants in the survey stated that they're interested in "longevity insurance", "products that provide a predictable stream of payments", and "products that provide payments throughout retirement that increase with inflation." Below that, you could see that participants responded to the word "annuity" far less when asked about ranking their retirement needs. We believe that annuities will increasingly be used by clients going forward to augment their portfolio, there is a learning curve and a hurdle to greater acceptance by investors.

(Source: MFS)

Piecing together a plan and ultimately, a portfolio, is much like a puzzle. Investors and advisors alike need to calculate how much income they will need to draw from their portfolio while comparing to risk tolerance, how they will generate it, which account it will be tapped from, and lastly, the tax implications of it all. It is fairly daunting task and those that feel overwhelmed (probably the vast majority) may need assistance. Many solid financial advisors will provide a plan for a fee. This can be a "cheap" way to have a professional plan completed.

The problem is that most financial advisors are not doing proper planning for their clients. We most often see advisors simply invest in mutual funds and some individual stocks/bonds, and sell each month/quarter/year and call it a plan. That is NOT a plan. That is hope. Most of the time, it involves simply buying PIMCO Income (PONAX), which is down 0.72% YTD and up just 0.49% over the last year.

This is a spreadsheet which we will later make available to members. It allows you to estimate your asset allocation, streamline the thought process of how it all works, and to formulate income production. It is not a complex model but one that can really shed light on the process.

(Source: Author's Design)

As we noted earlier in the sequence of returns chart, a bear market can hurt a portfolio in the early years of retirement. We call the years between age 55 and 70 the danger zone. A strategy that we've discussed previously is the buckets approach. In it, you set aside 3 years' worth of portfolio spending and place it into high quality bond ETFs (above the tickers BSCJ, BSCK, and BSCL). These funds target the year in which the spending will be made. They are lower return so it will depress the overall return of your investment portfolio. But it does reduce overall risk especially by mitigating sequence of returns risks.

To replenish the cash reserve/safe bucket, there are two strategies that can be employed. The first is simply selling during "good times' and spending it down during "bad times". The typical bear market lasts less than 30 months so having 36 months of reserve allows you to weather it.

The second is to position the investment portfolio to generate enough income per year to replenish the safe bucket each year. In other words, the investment portfolio is continuously producing income that can be moved over to your safe bucket account on a periodic basis.

Lastly, we mentioned annuities earlier briefly and have done so periodically over the last six months. We do think annuities will become more prevalent in the coming decade as a means to hedge retirement income. We understand the negative connotations that annuities garner (just check out the articles on SA) as they are often sold by unscrupulous salespeople. Just like in any industry, there are good products and bad ones.

Many annuities can be high fee and unless you 'beat' the mortality tables, the overall return will likely be lower. However, there is a sleep at night factor that must be considered. Research has shown that those with higher levels of guaranteed income (pensions, annuities, SS) as a portion of total spending are generally happier in retirement.

A strategy that many investors use with annuities is to calculate total "needs" spending per month versus "want" spending. Then you would match that "needs" spending with your Social Security and annuity income streams leaving just the "wants" that need to be covered by the portfolio.

We have information on the "best annuities" including some that will adjust the payout to interest rates (Northwestern Mutual Portfolio Income Annuity). NY Life is also launching a competing product. Many firms now also mitigate some of the pitfalls of annuities including dying early and 'losing the principal' with cash refund options.

Concluding Thoughts

The retirement income challenge is getting harder and harder and we think the current crop of baby boomers that are approaching and eclipsing 60 years of age will have a much more difficult time than the earlier cohort of boomers. In fact, it would not surprise us to see a full blown retirement crisis in the future.

For those that are within 5 years of retirement, it pays to start planning today. That plan should include a breakdown of what that retirement will look like and the associated spending; being sure to break down those expenses between "needs" and "wants".

