McKesson: Good Enough To Be Great Value

McKesson (MCK) dominates pharmaceutical distribution along with its peers Cardinal Health (CAH) and AmerisourceBergen (ABC). The oligopoly offers investors strong barriers to entry, and in McKesson’s case, adequate value creation to consider an investment. Unfortunately, investors also have to accept a number of negatives, including exorbitant CEO pay, customer concentration, complex financials and average capital allocation. We argue that McKesson should be considered for investment despite its shortcomings due to its acceptable quality and attractive valuation – albeit with cautious position sizing.

Company background & description

McKesson delivers pharmaceutical and medical products and business services to retail pharmacies and institutional providers like hospitals and health systems throughout North America and internationally. The company also provides specialty pharmaceutical solutions for biotech and pharmaceutical manufacturers, as well as practice management, technology and clinical support to oncology and other specialty practices. In addition, McKesson delivers a comprehensive offering of healthcare products, technology, equipment and related services to the non-hospital market — including physician offices, surgery centers, long-term care facilities and home healthcare businesses. The company is 185 years old and had revenues of $208.4 billion in 2018.

Industry background

There are many players in the pharmaceutical industry, including manufacturers, insurance companies, pharmacy benefit managers (PBMs), retail pharmacies and distributors/wholesalers. They all form a complicated web of negotiations, payments, rebates and shipping which eventually get medication to consumers, with everybody getting a cut along the way. The below graphic helps demonstrate how complicated the interaction can be between the various players and how everybody eventually gets paid.

McKesson is focused on the distribution/wholesale part of the industry and is a dominant force alongside its two biggest peers Cardinal Health and AmerisourceBergen. Together, these three companies form an oligopoly and control over 90% of the distribution space. Distributors are likely the least complicated cog in the pharmaceutical wheel. They essentially just move drugs from the manufacturers to the retail consumer, although it is much more complicated than it sounds considering the need to work with a multitude of manufacturers and thousands of retail pharmacies. Piles of regulations and special shipping needs like refrigeration make the process even more challenging. But in the end, the distributors get paid for moving product from point A to point B and don’t get as involved in the complicated world of insurance contracts, price setting, rebates and copays that the other industry participants grapple with more directly.

The more pure distribution role also results in wholesalers taking a smaller cut of the overall gross profit in the supply chain as demonstrated by the graphic below.

The distribution role, with its small piece of the overall gross profit pie and reliance on volume, lends itself well to scale and consolidation. The larger the scale of a distributor, the bigger the buying power and negotiating strength with drug manufacturers and potentially retail pharmacies. Huge volumes also help ensure efficient distribution networks with specialized warehouses and appropriate route density. The advantage of scale has pushed the pharmaceutical distribution industry into an oligopoly with just three efficiently run wholesalers with razor thin margins dominating the space.

The pharmaceutical industry has recently faced uncertainty with discussions of health care reform in the US and drug pricing pressure. While these potential reforms will likely impact other areas of the pharmaceutical space and create some volatility, they are somewhat unlikely to revolutionize the distribution space as there simply isn’t much fat/profit to cut from the industry and the function of moving product from manufacturers to pharmacies is necessary and highly efficient. If much profitability is squeezed from the three big incumbents with their low single-digit net profit margins, they simply won’t be able to operate sustainably.

Overall, the backdrop in the healthcare space is supportive with demographics and population dynamics driving a base level of growth. Distributors should at least benefit from volume growth in the overall healthcare market.

Competitive position & barriers to entry

McKesson has a strong competitive position in its industry and enjoys many of the benefits of being part of an oligopoly. We will walk through the barriers to entry that the company enjoys.

Scale and expertise:

McKesson works with a multitude of drug manufacturers and then distributes their products to thousands of pharmacies across many geographies on a timely basis, while also dealing with items such as the related accounts receivable collections. The US alone has nearly 60,000 pharmacies and McKesson delivers about a third of all prescription medicine in North America with over 78,000 employees worldwide. It is a huge distribution machine. Individual drug manufacturers want nothing to do with the hassle of dealing with thousands of pharmacies or the capital expenditures that would be necessary to build out distribution infrastructure that would anyway be less efficient than McKesson’s. Pharmacies also don’t want to deal with a multitude of manufacturers and invest in a distribution network that would lack the scale and efficiency of McKesson’s network. McKesson’s massive distribution setup with effective route density and efficient warehousing cannot be matched without material capital and inventory expenditure, and even then competitors would struggle to find the volume to achieve acceptable asset efficiency. McKesson, Cardinal Health and AmerisourceBergen dominate about 90% of the market in a clear demonstration that scale wins in this industry.

Regarding expertise, distributing pharmaceuticals is not the same as distributing normal retail goods. Many drugs require refrigeration and others are controlled substances with significant regulation (often different in various geographies). For example, certain drugs (think opioids or narcotics) can’t be commingled with general merchandise. General distributors cannot just tack on prescription pharmaceutical products to their existing infrastructure which is also partially why the three big specialists control the market. McKesson has waded through all the regulations in all the geographies and has built up an effective and efficient infrastructure. Warehouses are often highly specialized to distribute drugs and shipping times are extremely quick. And McKesson has a 99.98% order accuracy so there isn’t much room for improvement in that category.

So the sheer scale and expertise of McKesson’s operations certainly keep out drug manufacturers and pharmacies and essentially all other potential entrants.

Enormous buying power in generics:

Related to the scale argument is the logic that large distributors like McKesson create barriers to entry through their ability to buy huge quantities of generic medications from manufacturers, allowing them to achieve discounts not available to smaller purchasers. McKesson has in the neighborhood of $60 billion of revenue coming from generics. Peers have even more. That is a huge figure to achieve for a single distributor or pharmacy. The barrier for most is that they simply won’t be able to achieve acceptable profitability while being competitive because McKesson can buy at discounted prices and they cannot. Competitors would have to have other motivations than direct profitability.

Razor thin margins:

With net margins in the low single digits, there isn’t much fat to cut from this industry. Tiny margins seem like a bad thing, but they act as a barrier to competition. Competition usually enters where there are high levels of profitability which are then competed down. In McKesson’s industry, there just isn’t much to compete away. The thin margins essentially keep other players out, especially when they realize how difficult it would be to achieve the scale necessary just to get a percent or two of profit. It just doesn’t make sense to try.

Pricing dynamics:

Aggressive pricing is often a way for new entrants to grab share in an industry. But the pharmaceutical distribution industry doesn’t offer much chance to compete on price. As mentioned, profit margins are razor thin so there is not much advantage to be gained without being significantly loss making over a long period. Perhaps more importantly for the greater pharmaceutical landscape, many consumers are essentially price insensitive because their insurance companies cover the payment for medications with the exception of their copay. It gets complicated as some consumers ultimately pay for insurance, but there is little direct price feedback to an insured consumer that would push them to change their buying habits based on cheaper distribution.

Market share and brand:

Market share is related to scale, buying power and margins and might be the highest barrier of all for new entrants. We could have incorporated it into essentially all the other sections of this report, but decided to break it out to help highlight its importance. The reality is that it is intertwined with the other barriers to entry. The pharmaceutical industry is an established industry with strong, dominant players across all segments. In distribution itself, McKesson and peers Cardinal Health and AmerisourceBergen control about 90% of the industry. Controlling a large chunk of the market means scale, critical customer relationships and buying power. All those have a material impact on profitability and the ability of competitors to steal share. There simply isn’t much market share available that can be profitably stolen by new entrants which prohibits the building of volume, buying power and attractive profitability in distribution. Big players would also have some switching costs to changing distributors and simply won’t take the risk of going to a smaller player with little brand power or reputation. A large acquisition or series of acquisitions in other parts of the supply chain might be an unlikely way around this barrier.

There has been extensive discussion of Amazon (AMZN) expanding in the pharmaceutical space, but we do not view Amazon as an imminent or potentially catastrophic threat to McKesson currently. For more detail on the potential threat from Amazon as one of the few companies that might potentially clear some of the barriers to entry, see our extensive article on the topic here.

In conclusion, McKesson has a strong competitive position and several material barriers to entry which should protect the company from nearly every threat. Large acquisitions or continued consolidation in the pharmaceutical industry should be monitored however.

Fundamental profile

Profitability, capital efficiency, and returns on investment:

McKesson’s razor thin margins are apparent when looking at the net income margin which essentially fluctuates around 1%. There is quite some noise in the company’s financial statements with many adjustments between GAAP and non-GAAP results and items such as acquisitions which investors need to filter through, but a general consistency of operating profitably exists. McKesson’s return on equity (ROE) levels look quite attractive (with exception of one-off issues in 2018), but those levels were buoyed by substantial debt. The result is that return on invested capital levels (ROIC) are not quite as attractive, but the company still creates value over time with ROIC around 9-10%. Our ROIC calculation is also quite conservative when considering items like goodwill in the capital base and unadjusted returns to some extent. Other calculation methods might achieve a more generous result. While the ROE clears our normal investment hurdles, the conservatively calculated ROIC is only adequate, which we take into consideration when determining the potential position size of an investment.

Growth:

There are multiple structural growth drivers in the industry which should continue to support steady low to mid-single-digit growth over the long term. Demand for McKesson’s services is largely detached from the business cycle and will benefit from an aging (and growing) US population. We model approximately 3.5% annual free cash flow growth over the next decade which may prove conservative considering the industry backdrop and historical growth rates.

Cash flows:

Again, we see quite some noise in several of the cash flow metrics, but cash conversion is generally solid.

Financial position

The company does employ a substantial amount of debt, but net debt to EBITDA essentially lands around 1x which we find acceptable considering the relatively steady profitability and good free cash flow production. The balance sheet is good, but not pristine and something to keep an eye on.

Management team & track record of capital allocation decisions

Management has preferred acquisitions and stock buybacks to dividends as a way to create value for shareholders. While the acquisitions have helped McKesson become a leading pharmaceutical distributor with an indispensable role in the industry, they have also built up large amounts of intangibles on the balance sheet. We prefer to see organic growth or more attractively priced deals at least. The buybacks have been appropriate with the dividend being more residual than anything. Overall, we view the capital allocation as adequate, but do point out the excessive CEO compensation over the years as a yellow flag.

Dividend: Safe but not the focus

McKesson is not an ideal candidate for dividend investors despite acceptable dividend per share growth over the last decade. The yield is generally quite low and is currently around 1.2% (higher than its usual range). The dividend could be considered safe considering a low payout ratio, but hasn’t been the main focus of capital allocation. Management has returned more value through buybacks than dividends and has also used considerable capital for acquisitions. Investors do get a safe base dividend, but the yield is simply too low and capital allocation is focused elsewhere, meaning McKesson is not for most dividend focused investors.

Valuation is attractive

We primarily use our DCF model to derive a fair value of USD 200 per share for the company.

As a further valuation reference point, Morningstar has a fair value of USD 210 per share.

We will again point out the considerable noise in the company’s financials, including large differences between GAAP and non-GAAP earnings. Due to the excessive noise, we focus on free cash flow in our modeling. Starting with a level near company guidance of $3 billion, we grow free cash flow around 3.5% over the coming decade. We are also using a WACC of 9% which we view as conservative. It is perhaps also interesting to note that from a free cash flow angle, the yield is currently around 10-12% which we view as attractive.

Risks & yellow flags

McKesson has quite a few yellow or orange flags, so we will take some time to run through them. As a note, we normally avoid companies that have a number of yellow flags. We have decided to keep McKesson in the potential investment pool, but with a reduced scope when it comes to position sizing. We view the overall investment opportunity as still potentially attractive with a large enough margin of safety and note some incremental progress in concern areas.

CEO pay:

The McKesson CEO, John Hammergren, is overpaid. He was the highest paid CEO in the US in 2013. His total annual compensation has been over $20 million for as far back as most investors would check (despite recent reductions due to shareholder pressure). Even in more recent years, he has earned essentially twice his peers at Cardinal Health and AmerisourceBergen and more than most large company peers as a USA Today article recently pointed out. We have trouble rationalizing his compensation on an absolute basis or relative to peers, many of which are larger and of higher quality. The only positive point is that the compensation has been trending down with continued efforts highlighted in the company’s 2018 proxy statement.

Complex financials:

Complex financials can often be a symptom of less than optimal business management or performance. While not unusual for a large company, McKesson certainly excels in special adjustments. A glance at their quarterly results presentation will reveal a multiple page appendix with supplemental information and GAAP to non-GAAP reconciliations which span from amortization of acquisition-related intangibles to goodwill impairments to legal settlements. In the Q1 of fiscal 2019, a GAAP loss per share of $0.69 ended up being an adjusted non-GAAP gain per share of $2.90. Investors need to evaluate whether consistently complex financials with material GAAP to non-GAAP figures are a symptom of serious issues at the company.

Customer concentration:

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) represents about 20% of revenue with the ten largest customers responsible for over 50% of revenue. In a space where consolidation is rampant, this is a serious risk. It does not prevent us from investing, but it is another factor that limits position size for us.

Mediocre ROIC:

McKesson’s ROIC is attractive, but not as spectacular when compared with the high quality companies we generally consider. We want companies to have a material gap between ROIC and the cost of capital. McKesson’s ROIC around 9-10% simply doesn’t offer much breathing room, but we will again note our conservative calculation. Of course, the consistency of the ROIC production is also important, and here McKesson also provides an adequate outcome. We conclude that McKesson is investable from this perspective, but once again find the level of this metric as a reason to limit position sizing.

Intangibles on the balance sheet:

McKesson has certainly built up a pile of goodwill and intangibles at over $15 billion which is significant with total assets of just over $60 billion. Material amounts of goodwill can be an indication of companies overpaying for acquisitions or simply needing to rely on acquisitions for growth in place of our preferred method of organic growth. Indeed, McKesson recently needed to write-off a material amount of goodwill, further clouding financial results. Large amounts of goodwill can also make invested capital calculations more complicated, depending on an investor’s opinion on whether they should be included or not.

Buybacks combined with large executive stock compensation:

Much of the CEO’s exorbitant compensation comes from stock related items. There is some concern that companies with high levels of stock related compensation might buy back stock to boost the value of stock options by affecting earnings per share. We had a look at the timing of stock buybacks to see whether or not we should be concerned about this practice at McKesson considering the overall level of CEO compensation. The following chart/analysis is not perfect (doesn’t factor in valuation directly for example), but is perhaps a simple way to look for issues with buyback timing. The comparison of buyback amounts and stock prices on a quarterly basis is somewhat comforting. We can see that the company ramped down buybacks at the end of 2013 through 2014 when the stock price had climbed considerably and then did considerable buybacks from the end of 2016 and going forward as the stock price materially declined. It would appear that management has not done a terrible job of employing buybacks in recent years.

Conclusion: Invest in McKesson with a big margin of safety

McKesson combines a strong competitive positioning with acceptable value creation and some material risks. We value the barriers to entry through scale, expertise, buying power and thin margins (efficiency). But we are concerned by the only-adequate level of ROIC and key risks related to customer concentration and changing industry dynamics. An additional positive in current markets is the low level of cyclicality and the essential nature of the company’s services. Despite some of the challenges and risks, we consider the company eligible for investment. But the ROIC, complex financials and customer concentration limit our potential position size to about half of what we would apply to a higher quality company. The risks also demand a larger margin of safety compared to other potential investments. Overall, investing in a good quality, low cyclicality company in an oligopoly at a significant margin of safety still makes sense to us as long as exposure is controlled. As such, we recommend an investment in the company with the current margin of safety above 30% with cautious position sizing.

