Yangarra Resources Will Soon Generate Free Cash Flow While Growing

The market does not realize yet the free cash flow potential and offers a discount to my intrinsic valuation.

With the improved oil prices and the higher volumes, the company will be in a position to generate free cash flow while still growing.

Yangarra Resources, a small oil and gas Canadian producer, has been growing its production by increasing its net debt.

Yangarra Resources (OTCPK:YGRAF) is a small and growing oil and gas Canadian producer. So far, the company has been increasing its production at a fast pace with a capital program that exceeded its cash flow.

But with the increasing oil prices and the growing production, the company will be in a position to grow within its cash flow by 2019.

The market does not seem to take into account the free cash flow potential of the company. The market capitalization is currently 35% below my estimation of the company fair value.

Image source: skeeze via Pixabay

All the numbers in the article (including slides) are in Canadian dollars unless otherwise noted.

A growth story

The company has been spending cash above its funds flow from operations to grow its production. The table below shows the higher net capital expenditures compared to the funds from operations over the last few years.

Source: Q2 2018 MD&A

As a result, at Q2 2018, the net debt increased to C$115 million. And the company is getting closer to the limit of its C$150 million credit facility.

Source: Q2 2018 MD&A

Further, management plans to grow the production over the next few years. The table below indicates a mid-range guidance of 9500 boe/d for 2018 compared to a 2017 production of 5,740 boe/d.

Source: presentation September 2018

This year again, the company will develop a capital program that exceeds the expected cash flow. Can the company still afford to outspend its cash flow to keep on growing?

Funding the growth thanks to low-cost production

The table below details the costs structure of the company for Q2 2018.

Source: Q2 2018 MD&A

Besides the important hedges losses, the company operates at high netback margins. The hedge losses should decrease for the rest of the year. The company has higher hedges for about 3,400 boe/d till the end of the year.

Source: Q2 2018 MD&A

I have compared the cash netbacks of Yangarra with similar oil and gas producers in the table below. I have excluded the hedges to compare the operating performances of the companies.

Source: author, based on company reports

With a 60.9% cash netback margin, Yangarra is producing at similar costs compared with Seven Generations (OTC:SVRGF) and SRC Energy (SRCI).

The costs to replace the depleted resources are also competitive, as shown in the table below.

Source: author, based on company reports

Excluding the hedges, the company generates a cash netback of C$26.45/boe at Q2 2018 prices. With a 2018 production of 9,500 boe/d, the company will generate a cash flow of about C$91.7 million.

The increase of debt will provide the cash to the C$120 million capital program above the cash flow.

For the next few years, the company indicated a capital program of about C$120 million to keep on growing as shown in the graph below.

Source: presentation September 2018

As from 2019, assuming the same prices as Q2 2018 and a modest production of 13,000 boe/d, the company would generate 13,000 boe/d * 365 * C$26.45/boe = C$125.5 million. Thus, the company will be able to grow while generating free cash flow thanks to the high netbacks.

Valuation

The table below compares the flowing barrel valuation of the producers discussed above.

Source: author, based on company reports

The valuations reflect the netbacks the companies realize: the higher the total netbacks, the higher the flowing barrel valuation.

The table below provides my estimation of the intrinsic value of the company, based on a total netback of C$16.44/boe.

Source: author, based on company reports

With the assumptions highlighted in yellow, my fair value of the company amounts to C$7.31/share (US$5.65/share). Applying a 30% margin of safety implies a purchase price of C$5.12/share (US$3.96/share).

The share price, currently at US$3.78, is below my purchase price and also a 30% margin of safety. However, this discount is lower than the discount offered (to my intrinsic valuation) by Crescent Point (CPG) and Bonterra (OTCPK:BNEFF). Thus, I prefer to accumulate shares of these two companies until the discount for Yangarra's share price becomes more interesting.

Conclusion

Management indicated ambitious production growth for the next few years. Thanks to its low-cost operations, Yangarra will grow its production within its cash flow by 2019 assuming Q2 2018 oil and gas prices.

But due to its lack of scale and lower oil prices over the last few years, the company has been spending more than its cash flow to finance its growth. This lack of free cash flow may explain the discount the market offers compared to my estimation of the value of the company.

I still prefer the valuation the market offers for Crescent Point and Bonterra. But at these prices, Yangarra is an interesting investment situation.

Disclosure: I am/we are long PEYUF, BTE, CPG, BNEFF.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.