By How Much Will Chevron Raise Its Dividend?

Chevron is the most leveraged oil major to the oil price and hence it is ideally positioned to benefit from the rally of the oil price.

Chevron (CVX) is a dividend aristocrat that has raised its dividend for 30 consecutive years. The oil major is likely to announce a dividend hike in January. As most of its shareholders are holding the stock for its dividend, the big question is by how much the company will raise its dividend.

Underperformance vs. the price of oil

It is remarkable that Chevron has dramatically underperformed the price of oil. More precisely, in the last 12 months, the oil price has rallied almost 50%, from $49 to $71, whereas the stock price of Chevron has remained essentially flat. As the oil price is the most important determinant of the earnings of the company, this divergence is surprising, at least on the surface. However, investors should realize that the market priced its expectations for the rally of the oil price into the stock before that rally materialized. Of course the market did not know the time of the rally of the oil price in advance but it assumed that the oil price would eventually recover at some point. As the shareholders of Chevron have probably been disappointed by the above underperformance, the upcoming dividend hike should provide some consolation to them.

Production growth and cash flows

The greatest problem of Chevron has been its inability to grow its production for a whole decade. The oil giant spent enormous amounts on capital expenses, particularly in the years 2012-2014, just before the peak of the previous cycle. In those years, the company spent more than $30 B per year on capital expenses. As the extreme investment amounts did not impart production growth, the performance of Chevron disappointed most of its shareholders.

However, it is critical to note that growth projects in the oil industry may take several years to materialize. They thus result in a great lag between capital expenses and the resultant cash flows. Fortunately, the past projects have begun to bear fruit and hence Chevron has now passed in the positive phase of its investing cycle. It is poised to grow its output by 4%-7% this year and by 2%-3% per year until 2022. Thus, the oil giant seems to have left the issue with the stagnant output behind.





Even better, Chevron is now growing its output even though it has drastically reduced its capital expenses. To be sure, it has reduced its capital expenses from $35 B in 2014 to $18 B this year. Management expects to continue to spend about $18 B per year in the years ahead, with about 75% of these expenses expected to start delivering cash flows within two years.

The steep decrease in capital expenses, the production growth and the rally of the oil price have greatly improved the free cash flows of Chevron. After four consecutive years of negative free cash flows, the company enjoyed free cash flows of $7.1 B last year and $12.9 B in the first half of this year. As a result, Chevron can easily fund its annual dividend payments of $8.4 B. If it achieves comparable free cash flows in the second half of the year, it will achieve a payout ratio of 33% (=8.4/25.8). This means that the oil major has ample room to keep raising its dividend at a meaningful rate.

Leverage to the oil price

Investors should note that Chevron is the most leveraged oil major to the oil price. The other oil majors, such as Exxon Mobil (XOM), BP (BP) and Total (TOT), produce oil and natural gas at approximately equal amounts. On the contrary, Chevron produces oil and natural gas at a 61/39 ratio. Moreover, as a portion of its natural gas volumes is priced based on the price of oil, about 75% of the total output of Chevron is priced based on the price of oil. As a result, Chevron is the best positioned oil major to benefit from the rally of the oil price. As the oil market has eliminated its supply glut and has become markedly tight, the oil price is likely to remain strong in the upcoming years. This trend certainly bodes well for the future prospects of Chevron.

Dividend

In reference to the magnitude of the upcoming dividend hike, Chevron froze its dividend for 10 consecutive quarters in the recent downturn of the oil market, which lasted from 2014 to 2017. In addition, it raised its quarterly dividend only marginally, from $1.07 to $1.08 in late 2016. However, as the fundamentals of the oil market have greatly improved since last summer, the oil major raised its dividend by 4% early this year.

As mentioned above, Chevron has ample room to raise its dividend thanks to its excessive free cash flows. This is also evident from the resumption of share repurchases this year, after three years without any share repurchases. Moreover, in its latest presentation, management stated that its primary goal was to continue to raise the dividend. As a result, investors can rest assured that the oil major will raise its quarterly dividend by at least $0.04, from $1.12 to $1.16. As the fierce downturn of the sector during 2014-2017 is still vivid in the memory of management, I do not expect a much larger hike this January even though the company can easily afford it under the prevailing business conditions.

Final thoughts

Chevron is likely to raise its quarterly dividend from $1.12 to at least $1.16 in January. As its 3.8% dividend yield is already attractive and the company is poised to continue to raise its dividend for years, income-oriented investors should pay attention to this oil major. Moreover, Chevron is by far the most leveraged oil major to the oil price and hence it is ideally positioned to benefit from the strength in the oil price. As a result, its shareholders are likely to enjoy meaningful capital gains and dividend hikes in the upcoming years.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.