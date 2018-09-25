Archer Daniels Midland: Matopiba Sourcing Could Link Company To Deforestation

Eighteen percent of total net revenues is generated by customers which are signatories of the Cerrado Manifesto.

Archer Daniels Midland (ADM) is a large multinational trader and processor of agricultural commodities. In 2017, it generated USD 60.8 billion in revenue and USD 1.6 billion in net profit and employed over 31,000 people. ADM owns more than 30 silos in Brazil, as well as 13 oilseeds processing plants. It also has operations in eight Brazilian ports. ADM sources a portion of its soybeans in the Cerrado, a vast biodiverse savannah region facing high rates of soy expansion and conversion of native vegetation. This could expose ADM to deforestation risks in its supply chain.

Key Findings

ADM is the fifth largest soy trader in Brazil's Matopiba region, which is often referred to as the "last soy frontier." In this region, agricultural expansion increased 253 percent in 2000-2014. Of this expansion, 62 to 68 percent occurred over native vegetation. Within Matopiba, ADM primarily sources from the Brazilian states Bahia and Tocantins, and to a lesser extent from Piauí and Maranhão.

ADM's "priority municipalities" in Matopiba saw 13,873 hectares (HA) of deforestation in 2017. The two priority municipalities that experienced the highest levels of deforestation in 2017 were Correntina (Bahia) and Brejinho de Nazaré(Tocantins). In Correntina, nine farms were responsible for 90 to 95 percent of all conversion of native vegetation in 2017. ADM has sourced from one of these farms.

ADM has committed to a transparent, traceable soy supply chain that does not contribute to deforestation or exploitation. However, its commitment does not include a time frame. In contrast to its policy for palm oil, ADM does not publish lists of soybean suppliers. ADM's current efforts focus on traceability and the development of monitoring tools. It does not yet engage with or exclude soy suppliers because of deforestation concerns. As a result, ADM remains exposed to deforestation risks in its supply chain.

Sourcing of deforestation-linked soybeans from Matopiba could expose ADM to reputational, market access, and financial risks. ADM's exposure to the high-risk soy production area of Matopiba is limited to 1.5 percent of ADM's total oilseed-related revenues. However, ADM's sustainability approach does not mitigate all risks. Such sourcing practices could be contrary to ADM's own policies, as well as the Cerrado Manifesto. Furthermore, ADM's recent acquisition of Algar Agro assets might link ADM to more soy-driven deforestation in Matopiba.

Cerrado deforestation risks could impact up to 30 percent of ADM's equity value. The value of assets and sales in ADM's supply chain in Matopiba is equal to only 0.6 percent of the current market capitalization. More importantly, 18 percent of total net revenues is generated by customers which are signatories of the Cerrado Manifesto. These sales create a value of USD 6 billion for ADM, or 21 percent of its market capitalization. Additionally, continued deforestation might raise financing costs, adding up to a value loss equal to 30 percent of market cap.

