Cement Your Emerging Asia Exposure With Siam Cement

While Thailand does not have the most bullish of investment cases for an emerging market, potential does exist and low valuation may have most of the risk priced in.

While its smaller segments have struggled and revenue has been flat, profit and balance sheet metrics have continued to grow.

Introduction

With the US market plateauing at close to all time high valuations, I have progressively transitioned my investment research and writing to overseas stocks and countries.

The problems with this become apparent right away. If you look to non-US developed countries you find similar valuations with all time low sovereign bond yields offering no competition to other assets, slower growth, political questions, and other downsides versus the US.

Emerging markets have their own set of issues; even worse political instability, non-diversified economies(energy), currency issues when the dollar strengthens, and a much narrower selection of stocks. Argentina is getting bailed out again and Turkey's currency has taken a sharp nose dive to inflation-ville.

Some sweet spots do exist, though, and today I am going to talk about a company with outstanding track record and a strong underlying business, a terrific valuation, operating in a country that has its share of problems but also has tremendous potential should a few stars align.

Thesis

The company is Siam Cement (OTCPK:SCVPF)(OTCPK:SCVPY)(OTCPK:SCVUF), a Thailand based industrial conglomerate with three operating focuses, materials/cement, chemicals, and packaging.

Coming out of the Great Financial Crisis, the company had earned around 60% of its profit from its chemical division, while the revenue breakout was more evenly spread out.

Source: Company Annual Reports

Fast forward to 2017 and the chemical division has even more weight on its shoulders as the other divisions struggled in 2017.

Source: 2017 Annual Report

So the first misconception we need to clear up is that despite the name, Siam Cement is primarily a chemical company and we will put extra focus on this segment as it is driving the direction of the business and the stock.

The company has the majority of its focus on its home country of Thailand, with a secondary focus on Indonesia and Vietnam.

Source:Company Presentation

Brief Financial History

The company has been around for over a 100 years and since the Great Financial Crisis, most of its growth in sales has come between 2010-2013. The company was very acquisitive and also invested heavily to expand their production capacity by building new facilities across all their segments.

Source: 2017 Annual Report

More recently, growth in sales has slowed. Like most chemical companies, low oil prices hurts end pricing and margins as many chemicals use oil based derivatives or oil as a raw material.

Source: 2017 Annual Report

Despite this, as you can see above, most profit metrics and other financial ratios continue to head in the right direction. Similar to what Dow (DWDP) focused on prior to merging with DuPont, Siam has been shifting their chemical focus to value added chemicals with higher margins versus commodity products. Evidence of this can be seen in the company's increasing R&D spending.

Source: 2017 Annual Report

The company has reduced its debt ratios, continued to pay a strong and growing dividend, and maintained a return on equity of 20%.

Source: Company Financial Information

Future Growth & Catalysts

In Chemicals, the company predicts a strong next few years driven by strong worldwide utilization. Also of great importance is the "Naphtha margin". Naphtha is crude oil and the naphtha margin is just how much prices of the finished products increase relative to crude, the raw material/feed-stock.

If prices of say, plastics, lag the price of crude then this can squeeze margins of petrochemical companies like Siam.

Source:Company Presentation

This means results in this segment will be driven by margins which the company has only partial control, up time of facilities, execution, and incremental growth from new products resulting from the company's R&D efforts. That being said, the chemical segment has recovered nicely coming out of the 2014 oil plunge. 30% of sales are now coming from value-added products with higher margins which is pushing EBITDA higher.

Source:Company Presentation

In materials and packaging, growth is less certain than in chemicals. The Cement-Materials segment has struggled with falling government demand in Thailand and oversupply issues in the larger region.

The World Bank expects Thai governmental spending to increase 15% this year with a 50% increase on infrastructure, which could boost the Cement-Materials segment in the near term.

Source: World Bank Thailand Economic Monitor

Source:Company Presentation

In Packaging, the company plans to grow mostly through acquisitions, which is of course risky and uncertain as opportunities may never present themselves or only be available at exorbitant prices.

Source:Company Presentation

Why Thailand?

With Siam heavily exposed to Thailand and the country likely being unfamiliar to many investors, I wanted to spend a little time on the investment case for Thailand in general as it is intertwined with Siam as one of the country's largest businesses. Siam Cement is 3.5% weighting in the iShares Thailand ETF (THD) and is one of the countries 20 largest businesses.

Thailand's GDP is growing around 4.5 to 5%. It has had its share of ups and downs like any emerging market country but that mark puts it square in the middle of growth among its emerging market peers.

Source: Trading Economics

In terms of politics and stability, Thailand does have some issues. The country has had 12 military take overs since 1932 and the latest one took place in 2014. The military general that named himself prime minister as a result still leads the country today. Elections may happen in 2019 but the military powers that be appear likely to resist those developments.

When considering Siam's valuation, I think this is a key factor in the low valuation of the company.

Thailand does have potential, however. The country still has very low productivity in many industries, decent demographics, a rapidly growing tourism sector, and a culture of innovation.

Valuation

Siam Cement is very cheap. It trades at 10-11 times earnings with a ~4.20% dividend yield. The company only pays out 40-50% of profits to generate that yield.

Source: Bloomberg Quote

This places it well below US and other large cap chemical peers.

Source: Finviz Quote

SCVPF data by YCharts

Major cement companies also trade at around 17 times earnings. Over the past 5 years, the stock has traded in a range of 10-16 times earnings, with the current price being near the very bottom of that range.

I believe the stock's current valuation is mostly due to factors not related to company performance, which has been excellent other than slow sales growth recently. Emerging markets can rise and fall together when the dollar rises and some of these countries have issues related to politics or otherwise.

I think Thailand as a country has issues holding Siam Cement back which do not look likely to be resolved in the next few years, but these could all be priced into the stock at the moment. Any positive news about the region or country as a whole could mean a move up in Siam's stock price unrelated to business performance just as its current low valuation suggest a similar phenomenon in the opposite direction.

Conclusion

I see more upside than downside in Siam Cement due to strong business fundamentals and a very low valuation which more than prices in the external factors mentioned above.

The company generates high returns on equity in a mature industry, has strong fundamentals, is less recession prone than a pure cement/materials company as it is mostly a chemical company, and is positioned to withstanding any negative political news as the company has done so for many years and continues to diversify and strengthen its operations.

