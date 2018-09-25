Resource Sector Digest: New Gold Cleaning The Slate, Again

Another CEO is having a shot at fixing New Gold. Unfortunately, things have gone from bad to worse since the last iteration on this theme. Welcome to this week's

Resource Sector Digest.

(Vol. 123 - September 17, 2018)

Brought to you by Itinerant and The Investment Doctor.

Setting The Scene

When Mr Hannes Portmann took the top job at New Gold (NGD) in January 2017 he cleared out a lot of cobwebs, sold assets, raised capital to keep the company afloat -- and made sure he could finally bring the Rainy River mine into production after a long and testing saga of cost over-runs and delays.

When he left New Gold in May this year, after just 16 months in the office, commercial production had been declared at Rainy River; however, operations were still far from profitable, and the balance sheet was starting to look worse for wear again. Mr Raymond Threlkeld was named as the successor at the time, but only stayed for four months. On September 12 the next CEO to try his hand at this company was announced; and our ears pricked up. Mr Renaud Adams is a highly respected executive, and responsible for turning Richmont Mines (RIC) into one of the sector's better success stories of recent years before selling the company to Alamos Gold (AGI) late last year. This is an executive with a considerable reputation to lose.

Alas, the man is obviously looking for a challenge. And in this case the challenge is two-fold.

Rainy River is performing well under par, and judging from the latest technical report filed on August 7 operations at the mine are far from out of the woods. The balance sheet has deteriorated to a point where action is required yet again. And acted Mr Adams has already, announcing the sale of the Mesquite mine only days after starting his new job.

The market is clearly aware of the mounting challenges, and as a result New Gold has under-performed peers (GDX) by 50+% since the declaration of commercial production at Rainy River.

NGD data by YCharts

Rainy River has been plagued by lower than projected grades, lower than projected plant availability, and lower than projected metallurgical recoveries. The latest technical report goes into considerable detail on the nature of the individual factors contributing to these areas of under-performance and also lists a number of proposed measures to fix most of the problems. These measures have been dressed up as an expansion plan designed to increase nominal mill capacity from currently 21,0000 tpd to 24,000 tpd -- but at their heart these measures are fixes to problems currently keeping the mill from consistently reaching its feasibility targets. Apparently, these fixes will be completed in Q4, and thus Rainy River will continue to bleed cash for at least another quarter extrapolating from the abysmal Q2 results.

And that's cash the company needs elsewhere, namely at New Afton which has been a reliable cash flow generator for several years, and which has propped up New Gold throughout the Rainy River disaster. This is a copper-gold block cave mine, an underground bulk operation which requires comparably little sustaining capital on the one hand, but significant up-front investments on the other. New Gold has been mining caves A and B very successfully, but these zones only have reserves left for another couple of years. In order to ensure continuous operations at New Afton preparations for mining the so-called C-zone must start in the near future, and this will require the mentioned up-front investments. The 2015 technical report for New Afton estimated the up-front capex for the C-Zone at $349.6M, and assumed construction to start in 2017.

We mentioned the balance sheet as the second area of concern. And here we point not to the current line items, but refer to the non-current liabilities which are casting a shadow also into the near-term. The company lists $959.1M in long-term debt consisting of three components:

(Source: Q2 financial statements)

The Senior Unsecured notes bear 6.25% and 6.375% interest respectively, and are subject to comparatively benign covenants. These are respectable conditions, and there is no immediate need to re-pay or re-finance these notes, especially as such an act would attract penalties to boot.

The Credit Facility is a different cup of tea, however. Interest is charged on a sliding scale and sat at its maximum of LIBOR plus 3.25% at the end of June. But it's not the interest charges that should worry investors, but the following two financial covenants:

(Source: Q2 financial statements)

And here we point to the second (or leverage) covenant which will reduce from 4.0 to 3.5 going forward. Keep in mind that this ratio had already risen from 3.1 to 3.2 in the first half of the year, despite a partial $50M re-payment on this facility, and despite outperformance at the Mesquite mine in H1 this year. In fact, we submit that this leverage ratio will almost certainly rise again in the present quarter if no action is taken, bringing New Gold dangerously close to the 3.5 line in the sand.

And this is where we see the latest asset sale to play its role. Equinox Gold (OTCPK:EQXGF) is buying the Mesquite mine for $158M in cash, and one could be tempted to think the price is favoring the buyer considering the book value of $213.7M; however, a back-of-the-envelop calculation tells a different story as summarized in the following snippet from the Itinerant Musings chat board.

(New Gold uses a 4.5% discount rate for its impairment checks, which would result in a NAV of $177M for the Mesquite mine using the above cash flow estimate). Plus, here is another point made by The Doc made during the discussion on the chat board:

In other words, New Gold got a very attractive offer for this mine, and seized the moment to shore up a much-needed cash infusion. We suspect that a good portion of this cash will go towards the credit facility in order to stay out of covenant trouble, and the rest will remain on the balance sheet to ensure short-term liquidity to implement the many fixes at Rainy River.

All done and dusted, this will leave little wiggle room to finance construction of the New Afton C raise, and consequently we speculate that another asset sale might well be in the cards; on paper the Blackwater project is the obvious candidate. However, we dare-say this project will only fetch a fraction of its proud $563M book value at the current gold price, and New Gold might find that proceeds from a sale won't be sufficient to finance construction at New Afton. And this is where we speculate that New Gold will in fact be forced to sell New Afton. The mine should attract instant interest, and also justify a price tag to silence concerns about the debt load, and also bridge the time until Rainy River finally generates free cash flow. Centerra Gold (OTCPK:CAGDF) comes to mind as a potential suitor as this company already operates the Mt Milligan mine in BC, and will require block caving know-how to bring Kemess into production.

A possible sale of New Afton would also turn New Gold into a pure gold play again since after the Mesquite sale more than one third of revenues are will be from copper contributed by the New Afton mine.

In short, we see a right-sized New Gold taking shape, with Rainy River as its flagship asset and Mr Adams as the person who will finally turn this project into a profitable gold mine. And once Rainy River will finally churn out the long-overdue free cash flow, we suspect that New Gold will finally become a sought-after takeover target.

Actionable Ideas

Looking for exposure to copper? The Doc has a call option for you in the form of Capstone Mining (OTCPK:CSFFF). Or perhaps something less risky? Consider an arbitrage play on Nevsun Resources (NSU). Zijin Mining (OTCPK:ZIJMF) has offered C$6 per share, yet one can still pick some up on the TSX for C$5.76 and dropping. We wager the deal will close within less than months, implying an annualized return of 8% and rising.

NSU data by YCharts

News Release of the Week

Hands down the biggest deal in the mining space in several years: Barrick Gold (ABX) is proposing to merge with Randgold (GOLD). The motto "Bigger is better" has served this industry badly in the past, and we are not hopeful that this time is any different. However, both companies have under-performed peers by a significant margin of late, and apparently, something had to be done.

GOLD data by YCharts

Here is the corresponding chat board snippet, following confirmation of the deal after rumors had already instilled some discussion on the subject on preceding days.

We are sticking our neck out here and predict that merging Randgold's set of high-risk assets with Barrick's corporate culture of ignoring exactly those risks will end in tears for investors.

Drill Result Summary

Integra Gold (OTCQX:ICGQF) released initial drill results from Florida Mountain. And just like we were told in a phone call earlier this year "you can't help drilling through a lot of low-grade rock before you hit the high-grade veins".

(OTCQX:ICGQF) released initial drill results from Florida Mountain. And just like we were told in a phone call earlier this year "you can't help drilling through a lot of low-grade rock before you hit the high-grade veins". Contact Gold (OTC:CGOL) Gold Star Venture 's ( continues to hit gold at Pony Creek, immediately to the South of's ( GSV ) Railroad Pinion project in Nevada. The latest set of results featured 35m at 2.42g/t from the Bowl zone as the best hit. Meanwhile its neighbors are expanding this year's exploration program due to continued success, and thanks to ample funding.

(OTC:CGOL) First Mining Gold (OTCQX:FFMGF) reported a headline-grabbing 21.5m at 5.43g/t from Goldlund. We fed the data into the truth machine, aka. the Drillhole Interval Calculator - which returned the following:

Let's call it two nuggets within a broader zone of waste, considering the depth of 100+m.

Sabina Gold & Silver (OTCPK:SGSVF) reported numerous high-grade gold intercepts extending the strike length of the Llama deposit at the Back River project in Nunavut to 400m. "From the drilling it appears the Llama open pit, underground and Extension zone are contiguous." - which is noteworthy as only the open pit has been included in the present development plan.

(OTCPK:SGSVF) reported numerous high-grade gold intercepts extending the strike length of the Llama deposit at the Back River project in Nunavut to 400m. "From the drilling it appears the Llama open pit, underground and Extension zone are contiguous." - which is noteworthy as only the open pit has been included in the present development plan. Probe Metals (OTCQB:PROBF) reported results for 48 holes at its Val d'Or East project in Quebec, leading with 45.5m at 3.2g/t. With six drills still turning on the project it shouldn't be long until we hear more.

Wheelings and Dealings

Harte Gold (OTCPK:HRTFF) has received permits moving its mining operation at the Sugar Zone project from "bulk testing" to commercial mining. Congratulations.

TMAC Resources (OTC:TMMFF) requires more capital yet again to support its efforts to repair design flaws at its Hope Bay operations, and to service its debt. Common shares sold for C$4.25 in the latest placement, a significant step down from where shares were trading when we last discussed the difficulties at this mine.

TMR data by YCharts

Great Panther Silver (GPL) is adding another high-risk asset to its portfolio. The former silver miner is proposing to acquire Beadell Resources (OTCPK:BDREF). Here is what the Doc had to say:

Vendetta Mining (OTC:VDTAF) has received plenty of interest in its latest placement and has increased the offering to C$2M. A first tranche has already closed, ensuring sufficient funds to complete the Pegmont PEA.

American Lithium (OTCQB:LIACF) seems to have overcome previous challenges. The company has closed a $4.5M placement and appears funded to continue its work on its Fish Lake property in Nevada.

Trevali Mining (OTCQX:TREVF) has increased its credit facility to $275M. Conditions are favorable with interest on drawn amounts on a sliding scale between LIBOR + 2% and 3% - a marked improvement on the loan shark conditions the company used to suffer from back in the junior mining days.

Chinese investor CITIC Metals has completed its C$723M investment in Ivanhoe Mines (OTCQX:IVPAF) and has become the largest shareholder of the base metal developer with assets in the DRC and South Africa. CITIC now owns 19.5% of the outstanding shares.

Kirkland Lake Gold (KL) has acquired a 13.61% stake in Osisko Mining (OTCPK:OBNNF) making the miner a key player in the emerging Urban Barry camp, since it also holds a large stake in Bonterra Resources (OTCQX:BONXF) which has been consolidating large chunks of prospective land in the area next to Osisko's property.

Eldorado Gold (EGO) has turned tragedy into comedy by asking for a Euro 750M reimbursement from the Greek government for the money lost due to permitting shenanigans over the past couple of years - calling it a "good-faith attempt to resolve the matter with the Greek State". Best of luck we think and chuckle.

Imperial Metals (OTCPK:IPMLF) updated the market on the ongoing restructuring process. The lifeline thrown by lenders is getting shorter, and the company is searching for "strategic alternatives" - and we are curious who will end up owning the Red Chris and Mount Polley mines at the end of this process.

Other News

IAMGOLD (IAG) has added the Saramacca resource to the Rosebel mine inventory, increasing reserves by 51% and pushing out the mine life to 2033. Rosebel is the clear flagship among this miner's portfolio of high-cost mines and will serve this role for the foreseeable future.

Copper Mountain (OTCPK:CPPMF) also reported some exploration success. The new Ingerbelle resource is a welcome addition, indeed. So much so, that Copper Mountain has already embarked on moving the deposit towards inclusion into the mine plan.

Victoria Gold (OTCPK:VITFF) is constructing the Eagle gold mine in the Yukon, and appears to be progressing well. Funding partners including Orion Mine Finance, Osisko Gold Royalties (OR), and Caterpillar (CAT) have released another C$87M tranche towards this project, which remains on track for first gold in the second half of 2019.

Corvus Gold (OTCQX:CORVF) released a maiden resource for its Motherlode project in Texas. We were thoroughly disappointed, for all the reasons detailed in this report.

Three Continental Gold (OTCQX:CGOOF) geologists were murdered at the company's Berlin project in Colombia. This incident follows on from another deadly attack only a couple of weeks ago. Rude Otto has the details, and asks some pertinent questions.

Northern Vertex (OTCPK:NHVCF) declared commercial production at the Moss mine. No mean achievement, granted, but now the uphill battle to shore up the balance sheet will take center stage with investors.

Royal Gold (RGLD) and Altius Minerals (OTCPK:ATUSF) on the one side, and VALE (VALE) on the other have finally resolved their dispute with regards to the royalty payable on concentrates produced at Voisey's Bay. We were slightly disappointed by the outcome from the royalty companies' point of view, but at least there is clarity with regards to cash flows from this asset going forward.

OceanaGold (OTCPK:OCANF) was hit by two extreme weather events at the same time - one called Florence at its Haile mine in the US, and another one called Mangkhut at the Didipio mine in the Philippines. Operations coped well in both instances, and the company even found the time release exploration results on the day.

And it is here that we bid our farewell, as always in great hope to see youse all again, happy and healthy for the next issue of this newsletter.

