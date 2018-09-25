AutoZone Shouldn't Be Making New Highs

Image credit

A high-flying stock

AutoZone (AZO) has been on a tear in the past year or so. The auto parts retailers were collectively left for dead in the summer of 2017 as fears of Amazon (AMZN) taking over their business were overblown. Since that time, the group, including AutoZone, has rallied hard and it is knocking on the door to new highs. The company’s earnings have been decent, but not exactly great, and given where the price of the stock is now, it looks like AutoZone is fully priced. Indeed, I think investors would do well to limit exposure to AutoZone until the next pullback.

Mixed earnings once again

The company reported Q4 earnings recently and to my eye, results were mixed. Total revenue rose 1.3% on a comparable sales increase of 2.2%, which is a decent result. Q4 represented a slight improvement in terms of comparable sales to the rest of the fiscal year, although revenue growth did decelerate due to the sale of two small business units. AutoZone, having struggled somewhat with comparable sales in recent quarters, certainly saw an improvement in Q4 and investors have taken the news well. However, I’m not so sure the small increase in comparable sales warrants the kind of move we saw in the stock price, particularly in light of the margin situation.

Gross margins improved 83bps in Q4, although the vast majority of the increase was due to the sale of the units mentioned above. The resulting higher merchandise margins were partially offset by higher freight costs, which have become a common complaint among retailers in the past year or so. As truck drivers and available capacity remain scarce, retailers like AutoZone are having to pay ever-higher prices to move their merchandise around. This factor isn’t going anywhere anytime soon, so expect further headwinds in the coming quarters.

On the flip side of higher gross margins, operating expenses rose in Q4, crimping operating margins. Reported operating expenses were up 436bps against last year’s Q4, but 366bps of that increase was due to a pension charge. We’ll ignore that as that isn’t a true operating expense, but even with that line item added back in, operating expenses rose 70bps, nearly offsetting the entire gain in gross margins. Higher store payroll costs were to blame as, just like freight costs, hourly labor costs continue to rise for all retailers. AutoZone certainly isn’t immune, and this is another longer-term headwind to margins as ever-higher minimum wages have prompted retailers to compete for workers. Just like freight, I expect AutoZone’s margins to suffer in the coming quarters from higher store labor costs.

A tax rate of 25% against 34% in last year’s Q4 helped salvage EPS growth of 21% on an adjusted basis, but given the major components of the company’s earnings report, its Q4 was nowhere near that rosy on a continuing basis. Revenue growth is improving but keep in mind that we are still talking about comparable sales growth potential of perhaps 2% annually. In addition, AutoZone’s store base is quite mature, so we won’t be seeing any sort of material amount of store growth, meaning revenue growth potential is in the low single digits.

The company is working on boosting its commercial sales as that segment saw 8.8% sales growth in Q4 and 7.3% sales growth for the full year, so that effort is bearing some fruit. It is still a small portion of total sales but if the company can continue to grow its market share there, we could see sustained 3% revenue growth for the years to come. Even if that comes to fruition, AutoZone is not a growth stock by any means.

Long term headwinds muddy the waters

More important than the lack of revenue growth opportunities is the margin situation. I mentioned Q4’s headwinds and the same headwinds were present throughout the year. Even excluding some one-time charges, operating costs rose 60bps for the full year as the company grapples with higher freight and labor costs. These costs are not only rising but represent permanent impairments to margins. In other words, these are not costs that are likely to reverse at some point. Labor costs really never move down once they’ve risen and freight is likely to become scarcer as e-commerce shipping continues its unwavering boom, making lower shipping prices unrealistic. AutoZone’s merchandise margins have been steadily improving and did so again this year, but there will be a point where that won’t be possible any longer. Currently, it is basically offsetting these other costs and that’s fine, but longer term, I don’t see a margin growth scenario due to these factors.

The buyback remains most of the company's EPS growth

To AutoZone’s credit, it is still working on its famous buyback that saw the share count lower by 5.6% year-over-year at the end of the fourth quarter. The company has reduced its share count since 2002 from 100 million shares to under 27 million today. That sort of track record with the buyback is hard to match for any company and it has been responsible for an enormous amount of EPS growth over the years. AutoZone remains highly committed to the buyback since it pays no dividend, and it should represent the bulk of total EPS growth in the coming years.

A full valuation limits upside potential

Speaking of that, shares are trading for 13.4 times early earnings estimates for the new fiscal year of $57.43, which is right in line with the company’s historical PE ratios. In other words, at today’s price, the stock is pricing in the company’s earnings growth potential. I wouldn’t say AutoZone is expensive today, but I would say it is fully priced, which limits upside potential while increasing downside risk.

Earnings growth looks pretty tepid to me as I think we’ll see 2% to 3% revenue growth, flat margins – although they’ll fluctuate with freight and labor costs – and a mid-single digit tailwind from the buyback. In all, I expect we’ll see something like 7% to 9% EPS growth moving forward, which is certainly a respectable total. This forecast implies that AutoZone is able to keep up with its comparable sales increases, and that looks plausible at the moment.

If we assume the midpoint of my estimate – 8% EPS growth – the stock is trading for a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of about 1.7, which is pretty steep for a stock that isn’t in its growth stage. I generally look for PEG ratios closer to 1, so 1.7 is way out of my ballpark. The point is that AutoZone, by at least these metrics, looks fully priced. I still like the story but there is simply too much in this stock today for me to want to pull the trigger. On a pullback to $700 or below, the stock would look enticing, but here, it is too rich for me.

