China Power: Transformation On Track

Background

This objective of this article is to share with SA's community on the development of a company which has very little coverage here. I believe this will be the first article ever. It also will give you, the reader, a glimpse into my portfolio, and the reason why it is there.

China is transforming many of their industries. The heavy industries are the main contributors towards the environmental degradation we can see. One such sector is the power generating industry. China has traditionally relied heavily on coal-burning power plants. This is natural, as coal is abundant in China.

Many large Chinese companies have a dual listing in the U.S. in the form of ADR’s. One such company is China Power International (OTC:CPWIF). It is majority owned (56%) by State Power Investment Corporation (SPIC) of China, which is ranked as the 395th largest company by revenue on the Fortune 500 Global list this year. As with many of these ADR’s, they suffer from illiquidity. More on this later.

Source: SA

Company specific

Let me start with the company’s results for the first half of this year. Profit was up 42.6% from last year. This high variance can be explained by the very poor results for the corresponding period last year. Profit in the first half of 2017 was negatively affected by a drop in the sale of hydropower electricity, caused by low rain falls, and also soaring coal prices which affected them negatively.

Source: China Power International Development - 2018 Interim Report

CPWIF is interesting as a producer of electricity as it has 30% of their electricity produced from renewable energies (25% from hydropower, and presently just 5% from solar and wind). However, this renewable energy which delivers 1/3 of the electricity produced, generates as much as 90% of the profit. This actually debunks the bias that many investors have towards renewable energy, as it is thought of as "less profitable".

Source: China Power International Development - 2018 Interim Report

As can be seen from the above, the revenue generation is closely linked to the distribution of the electricity produced. The problem with coal is that it is not very profitable. There are two main reasons for this. First and foremost is the high fluctuation in the price of coal.

Secondly, the added costs for the power plants associated with upgrading them to ultra-low emissions in compliance with government regulations on air pollution, also have its negative effect. The recent upgrades have resulted in higher efficiency as the coal consumed per kwh produced has come down from 316.7 gram to 201.5 gram. These upgrades are not reoccurring costs, so a somewhat higher profit contribution from coal-fired plant can be expected going forward.

Source: China Power International Development - 2018 Interim Report

China Power is still pushing ahead with more renewables in their energy mix, and are now starting to introduce gas powered power plants to improve their emissions and diversify the sources of energy.

Relationship between economic growth and usage of electricity

There has been a clear correlation in the past between economic growth and usage of electricity. According to a study published by U.S. Energy Information Agency dated November 20 th 2017, a decoupling of the economic growth and usage of electricity has been taking place. Although this might be taking place, it is still clear from this study that the total electricity demand from non-OECD member countries is projected to continue to grow.

Source: U.S. EIA

Everybody wants more electricity. The National Bureau of Statistics in China show that the consumption of electricity in China increased by 9.4% in the first half of 2018. This is the immediate future.

Looking ahead, it was interesting to read the latest report from International Energy Agency titled “The Future Of Cooling”, where their Executive Director Dr. Faith Birol, highlighted a possible blind spot of the global energy policy. He stated that: “The growth in global demand for space cooling is such a blind spot: it is one of the most critical yet often overlooked energy issues of our time. If left unchecked, energy demand from air conditioners along will more than triple by 2050, equal that of China’s entire electricity demand today”.

How big is this demand? It is the world’s biggest, at 5844 Trillion Watt per hour (TWh). This constitutes, as can be seen below, as much as 24.1% of global electricity demand. If IEA are right about their projection, we need to add one quarter more than what we now produce, just to cater to the added cooling needs. I do not want to think about how much additional electricity we will need when we, as many predicts, have electrified a vast majority of the world’s car and truck fleet.

Source: IEA

China did not get spared from the heat wave that other regions experienced this summer. This summer led to temporary electricity shortages in many regions, such as Shandong, Henan, Hunan, Hubei and Zhejiang.

No matter which model you choose to use, there is a high probability that China is going to continue to grow power generation, and as affluence grows, the consumer will have to pay more for this service.

This increase in demand should be good for the Chinese power producer, and the first half of 2018 certainly has been better than last year. However, as the price of electricity is controlled by the Government, it does limit the money the power generators can make. You would think that the price they get paid for electricity is the same, regardless of how it is produced, in terms of what kind of energy source is used. However, that is not the case. In the case of China, the grid distributing the electricity to the consumers pay very different tariffs for the different method of electricity production. Here is a breakdown of how China Power gets paid from the various method of production.

Source: China Power International Development - 2018 Interim Report

The cost of electricity is obviously a very sensitive and political issue. How much can you ask your people to pay for the privilege of turning on a switch, and get electricity?

Financials

Return on Equity for CPWIF is only 6.2%, whilst China Light & Power in Hong Kong (HK.00002) has 12% ROE for the corresponding period.

But where CPWIF really stand out is on the value proposition. Price to Net Book Value is only 0.47. This is mostly due to the big drop in stock price from $0.70 to $0.28 With this discounted price, the yield presently becomes 5.7%. I will admit that there is not much stability in the earnings and dividend, from year to year.

As of end of June 2018, the company’s total debts amounted to RMB 59.9 billion

A vast majority of the debts are denominated in RMB, with only the equivalent of 356 million RMB borrowed in JPY, and 2,673 million RMB equivalent amount borrowed in USD. This borrowings in foreign currencies was reduced from RMB 3.8 billion at the end of last year to RMB 3,0 billion by end of June 2018. Since this debt only constitutes 5% of total debt, the increasing interest rates in USD should not cause any material problem. An increase of 1% in borrowing costs in USD, will translate into 27 million RMB extra finance cost per year.

The gearing ratio, calculated as net debt (being total debts less cash and cash equivalents) divided by total capital (being total equity plus net debt), was approximately 61%, which is up from 56% at end of last year.

The weighted average interest rate on capitalized borrowings is approximately 4.72%

Emerging market in general – and China in particular

My own portfolio is long the economic growth that has, and is, taking place in China. Generally speaking, I believe there are more opportunities to find values there, than in most developed countries.

My exposure is not necessarily through mainland Chinese enterprises, but often through companies that primarily do business in China, but are managed and listed on the stock exchanges of Singapore and Hong Kong.

CPWIF is de facto a Chinese enterprise, although it is listed in Hong Kong, with a secondary listing on New York, through the ADR. With this comes the risks associated with matters related to accounting practices and corporate governance in China.

The tide lifts all boats when it is going in, and it also leaves them stranded on land once it is receding. With the recent selling pressure seen in China and Hong Kong, all stocks get sold. No one gets spared.

Conclusion

Should you buy CPWIF at this moment? If you, like me, believe that the main reason for the large drop in share prices of Chinese companies are linked to the ongoing trade dispute between U.S. and China, you should distinguish between those that will suffer the most and those that most likely will have their operation and profits fairly unchanged.

I do not see an imminent drop in electricity production in China, and I believe companies such as CPWIF will be able to negotiate tariffs which will give the company reasonable profits, as this is required for future development and growth.

Therefore, if you do have a long-term investment frame, beyond the current political landscape, I believe the share will recover, rewarding its shareholders.

Finally, back to the topic of liquidity, or rather lack of it. The best way to invest in China Power International is through their main listing in Hong Kong (2380.HK), where there is a huge average daily volume in excess of twenty million shares per day.

Source: Yahoo! Finance

CPWIF has an average trading volume of only 8,807 shares over the last 3 months. If you are unable to gain access there, you need to take this illiquidity into your risk assessment.

The personal opinion and views expressed in this article are for information purposes only and should not be used as a recommendation to buy, sell or hold any security

Disclosure: I am/we are long CPWIF.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am long this company through it's main listing (2380.HK) in Hong Kong

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.