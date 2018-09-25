My Favorite Tobacco Stock Is Now Undervalued By 50%

In this article, I'd like to assess Altria's specific financial performance to get more insight into how sustainable Altria's growth really is.

Executive Summary: Tobacco Companies Are Overlooked

As a value investor, I have to sometimes be a contrarian, selecting companies which trade at decent discounts. However, it often occurs that most of these stocks have been spit out for clear and justifiable reasons such as overleverage or maybe because of the fact that a company is active in a shrinking market or is losing market share. It is, therefore, crucial to be selective and critical about potential risk triggers.

Today, we cannot overlook the fact that tobacco companies are the most attractive 'contrarian' stocks globally and, in my opinion, the argument of decreasing smoking rate is overblown. Furthermore, besides the ethical factor, one shouldn't disregard the pricing power and blissful track record most of the tobacco companies have and will have in the coming years. Granted, a critical investor has to always separate the wheat from the chaff to catch the company with the best risk/reward.

Just to be honest, tobacco stocks have underperformed since the beginning of the year as disappointing growth outlooks, for e.g., Philip Morris (NYSE:PM), caused a widespread destruction, though I question why investors needed to overreact, considering the proven track record of these mastodons. I've already bought some shares of Altria (MO), Philip Morris, British American Tobacco (BTI), and Imperial Brands (OTCQX:IMBBY) which are currently accounting for 15% of my portfolio. However, with indices near or at all-time highs and low dividend yields as a result of valuations that are really gone wild, I'm looking to fuel my wallet with defensive stocks that have proven they are capable of generating high shareholder returns and hold up well in the next crisis. In this article, I'd like to assess Altria's investment case as it seems to me that this stock, in particular, is holding all the cards to reward its shareholders generously.

First things first: the track record

As I've told you earlier, Altria shares - and in general all tobacco companies - are providing investors with decent dividend yields. To be safe and have the right assumption, one should determine how safe Altria's dividend is. I've already read established grim scenarios, though not every company is in a position to guarantee a specifically targeted range like Altria, namely 80% of adjusted EPS thanks to the robust retail share of its cigarettes and price hikes which have been outstanding so far. Basically, I don't want to call Altria's high payout ratio irresponsible as there is no need for high investments to achieve high margins.

That said, when looking at how the free cash flows (before working capital changes) have evolved over the past years, it is pretty reassuring the Group did not have to borrow when paying out high dividends. On the contrary, Altria was able to lower its interest-bearing debt, albeit marginally. In the table below, I elaborated a comparison between Altria's dividend payouts and its generated free cash flows, and honestly, the conclusion speaks volumes. The dividend is fully backed by free cash flows, and moreover, excess cash is spent on buybacks without mounting up the net debt amount. Mind that the financial results of 2016 were influenced by one-off items corresponding to the acquisition of SABMiller (OTCPK:SBMRY) (Altria owned a stake in the brewer) by AB InBev (NYSE:BUD).

Financial year FCF Dividends Buybacks 2013 4.9B USD 3.6B USD 0.6B USD 2014 5.4B USD 3.9B USD 0.9B USD 2015 5.8B USD 4.2B USD 0.5B USD 2016 6.5B USD 4.5B USD 1.0B USD 2017 7.3B USD 4.8B USD 2.9B USD

(Source: author's calculations, Morningstar Financials)

Investors might think a cash flow review and dividend investigation over the last five years sounds poor, which is indeed one of the big reasons to bring on this graph that really shows it makes sense for buy and hold investors to only select solid companies which generate high dividend amounts. The huge drop of 2008 that can be observed is entirely due to the spin-off from Philip Morris, which from then on operates outside the U.S. So most importantly, you don't have to shudder when watching this phenomenal graph.

Total returns outpaced major benchmarks, and I firmly believe Altria is on track to redo what it has done before:

MO All Time Total Returns (Annual) data by YCharts MO 3 Year Price Returns (Annual) data by YCharts

The Latest Financial Results Were Mixed

Altria’s latest financial results didn’t impress me, at least at the top line. But first let me start with the good news, namely the continuation of Altria’s pricing power, surprising friend and foe. Of course, the EPS growth was boosted by a lower corporate tax rate, though that was not the only reason to lift EPS by 18.8% in the second quarter. Moreover, Altria revised its EPS growth guidance to a range of 16% to 19%, reflecting an improved visibility. As a result of making strategic future investments in support of the long-term targets, the tobacco giant felt comfortable by continuing to reward shareholders generously by paying out over 2.6B USD in dividends and repurchasing 950M USD in shares during the first half of this year. In May, the board authorized a 1B USD expansion to the share buyback program, and management expects to complete the whole program by the end of the first half of 2019.

In my opinion, there are more sweet dividend hikes and buybacks in the run-up which will provide income investors the best investment case they can get, speaking in terms of a stable company with a great economic moat and a low capital need. Especially, the decision of jacking up the current buyback program was an excellent move to benefit from today’s low valuation, reducing the share count by at least 1.3% per year, based on today’s market cap of 118B USD and an annually 1.5B USD spent on buybacks. However, we all know the lion’s share of Altria’s value creation depends on the dividend evolution on which I will provide you with detailed information.

But let’s move on to the top line, namely net revenues. It’s no secret that tobacco companies are facing a ‘dynamic’ time in the tobacco industry, and taking into account Altria’s leading position in traditional tobacco products, investors are worried about the future fundamentals. This evolution continued when looking at Altria’s estimated decline of 5% in the second quarter compared to an estimated industry rate of decline of 3.5%; however, this picture perfectly fits in the management’s view that industry volume declines would continue as the effects of the California excise tax increase were entirely lapped. Anyway, those who seriously follow Altria have already taken note of a secular consistent historical long-term decline rate of 3% to 4% which makes today’s tobacco environment the new ‘mean’, although the industry performance may be volatile on a quarterly basis.

(Source: Company presentation)

The negative consequences of decreasing revenues were partly compensated, which is a strong performance given Altria’s investments. Adjusted operating income declined 2.8% in the second quarter as Philip Morris USA entered a year focused on maintaining Marlboro market share by keeping an eye on investments in product expansions, packaging innovations, and brand equity. And this approach is delivering results as Marlboro retail market share increased 10 basis points to 43.2%, executing its strategy which resulted in a strong smokeable segment net price realization of 6.6% in the second quarter, bringing the total performance to 5.6% in the first half. New initiatives such as the possible adoption of Marlboro Ice’s resale pack will offer Altria a solid base to maintain Marlboro’s strong market share. Adjusted OCI margin increased 110 basis points to 52.6%, reflecting the impact of higher pricing and lower promotion spending. Besides the robust pricing power, investors were upset when the second-quarter results came out, caused by the heavily decreasing domestic cigarette volumes which declined 10.8%, though one should be aware of the permanent impact of large inventory reductions. Management expects the effect to smooth out over time.

(Source: cgtraders.com)

In order to find strong operating income growth, we have to zoom in on the smokeless products segment as USSTC delivered an operating income growth of 3.5% in the second quarter. Copenhagen and Skoal combined improved their market share by 20 basis points from the last quarter of 2017. However, investors should keep in mind the negative impact of adult tobacco consumers moving among tobacco product categories, thereby affecting smokeless product shipment units which decreased by 1.5%. That’s, even more, worse than the average industry volume decline of an estimated 1.0%. Margin development remained positive as the smokeless products segment reported an adjusted OCI margin of 69.9% which was an expansion of 50 basis points, reflecting higher pricing to compensate slightly lower volumes. Wine producer Ste. Michelle grew adjusted OCI by 8% which was a decent performance given higher marketing expenses, and, on top of that, the stake in beer mastodon AB InBev added 156M USD to Altria’s income.

To depend less on traditional tobacco products, Altria expanded its e-vapor Nu Mark stores from 6,000 stores in the first quarter to 23,000 stores by the end of the second quarter, corresponding to a revenue growth of 16% in the second quarter. IQOS, the heated tobacco device of Philip Morris that has already been launched outside the USA, authorization hasn’t been approved by the FDA yet, though it’s comforting that Altria will take advantage of the time between the authorization and the availability at retailers. That’s a crucial phase to activate the marketing plan to transform IQOS into the U.S. market leader. In the beginning, IQOS won’t contribute to net earnings as marketing costs will remain too high, though it’s essential to get a high penetration thanks to marketing and sales expenses before harvesting the long-term benefits. Earlier, I saw the tobacco industry as a mature capital allocation solution, though Altria is very aware of starting to invest in innovative products. One of the commitments the Group has made since the Tax Reform And Jobs Act is the ambition to reinvest at least a third of its tax benefit in a variety of investments this year which are expected to roll out throughout the year.

Importantly, Altria reiterated its long-term targeted EPS growth aspirations of 7% to 9% per year during the FY of 2019 and 2020. However, most investors are worried about JUUL’s impact on Altria’s financial figures. The least we can say about the switch in tobacco use is that there is a fair amount of room in the secular decline rate that makes up that 3% to 4%. This can be compensated by growth in other smaller alternative product categories. In my opinion, the feared pressure on traditional tobacco products is a bit overdone given the historical insights Altria provided. The first growth cycle in e-cigarettes (referring to the business of JUUL) was in 2013, whilst the second one occurred in 2014, both driven by new, different products which created a wider variety. Many smokers tried these groundbreaking products; however, most of them rejected these kinds of products and returned to the traditional tobacco stuff. That said, we should stop complaining about things that are already known and for sure, as long as Altria is capable of delivering strong cash flows and dividends, every shareholder should stay aboard despite the numerous grim scenarios.

(Source: Company presentation)

In the previous sections, I primarily focused on tobacco trends and how Altria performed overall, so it’s time to move on to the specific financial figures, getting essential information to compute Altria’s fair value.

The Balance Sheet: Everything Is Under Control

(Source: company results)

Altria’s debt level is certainly well managed, so investors can rest assured concerning Altria’s financial position. Total net debt came out at 12.450B USD, taking into account the current portion of long-term debt corresponding to barely 1.6 times the annual FCF. It’s even a more exciting result when minding the increased working capital levels. And it doesn’t stop here as most people ignore the treasure trove of AB InBev. Currently, Altria owns a stake of 10% in AB InBev which was worth an 18.2B USD at the end of the first half of 2018. That’s a useful stake, adding value to Altria’s fair value which I will calculate at the end of this article. Altria doesn’t carry sky-high amounts of pension liabilities which stood at 2.312B USD.

The Income Statement Indicates Underlying Strength Despite Higher Expenses

As stated previously, Altria’s net revenues continued to decline, though the group was capable of offsetting this event by reducing the costs which originally started at the top line. This resulted in a gross margin improvement of 280 basis points to 49.0%, including higher excise taxes in California.

(Source: company results)

This progress faced a decent headwind from higher marketing and sales expenses which increased by 13.7% corresponding to higher spending for Marlboro Ice, though there are several critical remarks I’d like to make.

Over the second quarter of 2018, Altria recorded pre-tax charges of 60M USD corresponding to Engle (claims to tobacco-related litigation) progeny cases and bringing total costs to 84M USD over the first half of 2018. That’s an impressive increase compared to the booked 16M USD in 2017. When looking at the lower part of the income statement, we notice the tailwind of slightly lower interest expenses (12M USD) as a result of a decreased interest-bearing debt portion.

In addition, the stake in AB InBev contributed in an equity investment gain of 570M USD; however, this income isn’t seen as a regular and recurring item, consequently, it has been reversed in the cash flow statement.

To conclude the analysis of the income statement and to be entirely correct, I’d like to mention the marginal impact of non-controlling interest of 2M USD as well as the lower than the expected positive impact of the latest Tax Reform. When implementing the corrected 21% tax rate, Altria’s net income should be 3.968B USD instead of the reported 3.772B USD. I’ll take care of this event when analyzing the cash flow statement. All in all, net earnings per share came in at 1.99 USD and that level stood at the top of the revised full-year adjusted diluted EPS range of 3.94-4.03 USD.

Cash Flows Remain Solid As A Rock Providing Strong Dividend Growth In The Run-Up

As mentioned earlier when discussing Altria’s income statement, the main advantage of the cash flow statement is that it corrects non-cash charges or income which makes it a truthful metric to measure a company’s capability of being highly profitable based on its core business. With the consideration of Altria’s amount of paid income taxes which were higher than taxes due (effective), I have to adopt the right net income figure from the beginning, namely 3.986B USD.

(Source: company results)

After deducting the capital expenditures and the received dividends from AB InBev which are not determined in the income statement, total FCF before working capital changes – which are often seasonally impacted, for instance, inventory levels – stood at 4.0B USD. That’s slightly higher than the adjusted net income, but underpins Altria’s superior features of being a real cash cow. To get the annual FCF, we have to extrapolate the first half numbers. At least you might think. First just to be safe, AB InBev generally pays out more dividends during the first half of a fiscal year compared to the second half, so a negative correction is needed, namely around 100M USD (this figure depends on the actual FX exchange rates of the EUR vs. the USD). Secondly, there’s another rather small impact because of the lower amount of investments made during the first half of this year.

For this year, I expect total capital expenditures to be 180M USD which is below the depreciation level, though that’s a normal picture we’ve seen in the tobacco sector for quite some time. So there have to be made another 108M USD on additional investments for 2018.

Overall, Altria should be in a position to generate in excess of 7.8B USD, implying a FCF yield of 6.6%. Luckily, the growth projections seem to be bright, lifting future FCF yields to the high single digits. The dividend is fully backed by FCF (a coverage ratio of at least 129%, based on the latest announced quarterly dividend of 0.80 USD corresponding to a 6.060B USD cash outflow).

Altria's Intrinsic Value Speaks Volumes

Now, let’s evaluate Altria’s intrinsic value using a Discounted Cash Flow Model. I’m going to apply the following components/starting points:

FCF in 2018 is set at 7.8B USD.

WACC of 6.5%.

Endless growth rate set at 0%.

Net Debt (including the stake in AB InBev) amounts to -5.728B USD, indicating there is a net cash position.

Share count of 1.894B shares.

C.A.G.R. of 8% during the period 2019-2020, reflecting the midpoint of the targeted and provided by the board growth range of 7% to 9%.

Steadily slowing growth rates.

(Source: Author's calculations based on the company's provided financial figures)

Every investor should cherish pictures like this one, namely a DCF which indicates there is a decent upside potential of at least 50% in a basic and truthful scenario. Moreover, when looking carefully at Altria’s case, in a worst-case scenario, the share price still is undervalued and that's another huge safety margin caused by the distressed/desperate investor behavior.

The risks are logical (and many times cited on Seeking Alpha), but in my opinion, Altria has already proven they are capable of offsetting these risks. Let me clarify my statement as it might sound doubtful. What I actually mean by this is that there have always been challenges for the tobacco sector. Though, that's actually what makes Altria a powerhouse as it has been capable of generating high and durable EPS and dividend growth despite stronger regulation, higher excise taxes, more tobacco and nicotine sensitization, anything that has damaged Altria's business model.

Besides, I'd also like to highlight the fact that Altria is one of the best recession-proof investments that benefitted from the last three recessions because in those times smoking rates marginally increased; however, this isn't noticeable in the graph.

(Source: Tobaccofreekids.org)

Whilst I am pretty conscious of Altria's risks, they may not hide the strong value creation features which indicate Altria has to be considered as a pure long-term investment that can be held during every economic cycle. Though, just to highlight every part of an investment case, let's zoom in on what is supposed to be the biggest risk for Altria, namely the decreasing smoking rate. For 2017, the CDC is estimating that rate to fall to 14%, hitting a rock bottom.

(Source: National Center for Health Statistics)

The CDC has a 2020 target of a 12% US adult smoking rate and this prediction is on track to deliver on this guidance. This secular evolution has been impelled by actions from the FDA which insists to lower the use of tobacco products. This is potentially the biggest long-term growth threat Altria has faced since the massive state-led lawsuits of the late 1990s, though it hasn't impacted Altria's bright dividend policy.

While such regulations are likely to take several years to work out, the FDA wants to reduce the US adult smoking rates to 2%. Altria's ability to achieve strong long-term adjusted EPS and dividend growth is built on its ability to compensate declining US cigarette volumes by hiking prices by 4% to 5% on an annual basis. Basically, if the FDA is able to achieve its long-term target of lowering smoking rates to 2%, then it's possible US cigarette volume declines will accelerate beyond the 3.6% long-term rate we've seen so far.

So in total, the following risk factors are well-known, though these challenges have been offset earlier by higher pricing which resulted in steadily growing cash flows and a phenomenal dividend growth track record:

Regulatory pressure

Declining smoke rates

Higher interest rates (as they make bonds more attractive compared to ‘boring’ high-yield stocks like Altria)

Disappointing results

I’ve already explained the main risk for a traditional tobacco player like Altria is the shift from traditional products to e-vapor or heated tobacco. Despite this substantial threat, Altria’s management feels comfortable with its today's approach and investments made, reassuring further EPS growth. Besides, the FDA considers a ban on vapor products of for example JUUL, pushing smokers back to traditional Altria products.

The factors I've mentioned certainly deter investors, but all these risk triggers should be included in the Weighted Average Cost Of Capital in order to hedge ourselves against the risks we take.

After taking these elements into consideration and the continuation of Altria’s cost savings plan, the advantages of being long Altria undoubtedly outpace the bad consequences in the long term helped by a useful appliance, namely the impressive and consistent track record of the Group.

(Source: Company presentation)

All in all, as you can deduce from the used EPS and dividend data, besides the process of a re-rating, the total returns will be topped up with sweet dividends and buybacks, so it’s not a problem if the share price wouldn’t recover immediately. I expect the dividend growth in the subsequent years to be around 7% to 8% per year, maintaining the same pace of the past as Altria continues to reward shareholders generously, executing its plan it had started a long time ago with the intention of being an income allocation for loyal shareholders.

I am in at 58 dollars, and it’s clear I will perk up my exposure in the coming months/years as Altria offers everything I require from a complete and safe investment case sprinkled with decent dividend growth rates. However, I am 18 years old and others would think tobacco stocks doesn’t provide youngsters with high yields (looking at the technology boom), though I acknowledge the importance of compound dividend growth that is firmly underestimated by young people.

Conclusion: I Prefer Altria Among All Major Tobacco Players

Maybe you wonder why I find Altria the most interesting tobacco stock, well, as my article has cleared out: it offers the highest margins, has the lowest investment need, is the healthiest tobacco player when referring to its financial position (a net cash position of around 5.7B USD including the stake in AB InBev) and investors receive an optimal risk/reward that leads to a decent undervaluation. Hopefully, you’ve found this article useful, because it’s my plan to discuss my personal tobacco stocks in other Seeking Alpha articles to give you more insight into their individual strengths. But just to be safe, I’d like to emphasize the importance of mentioning that every investment case is different and depends on whether an investor mainly wants to collect dividends rather than focusing on the risk/reward.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MO, PM, BTI, IMBBY.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.