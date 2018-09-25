Coffee Holding Co. - Changes Come 'Latte,' But Better Than Never

Some important issues are still present and they will have to be answered.

The progress recently made by Coffee Holding Co. (JVA) shows there is a potential going forward. The company managed to stabilize its gross margin, is an active M&A player in the market and the net sales are on the rise once again (both organically and due to acquisitions). There are some remaining issues which JVA will have to deal with such as cash generation.

Introduction of the name

Coffee Holding Co. manufactures, roasts, packages, markets as well as distributes roasted and blended coffees for private label accounts as well as its own brands. Furthermore, the company also manufactures and sells coffee roasters. Customers are mostly located on the domestic market in the U.S. but the company reports limited sales in Canada, Australia and certain countries in Asia.

While there are three major product lines or categories (described below), the company considers the three product lines to be a single reporting segment. The three categories in which the company operates are Wholesale Green Coffee, Private Label Coffee and Branded Coffee.

Within the Wholesale Green Coffee, the company imports unroasted green coffee beans and resells them to both small and large roasters and coffee shops. The Private Label Coffee segment consists of selling roasted, blended, packaged coffee under a private label to other parties such as supermarkets. The company has eight brand names in different segments of the coffee market; this is the Branded Coffee category.

Furthermore, the company sells food services, instant coffees, tea, as well as tabletop coffee roasters.

Recently, the company has made certain steps toward higher efficiency as well as better operations and the company's financials have improved. Some important issues are nevertheless present and JVA needs to find an answer to them.

Hedging coffee prices and JVA's gross margin

Source: Created by author based on JVA's SEC filings, Macrotrends

On the chart above, you can see the company's gross margin and the price of coffee in USD per pound. Given the nature of the JVA's business, gross margin is one of the most important indicators of the viability of the business. As the price of coffee increases, both sales and cost of goods sold should increase as well. The high volatility of the gross margin prior to 2016 was caused by a hedging strategy which JVA decided to change. This was a step up and the quality of JVA's earnings improved. The result of the decision is a gross margin above 15% and remaining fairly stable despite the falling price of coffee.

The gross margin should be further supported by the decision to enter the tea market. The gross margin of tea is usually twice as high as the gross margin of coffee. According to the company's filings, most of the JVA's green coffee customers offer tea as well and thus the tea market seems like a logical step.

M&A activity and sales

Source: Created by author based on JVA's SEC filings

The chart above shows JVA's declining sales compared to the operating margin. Due to the change in the hedging strategy, the company has been able to report a positive operating margin since 3Q 2015. Net sales had been declining due to lost sales to Keurig Green Mountain, a key sales account.

The recent increase in net sales is mostly attributable to acquisitions. According to the company's filings, JVA wants to grow both organically and through acquisition of other businesses. In recent years the company has acquired, among others, Premium Roasters, LLC which offers a high end Arabica coffee, Coffee Kinetics, LLC, which was purchased through SONO and offers green coffee beans as well as coffee roasters.

Furthermore, the company acquired Comfort Foods, Inc a medium sized coffee roaster via which JVA now offers the Harmony Bay-branded coffee in more than 1,000 stores in the northeast. Most recently, the company's JV with Caruso's Coffee, Inc has acquired all assets of Steep & Brew, Inc. Due to the acquisition of Steep & Brew, JVA increased its roasting capacity, improved its distribution channels as well as increased its shelf presence.

While JVA is on the M&A spree, the investors will have to be patient before they start receiving any dividends. The company, however, bought back more than 900 thousand shares in the period from 3Q FY14 through 3Q FY18. This brings us to the next problem JVA is facing - cash generation.

Cash generation and the line of credit

JVA is struggling to generate enough free cash flow from its operations. With the exception of the most recent quarter (3Q FY18) when the company generated USD 4,907,504 in simplified FCFF (defined as net cash provided by operating activities less net cash used in investing activities), the company's simplified FCFF has been rather mild as shown on the chart below. This has been reflected in the growing line of credit on the balance sheet. JVA, however, managed to repay a big portion of the Line of credit in 3Q FY18. The quarter is not, in my opinion, indicative of any improvement in cash generation yet and the management the company still needs to do their homework to prove their ability to fill the company's coffers.

Source: Created by author based on JVA's SEC filings

The Gordons, customer dependency and JVA's suppliers

The company is heavily dependent on its key executives, the Gordons and their connections. In the past (FY2016), Keurig Green Mountain accounted for c. USD 22.6m of net sales, which is, approximately, 29%.

Similarly, in FY2017 and FY2016 50% and 43%, respectively, of purchases of green coffee were from five suppliers. Rothfos Corporation accounted for 10% and 15% in FY2017 and FY2016, respectively. There is no long term contract signed with the suppliers and the details of the purchases are dependent on JVA's executives' and managers' connections with the key suppliers and customers. This is of high importance especially since one of the JVA's directors is an employee of Rothfos (which created further risks for JVA).

Customer dependency should be continually decreased, however, as the company acquires further subsidiaries and its net sales from new customers grow.

3Q FY18 report and cash generation

In the third quarter of FY 2018, JVA has reported net sales of USD 23.4m, 5.6% higher on the quarter-on-quarter basis and 30.4% on the year-on-year basis. The year-on-year increase is both organic and attributable to the acquisition of Steep & Brew. According to the filing, the year-on-year increase in net sales includes USD 2,827,000 of net sales of the acquired company. It can be calculated, the organic growth for the quarter stood at USD 2,633,835 (14.6% increase year on year).

The gross margin stood at 16.17%, a decrease of 1.25 percentage points quarter-on-quarter and 0.93 percentage points year-on-year. Operating income for the quarter was USD 268,675, down from USD 863,486, a quarter earlier. The decrease is attributable both to the increase of cost of goods sold and growing selling and administrative costs which grew 18.3% quarter-on-quarter. The company netted USD 15,690.

While the financials for the 3Q FY18 seem to be rather weak amid growing costs, lower margins, the company did well in terms of generating cash from its operations. Looking at the cash flow statement, in the first nine months of FY 2017, JVA generated USD 2.5m from operating activities. In the same period of FY 2018, the number stood at USD 7.9m.

When the 3Q FY17, 2Q FY18 and 3Q FY18 are compared, the difference is even more staggering. The table shows the numbers.

in USD 3QFY17 2QFY18 3QFY18 Net cash provided by operating activities (592,230) 158,975 7,381,877 Net cash used in investing activities (199,432) (2,874,893) (19,426) Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities 12,750 2,626,238 (5,514,543) Net change in cash (778,912) (89,680) 1,847,908

Source: Created by author based on JVA's SEC filings

Looking at the cash flow statement, the difference probably stems from, mostly, the change in inventories and partly from the change in the accounts receivable. Having generated more than USD 7m from operating activities, the company repaid (net) USD 1,258,765 of the line of credit and bought back USD 894,368 worth of its own shares in the nine months of FY 2018.

Conclusion

While I started the article in rather more a positive tone, the company is still facing certain issues. JVA has made a number of steps in the right direction but still has a long road ahead. Some of the changes came, it seems, late but that is better than never. The management needs to diversify the customer base as well as its suppliers, which could help the gross margin and decrease the risks. JVA also needs to find a way to the cash-generation problems in order to finance acquisitions in the future, while being able to decrease the line of credit.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.