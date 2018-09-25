Invesco's OppenheimerFunds Move Looks Cheap

Invesco has seen operating margins remain steady for nearly three years. With OppenheimerFunds complementing its existing product suite, investors should look for profitability gains in 2019.

This looks cheap relative to the firm's recent acquisitions of Source and Guggenheim. However, the synergies are less apparent.

News from Friday suggests that Invesco (IVZ) is close to acquiring MassMutual’s OppenheimerFunds for $5bn. With $248bn under management, this would equate to a P/AUM ratio of 2.0%, similar to what it paid for Source and lower than the 3.2% paid for Guggenheim’s ETF business last year. Invesco is on a spending spree.

How OppenheimerFunds would fit into Invesco’s business

There are two aspects to this deal that I think are particularly interesting. First is the price: 2.0% P/AUM seems rather cheap for a firm with a quarter trillion in AUM, particularly when it paid the same ratio for an ETF provider a tenth of its size, and over 50% more for an ETF business a sixth of its size. The latter is particularly interesting because it’s reported that Guggenheim pushed for Invesco to buy the rest of its retail fund business (including $30bn in mutual funds). While Invesco CEO Marty Flanagan may claim that Guggenheim’s ETF business was more of a “natural fit”, it could be that the OppenheimerFunds price was too good to turn down, particularly when compared to the Guggenheim deal. This theory is given further credence from the 2Q18 earnings call:

Do you feel that at this point the build out is generally done from an acquisition perspective? - Alex Blostein - Goldman Sachs

Yeah. From my perspective, the acquisitions that we made over the last couple of years are from our perspective meaningful and important for the success of the organization going forward and meeting client demands. It is hard to predict the future. I don't see – generally you don't see the opportunities until they present themselves, right. So there's nothing obvious at the moment, but again we will continue to do what we've done in the past and stay to our capital priorities as we have said. But if there's something that comes along that we think will materially improve the competitive position in the firm we would clearly pay attention to it. - Marty Flanagan, Invesco

Second is that Invesco will now add around $240bn of mutual fund AUM to its product suite, at a time when price compression and poor returns in the industry are causing investors to turn away from mutual funds towards ETFs. Perhaps Invesco is plotting for the resurgence of mutual funds in the coming years, or just offering that AUM an easy switch to passive products.

Below is a breakdown of OppenheimerFunds’ product suite. The firm’s AUM is mostly in equities, US assets and in mutual fund format.

Breakdown of OppenheimerFunds’ product suite. Source: OppenheimerFunds

This differs from Invesco’s product suite, which is more diverse in terms of asset classes and between mutual fund and ETF AUM.

Breakdown of Invesco’s product suite. Source: Invesco investor relations

Combining OppenheimerFunds’ product suite into Invesco’s should have the following effect. Ultimately, it’s not a major shift from Invesco’s current product suite prior to the deal’s completion.

Breakdown of the combination of OppenheimerFunds’ and Invesco’s product suites. Source: OppenheimerFunds and Invesco investor relations

The consolidation of the asset management industry

As alluded to earlier, Invesco has been acquiring asset managers since 2017. Consolidation is a broad trend within the industry that can mostly be grouped into the following:

Niche or smaller ETF providers being acquired: Invesco buying Source Mirae Asset buying Global X Invesco buying Guggenheim’s ETF business

Traditional mutual fund managers with a respected brand name being acquired: HNA buying Old Mutual Asset Management Amundi buying Pioneer Invesco buying OppenheimerFunds

Traditional mutual fund managers merging with peers: Janus and Henderson Global Standard Life Investments and Aberdeen Asset Management



I don’t expect consolidation to end here. In fact, last week I discussed how Goldman Sachs is looking to build out its asset management business in order to stabilize revenues and profits, using Invesco as an example of the type of firm it could acquire. The result was that Goldman (GS) would only be able to achieve more stable revenues and profits through acquiring a large ($1tr+) manager.

Does that mean Invesco is still a potential target? Well, if we use the OppenheimerFunds P/AUM of 2.0%, Invesco’s new AUM of $1.24tr would equate to a value of $24.7bn. That price would likely put it out of reach. Nevertheless, I still believe the likes of T. Rowe Price (TROW) and Wellington would be more likely and feasible targets.

What this all means for Invesco and its shareholders

The acquisition of Source, Guggenheim ETF and OppenheimerFunds (pending) begins to make sense when we look at Invesco’s financials. You see, revenue growth is recovering from the 1Q16 low, but operating margins have remained relatively flat. Acquiring new product suites to integrate into its own, it would make sense that the firm can generate higher revenues on the new AUM, while acquisition synergies reduce the growth of expenses, boosting operating margins.

Quarterly revenue breakdown and operating margin. Units: $ millions. Source: Invesco investor relations

Of course, it’s too early to tell the effect of the Guggenheim acquisition on operating margins, because the deal only closed at the start of 2Q18. And much like the Source acquisition, the AUM is perhaps too small for us to make tangible conclusions about the effect on profitability. But the risk of these two acquisitions is lower because they are ETF suites, which are gaining market share from mutual funds. OppenheimerFunds is a different story, given its size and product suite make up. It’s a riskier move by Invesco which, I hope, isn’t just based on the price of the deal. Mutual fund managers are facing a losing battle at the moment in the industry.

For investors to judge the success of the deal, assuming it closes before 1Q19, Invesco should be looking to see operating margins rise throughout next year.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.