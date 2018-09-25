Down With The Dow

Chart 1: Comparison of 1929 Market Cycle Peak to Present Near-Peak

Given the state of the markets right now (Chart 1 above), I thought it might be instructive to examine the 30 components of the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DIA) and see what investors own, versus what they think they own. All data are as of 9/21/2018. The 30 stocks of the Dow now have a combined market cap of $7.51 trillion, or an average of $250 billion per stock. This would seem to confirm the long-held belief that the Dow is the premier “blue chip” index. But those of us who are retired want “blue chip” to mean more than just mega-cap – we want it to also mean that these stocks are safer than most other stocks, and pay higher dividends. However, given the extreme overvaluation of the market right now (John Hussman, 2018), it makes sense to examine what “blue chip” really means at the top of the cycle.

Fundamentals

The top five stocks by market cap (i.e., AAPL, MSFT, JPM, JNJ, and XOM) represent some $3.07 trillion of the Dow’s market cap, or about 41% of the total. The top five Dow stocks based on price (i.e., BA, UNH, GS, AAPL, and MMM), which is how the index is actually weighted, represent some $1.74 trillion of market cap, or only about 23% of the total; however, they represent a full 33.17% of the index by weight (Index Arb blog, 2018). The average yield on the Dow 30 is only 2.37%; this compares unfavorably to the 10-year Treasury, which now yields 3.08%. There are six Dow stocks (i.e., AXP, AAPL, GS, NKE, UNH, and V) that actually yield less than half of the 10-year Treasury’s yield. However, seven Dow stocks (i.e., CVX, XOM, IBM, KO, PFE, PG, and VZ) yield more than 3.00% at present. In addition, four Dow stocks (i.e., DWDP, JNJ, KO, and MRK) have dividend payout ratios above 200%, indicating they are financing their dividends with debt due to insufficient net income to support the full dividend payments.

The Dow 30 carry a current long term aggregate debt burden of $1.416 trillion, or about $47 billion each, on average. They have around $771 billion of cash and equivalents (or an average of $25.7 billion each) to support this debt, and they also generate around $317 billion of aggregate net income, or about $10.6 billion each. So far so good. However, the debt/equity ratio exceeds 200% in seven Dow stocks (i.e., AXP, CAT, GS, HD, IBM, KO, and VZ). On the other hand, some nine Dow stocks (i.e., CVX, DWDP, XOM, INTC, JNJ, NKE, TRV, V, and DIS) have very low debt levels (i.e., debt/equity =/< 50%). But when we look at their operational efficiency, we see a few problems. For example, no less than eight stocks (i.e., CAT, CSCO, CVX, DWDP, XOM, JNJ, MRK, and TRV) have a WACC (Weighted Average Cost of Capital) that is higher than their ROIC (Return On Invested Capital). This is very bad operationally, and yet 27% of the names, representing 21% of the index by weight, and 22% of the market cap, are in this condition.

The average Altman’s Z-Score for the 26 Dow stocks that have readings is 4.24, indicating solid balance sheets in general. However, four Dow components (i.e., CAT, DWDP, UTX, and VZ) have Altman Z-Scores below 3.00, indicating that there are issues with their balance sheets that need to be addressed. Another four Dow stocks (i.e., HD, MMM, NKE, and V) have Altman Z-Scores at or above 6.00, suggesting that they have very strong balance sheets. The average 10-Year Book Value Growth for the 28 Dow stocks with readings is 5.21%. But there are four Dow components (i.e., BA, HD, PG, and VZ) that actually have negative growth in their book values over 10 years, something Warren Buffett would frown on mightily.

Another four Dow components (i.e., CSCO, DWDP, JNJ, and WMT) have net margins under 3%. In contrast, eight Dow stocks (i.e., AAPL, INTC, JPM, MCD, PFE, VZ, V, and DIS) have net margins above 20%. The average PEG Ratio value (P/E to Growth Ratio) for a Dow stock (with one outlier tossed out) is a whopping 5.18, indicating fairly poor prospects for growth over the next five years. The worst Dow components with respect to the PEG Ratio, i.e., those with readouts above 5.00, include CSCO, IBM, JNJ, MCD, NKE, PG, and UTX. However, a few Dow components look quite good as growth prospects based on having PEG ratios below 1.00, including CAT, CVX, XOM, and GS.

Six Dow components (i.e., DWDP, TRV, VZ, IBM, HD, and MCD) have reduced their share counts by more than 30% since 2008, suggesting that their earnings have been massively boosted by financial engineering (cf. Mark Hulbert, 2018). The least engineered earnings records are those five stocks (i.e., CAT, CVX, JNJ, JPM, and WBA) with reductions in share count (since 2008) of 10% or less. Three-Year Revenue Growth is less than 1% for a surprising 10 of the Dow stocks, including CAT, CVX, DWDP, XOM, IBM, KO, MCD, MRK, PG, and VZ. However, a total of five Dow components (i.e., AAPL, HD, UNH, V, and WBA) have seen their Three-Year Revenue Growth exceed 10%.

Summarizing the fundamentals for the Dow 30, we can see reasons to eliminate a few of them as investment targets for now. Table 1 indicates the stocks to be avoided, i.e., those with more negative than positive signs, and those with 3 or more negative signs. Right now this would suggest that it is unwise to buy 16 Dow stocks, i.e., AXP, BA, CSCO, DWDP, GS, HD, IBM, KO, JNJ, MCD, MRK, PG, TRV, UTX, VZ, and WMT, based on negative signs in their fundamentals. If these stocks are already held, reducing their portfolio weights may be in order, depending on one’s views regarding the severity of the problems found for each respective holding.

Table 1: Dow 30 Stocks with Poor Fundamentals

Symbol Positive Signs Negative Signs Decision

AXP 0 2 No

AAPL 2 1 Maybe

BA 0 1 No

CAT 3 3 Maybe

CSCO 0 3 No

CVX 4 2 Maybe

DWDP 1 5 No

XOM 3 2 Maybe

GS 1 2 No

HD 2 3 No

IBM 1 4 No

INTC 2 0 Yes

KO 1 3 No

JNJ 2 4 No

JPM 2 0 Yes

MCD 1 3 No

MMM 1 0 Yes

MRK 0 3 No

MSFT 0 0 Maybe

NKE 2 2 Maybe

PFE 2 0 Yes

PG 1 3 No

TRV 1 2 No

UNH 1 1 Maybe

UTX 0 2 No

V 4 1 Maybe

VZ 2 5 No

WBA 2 0 Yes

WMT 0 1 No

DIS 2 0 Yes

Valuation

The Dow 30 Industrials has just reached a new high of 26,743. Valuations are stretched by most measures, as many observers have noted. The average P/E ratio (tossing out one extreme outlier) is 47.1, which is certainly pretty high. Indeed, eight Dow stocks have current P/E ratios above 50, including CSCO, DWDP, JNJ, KO, MRK, MSFT, NKE, and WMT. However, three stocks (i.e., JPM, PFE, and VZ) have current P/E ratios below Warren Buffett’s magic maximum level of 16. The P/S ratio for the average Dow component now sits at 3.65, an unusually high level. Five Dow stocks (i.e., KO, MCD, MSFT, PFE, and V) have P/S ratios of 5.00 or above. However, another five Dow stocks (i.e., XOM, TRV, UNH, WBA, and WMT) have P/S ratios at or below 1.50, which is quite good in relative terms.

The average EV/EBITDA (Enterprise Value/Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization) valuation ratio for the 27 non-financial Dow stocks is currently a whopping 14.48, suggesting many firms are overvalued. Four Dow stocks (i.e., DWDP, KO, NKE, and V) even have EV/EBITDA ratios above 20. Four Dow components (i.e., CVX, XOM, INTC, and VZ) have EV/EBITDA ratios below 10 (not cheap, but not so expensive either). The average P/B ratio for the 28 Dow stocks reporting, minus one outlier, is 5.50, which seems fairly high. Six Dow components (i.e., HD, KO, MMM, MSFT, NKE, and V) have a P/B ratio above 10, suggesting they are probably highly overvalued.

Another valuation measure is the so-called P/GN (Price/Graham Number) Ratio (cf. Serenity Stocks blog, 2018). The Graham Number is the formulaic price above which stocks should not be bought, according to famed stock analyst Benjamin Graham. The value for GN is equal to the square root of (22.5 x EPS x BVPS). Currently the average P/GN Ratio for 29 Dow stocks (with one outlier tossed out) is 5.24, meaning the current average price is five times what these stocks’ buy prices would be according to Benjamin Graham. This is a very conservative number, it would seem. Still, it also seems reasonable to think that a P/GN above 3.00 (i.e., three times the estimated Graham buy price) might be a bit high, even by today’s loose standards. Nevertheless, there are eight Dow stocks (i.e., CSCO, DWDP, HD, JNJ, KO, MRK, MSFT, and NKE) with P/GN Ratios above 6.00. There are no Dow components with a P/GN Ratio below 1.00, meaning there are none at a Benjamin Graham buy price. The Shiller (cyclically adjusted) P/E ratio for the Dow 30 stocks is on average 29.36, which is a bit high. There are six Dow stocks (i.e., BA, HD, MSFT, NKE, UNH, and V) with Shiller P/E ratios above 40. However, there are four Dow components (i.e., CVX, XOM, IBM, and TRV) with Shiller P/E ratios below 16, suggesting they are relatively cheap.

Summarizing the valuation measures just discussed, Table 2 indicates some more stocks to be avoided. Specifically, those with more negative than positive signs, and those with 3 or more negative signs should be avoided. Right now this would suggest that it is unwise to buy 12 Dow stocks based on their rich valuations. These would include: BA, CSCO, DWDP, HD, JNJ, KO, MCD, MMM, MRK, MSFT, NKE, and V, based on negative signs in their valuations. If these stocks are already held, reducing their portfolio weights may be in order, depending on one’s views regarding the severity of the problems found for each respective holding.

Table 2: Dow 30 Stocks with Rich Valuations

Symbol Positive Signs Negative Signs Decision

AXP 0 0 Indeterminate

AAPL 0 0 Indeterminate

BA 0 1 No

CAT 0 0 Indeterminate

CSCO 0 2 No

CVX 2 0 Maybe

DWDP 0 3 No

XOM 3 0 Maybe

GS 0 0 Indeterminate

HD 0 3 No

IBM 1 0 Maybe

INTC 1 0 Maybe

JNJ 0 2 No

JPM 1 0 Maybe

KO 0 5 No

MCD 0 1 No

MMM 0 1 No

MRK 0 2 No

MSFT 0 4 No

NKE 0 5 No

PFE 1 1 Maybe

PG 0 0 Indeterminate

TRV 2 0 Maybe

UNH 1 1 Maybe

UTX 0 0 Indeterminate

V 0 4 No

VZ 2 0 Maybe

WBA 1 0 Maybe

WMT 1 1 Maybe

DIS 0 0 Indeterminate

Summary and Conclusions

Considering both Tables 1 and 2 together, it is possible under the very conservative screening principles that I favor (especially in this extreme valuation environment) to eliminate no less than 20 of the Dow 30 stocks from consideration as buys, and possibly even as holds. This does not mean the remaining 10 Dow components (i.e., AAPL, CAT, CVX, XOM, INTC, JPM, PFE, UNH, WBA, and DIS) should be either bought or held. It simply means that these 10 stocks have at least neutral fundamentals and high, but not extremely high valuations. So they are not really compellingly bad choices as yet, rather than being considered good choices, especially for value players. For long-term buy-and-hold investors, these 10 are probably the safest stocks in the Dow to retain, and they appear to have reasonable dividend yields that are relatively safe.

Those who play the “Dogs of the Dow” by choosing the highest-yielding 10 Dow stocks to invest in annually (cf. Fredrik Arnold, 2018) will notice that the 10 remaining Dow stocks in the present analysis include only four of the 10 “Dogs of the Dow” stocks currently identified on the basis of higher dividend yields (i.e., the overlapping stocks include: CVX, XOM, JPM, and PFE). Coincidentally, I own three of these myself (see disclosure). I’m not sure however that the “Dogs of the Dow” approach is going to be much fun this coming year, since the six names not included in the final 10 stocks from the present analysis are all weak to some degree on fundamentals.

Momentum players will probably find these same 10 stocks from the present analysis somewhat safer to play, as well, although perhaps they will not be as lucrative as others, depending on when the market turns decisively south again. I do think that it is possible to make a decent return on the two oil stocks (CVX and XOM) on my list if the usual late cycle commodity surge comes to pass. This is not a given, but it is possible. For those who are willing to time the market, it is currently hard to justify owning much of anything in the Dow 30 Industrials. The charts look like they might yield up an enormous double-top of the type last seen in 2000 (Charts 2 and 3). The Buffett Indicator (Wilshire 5000/GDP Ratio; Chart 4) is at the same extreme level it reached in 2000.

Chart 2: Double Top in S & P 500 During 2000

Chart 3: Double Top in DJIA During 2018?

Chart 4: Buffett Indicator Variant At Extreme Levels

Buying the DJIA (DIA) here is not recommended, nor is buying any of the 30 Dow components. The only possible exceptions for market cycle players are XOM and CVX. Those with legacy Dow 30 assets like myself should evaluate the current situation carefully with regard to holding positions or reducing them. I recently (last 9 months) sold seven other Dow stocks to lock in profits.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CVX, XOM, PFE.

