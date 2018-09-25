CapitaLand Bouncing Back On Renewed Asset Recycling

CapitaLand looks meaningfully undervalued, but this is a challenging stock to model and analyze and the shares have been range-bound for an extended period.

The Singapore government is trying to cool the housing market; CapitaLand has minimal exposure at risk and this could become a land-buying opportunity down the line.

I’ve lamented in the past that no matter what CapitaLand (OTCPK:CLLDY) (CATL.SI) does, the shares seem stuck between S$3 and S$4. When I last wrote about the shares, they were on their way down to retest that S$3 level and have since rebounded on good second quarter earnings, the naming of a new CEO, and ongoing steps to recycle capital into new investments, including a meaningful move into the U.S. market.

CapitaLand remains a challenging stock. The liquidity for the ADRs isn’t great (the Singapore-listed shares are far more liquid), and this is a tough stock for many investors to evaluate and model. On the other hand, CapitaLand has proven itself to be a quality developer and manager of properties in Asia with the ability to earn above its cost of capital. That is not presently reflected in the share price, and I believe there is still worthwhile upside from these levels.

Expanding Into The U.S. – The First Step In A Bigger Strategy?

CapitaLand named a new CEO about a month ago, promoting CIO (and former head of the company’s Ascott business) Lee Chee Khoon to the spot. At just 42, this hiring has the potential to shape CapitaLand’s direction for quite some time, and while I expect Lee Chee Khoon to follow a generally “CapitaLand-like” plan, I’m sure he will have his own ideas and where the company should prioritize its capital allocation.

Along those lines, CapitaLand did something a little different recently, making a sizable investment into the U.S. market. CapitaLand acquired a portfolio of suburban Class B apartment complexes in Seattle, Portland, LA, and Denver for $835 million. While CapitaLand paid a typical market rate (a cap rate of 5% to 5.5%), these are attractive assets; demand for Class B housing in these markets is strong and growing and the market isn’t as overheated as other areas of multi-family housing. That said, the U.S. multi-family housing market is pretty well along in the cycle and while management believes its experience with Ascott (serviced residences) will prove useful here, time will tell just how relevant it is. Still, it’s a good beachhead for further expansion into a very large real estate market that CapitaLand has mostly avoided before now, and it’s also a deal where management can likely realize some operating improvements (higher rents, higher occupancy, etc.).

Although not related to the U.S. investment, CapitaLand also recently broadened the focus of its Ascott business. The company is taking a 70% stake in one of Indonesia’s largest hotel operators (Tauzia Hotel Management). The dollar amount involved isn’t that large, but it does potentially expand Ascott into the business hotel market.

Largely On The Outside Of Singapore Property Issues

CapitaLand went into this year with very little inventory in the Singapore housing market, and that’s proving to not be such a bad thing. The Singapore government is actively trying to cool the local housing market, and that’s not good news for mortgage lenders like DBS Group (OTCPK:DBSDY) or developers like City Developments (OTCPK:CDEVY), Wheelock (OTC:WKSGY), or UOL Group (OTCPK:UOLGY) with large exposure to the Singapore residential market.

Challenges can create opportunities, though, and CapitaLand is not walking away from the market. The company acquired the Pearl Bank Apartments property for over S$700 million, and although this property investment will have a high breakeven price, I like the prospects for CapitaLand redeveloping this centrally-located asset. CapitaLand and City Developments also recently won a joint bid for SengKang Central, a promising mixed-use opportunity in northeast Singapore, and paid a reasonable S$924/sq ft for it (40% less than what CapitaLand paid for Pearl Bank).

I think CapitaLand is sitting in an attractive spot with respect to Singapore. The company has sold more than S$3 billion worth of property assets so far this year (closer to S$4 billion with the sale of Westgate in late August), but hasn’t redeployed it all, even with the purchase in the U.S.. If the Singaporean market corrects meaningfully, I think it would be a prime opportunity for CapitaLand to profitably redeploy capital … and if it doesn’t correct, there are opportunities to pursue in markets like Vietnam, Indonesia, and China.

Speaking of China, while the company is deferring residential launches now given the current market environment, the company continues to reinvest in the long-term future of the development business in China. The company added to its China landbank back in June, spending S$1.2 billion to acquire a prime 32ha site in Chongqing.

Multiple Ways To Win

One of the ongoing attraction to me of the CapitaLand story is that the company has multiple irons in the fire across its markets. CapitaLand has proven over and over again that it can acquire land at reasonable or better prices and successfully develop it. CapitaLand has also shown that it can successfully develop and manage malls across Asia, as well as develop and manage REITs. Last and not least, CapitaLand has its growing asset-light operations like Ascott.

Ascott saw revenue per unit climb 4% in the second quarter, with double-digit growth in Singapore and Europe and high single-digit growth in China offsetting declines in SE Asia and the Gulf states. Management has over 29,000 units under development and this remains a very attractive long-term opportunity that leverages strong management skills.

With a new CEO in place, I would expect some changes in the long-term strategy of the company. Nothing has been said yet with respect to that, but I would expect more guidance around the time of the company’s 2018 full-year earnings announcement. I don’t expect these changes to be revolutionary, but rather maybe some rejiggering of priorities and perhaps more willingness to expand into developed markets like the U.S. over time.

The Opportunities

I expect core earnings growth from CapitaLand in the mid-single-digits over the long term, but that number will almost certainly be boosted from year to year by sales gains and revaluations. That makes the modeling exercise more complicated, but that’s the price of admission with this stock/company. More importantly, while I don’t expect CapitaLand to out-earn its cost of capital every year, I do believe they will do so on a long-term basis, and I continue to believe that should support a fair value 20% to 30% above today’s price ($6 to $6.50 for the ADRs). I also note that CapitaLand continues to trade at a wide discount to book value. Even if some discount is fair to account for the complicated financials, the operating risk, and the inability to always out-earn the cost of capital, I believe today’s 25% discount is too high.

The Bottom Line

I believe CapitaLand is a good way to gain exposure to real estate in Asia, particularly in Singapore and China and with a residential/light commercial focus, but this is not an appropriate stock for everyone. The financials are complicated, the business is risky, and it is a model that is driven by the quality of talent that CapitaLand can attract and retain. I believe investors are getting good compensation for that risk, but the market has been less than supportive of developers this year and it may yet prove difficult for CapitaLand to break out of that trading band of the past few years.

