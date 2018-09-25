AutoZone: Q4 Highlights

AutoZone (AZO) reported Q4/FY18 earnings last week, delivering mixed results which initially sent shares down pre-market. Since the release, shares have rebounded, up over 5% since the low. Since the beginning of January 2018, shares are up a measly 4% - although in the trailing twelve-month period, the company boasts a return on equity of over 30%.

Management continues to pursue an array of interesting strategies to fuel top- and bottom-line growth. Several areas of the business turned up favorable results, with the macroeconomic outlook for the industry in general remaining bright in our eyes. When combined with a relatively low valuation, we maintain our bullish stance on AutoZone, and reiterate our buy rating and $850 PT.

Q4 2018 & FY18 Highlights

Revenue in Q4 came in at $3.56 billion – up just over 1.3% year over year, although below the analyst consensus estimate of $3.4 billion. For the full year, revenue totaled over $11.2 billion, up 3.1% over FY17. Growth in revenue was primarily driven by the company’s strong commercial segment, which saw year-on-year growth of 8.8% in the quarter, reflecting acceleration over the prior year’s y/y growth of 7.9%. All months in the quarter experienced positive SSS growth across both retail (“DIY”) and commercial (“DIFM”) segments. One other primary revenue driver in FY18 which was felt in the first half was weather; adverse weather in early FY18, along with a brutal winter season, drove demand for parts.

Additionally, any investments in the company’s core business via technology has the potential to boost growth within the AutoZone’s retail and commercial segments. Just recently, the company announced their next-day delivery program which enables customers to order a component as late as 10 PM and receive it by the afternoon the following day. Few peers are offering such a program, and although management is still testing the waters (re: pricing & logistics), this alone is an incredible value proposition for consumers. For now, the program is open to just over 80 major cities in the U.S., covering ~80% of the country’s population. AutoZone CEO Bill Rhodes expects this to comprise a considerable portion of revenue at some point; yet the fact that management has this customer-centric vision is what we truly admire at the moment.

In 2H18, management implemented some changes within the company which also helped driven sales performance. Among these include changeovers in product categories and tweaks to the supply chain. Going forward, there are a handful of drivers which stand to benefit AutoZone’s top-line for years to come. We see market share growth accelerating in FY19 relative to FY18, which would allow AutoZone to take a bigger bite out of this multi-billion-dollar market. Growth through new builds and DCs would be capital intensive; M&A could be a potential route, as the company moves to consolidate smaller-scale operations.

Going hand-in-hand with domestic expansion is international expansion, which is seen in the company’s expansion efforts within Brazil and Mexico. In Q4, approximately 28 and 4 new stores were opened in Mexico and Brazil, respectively. Management notes that this upcoming year (FY19) they hope to accelerate their expansion into Brazil – a region which they have been involved with since 2013. A quick glance at the vehicle population in Brazil and Mexico shows considerable potential for the Tennessee-based retailer – especially with most vehicles being pre-owned. On a macro scale, gas prices have remained steady at ~$2.80 per gallon – higher from the previous year, but keeping steady nonetheless. Lower gas prices help drive increased miles driven in the U.S., which in turn supports demand in the industry; this is further complemented by an aging vehicle population.

Lastly, on the topic of revenue, tariffs may pose a minor threat at some point in the future. As of Q4 2018, management notes that tariffs have not had any material impacts on the company’s costs. With a new set of tariffs rolling out soon, management expects to pass these increased input costs by increasing retail prices. The impacts would be industry-wide, which would even many things out – however, we’re skeptical of any pushback from consumers should prices increase. Even then, we don’t expect any resistance from consumers to be significant given the necessary aspect of purchasing components for automobiles.

On the cost side of the business, there were a handful of unusual expenses in the quarter. The company’s cost of revenue decreased slightly year over year, leading to a gross margin of 53.6% in Q4, +80 basis points y/y. However, operating expenses as a percentage of revenue grew by roughly 440 basis points, driven by increased payroll expenses along with a pension settlement charge. When factoring this out, the company’s adjusted operating margin was 20.3%, with operating income growing by ~2% year over year.

AutoZone’s interest expense was slightly higher as well, due to an increased interest rate from variable rate debt. As of Q4, the company had a total debt balance of just over $5 billion and cash of $218 million, resulting in a net debt balance of ~$4.8 billion. LTM EBITDA is $2.2 billion, leading to a net leverage of 2.2x. Adjusted debt-to-EBITDAR was 2.5x in the quarter.

Many investors point out the company’s negative stockholders’ equity on the balance sheet. This is due to a fairly levered capital structure – that is, the company is sitting on a considerable amount of debt. What causes the negative equity is the lack of assets to cover for the company’s liabilities. However, some argue that the company’s total assets are understated, with the owned real estate assets holding plenty of value. Others note that the leverage shows management’s shrewdness of taking on low-cost capital and reinvesting at a high ROIC. We don’t see the negative equity as posing a threat, given that the company continues to generate strong free cash flow (~$1.6 billion) along with a comfortable net leverage ratio.

Valuation Update & Takeaway

When comparing AutoZone to peers, the company continues to trade at a relatively low multiple. Peers in the industry are trading at an average multiple of 23x forward earnings. On the other hand, AutoZone comes in at ~14x FY19 EPS. We would argue that growth prospects look similar across all peers, with AutoZone second in line as far as cash is concerned – behind O’Reilly (ORLY), and above Advance Auto Parts (AAP).

The company’s levered balance sheet may be one reason shares are trading at a discount to the industry norm, yet even when factoring out the company’s capital structure shares appear undervalued. AutoZone’s enterprise value is currently valued at ~10x EBITDA in the past year, more than 30% below industry peers which trade at an average multiple of 15x EBITDA. Performance metrics are also worth noting due to their strong position in the space. Despite this, whether or not the market will award AutoZone with a higher multiple is anyone’s guess.

Over the past decade or so, AutoZone’s shares have traded between 13-20x earnings, and have averaged ~17x. Using the current analyst consensus estimate for FY19 EPS of ~$50, we apply the historical average of 17x for an $850 PT – upside of just over 10% from Friday’s close.

We maintain our buy rating and $850 PT.

