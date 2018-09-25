BorgWarner Bumping Along The Bottom In Search Of A Spark

BorgWarner looks undervalued, but with a weaker part of the auto cycle playing out, it may take some above-average patience to get those gains.

Vehicle components supplier BorgWarner (BWA) continues to sputter along, having not really gone anywhere over the past three months after a nasty decline from the highs to start the year. BorgWarner’s peak-to-today drop has actually exceeded the overall parts sector (down 25% versus down about 15%), even though the company’s actual performance hasn’t been that bad and its positioning for the future transition to hybrids and electrics look good.

I think BorgWarner is cheap enough to warrant serious consideration, but this will probably take more patience to work out. I don’t see a big turnaround in the U.S. car market next year, and I don’t feel all that comfortable counting on a big turnaround in volume in China either. That leaves the shares in a sort of performance no man’s land. I do believe these shares will be at a higher level next year as investors start looking ahead to better auto volumes and gaining more confidence about the path forward for hybrid and electric programs.

A Cut To Guidance

BorgWarner previewed its analyst day last week with a lowering of guidance for the third quarter and the remainder of 2018. Management cited weaker industry volumes in China and short-term operational issues in Europe (the WLTP changeover). Neither of these issues was really all that surprising, and I think the market was already largely pricing in some cut, particularly with negative guidance from Continental AG (CTAYY) and other players.

In the near term it’s going to be hard to get much excitement going in this space. Autos look pretty late in the cycle (particularly in North America), and I expect to hear more in the third quarter earnings reporting cycle about what steps companies are going to take to reduce costs. I expect this to spill over into 2019, but I’m cautiously bullish that sentiment/focus this time next year (or maybe a little later in 2019) will be starting to shift toward an improving outlook for vehicle volumes.

A Familiar Message – For Good Or Bad

As for the actual BorgWarner analyst day, I’m not sure there was anything there that was opinion-changing. BorgWarner offered some useful details here and there, but the basic underpinnings of the BorgWarner story are the same as they have been for a little while now – if you didn’t believe the story before, I’m not sure why you would now (and vice versa).

The essential thing to know about the BorgWarner story now is that there’s a complicated transition process already underway in its core passenger vehicle markets. OEMs are under pressure (both regulatory and commercial) to produce increasingly safe, efficient, and less polluting vehicles, while simultaneously starting to develop hybrid and electric vehicles that will start hitting the market over the next few years (and in earnest in the mid-2020’s).

As I have tried to emphasize many times before, the gasoline-powered engine is not going away anytime soon, and companies like BorgWarner, Honeywell’s (HON) Garrett Motion (GTX), Valeo (OTCPK:VLEEY), Continental, Denso (OTCPK:DNZOY) still have a long runway of opportunities to gain content with their ICE-improving components. As both BorgWarner and Garrett have pointed out, the North American and Asian markets remain significantly under-penetrated with respect to turbochargers, and this remains a meaningful opportunity for both companies over the next five years (with Garrett gaining share with a 40% to 45% recent win rate).

BorgWarner has options and opportunities beyond turbochargers, though. Variable cam timing, start/stop motors, exhaust gas recirculation, and dual clutch transmissions all represent content growth opportunities over the next five years (and likely the next 10-15 years).

A Change That May Not Change Much

There are still many unknowns about how market shares and addressable markets will shake out in the hybrid and battery electric vehicle markets, not to mention how the splits between hybrids and electrics evolve over times. Nevertheless, BorgWarner laid out a case for its content per vehicle not really changing all that much through this process.

It stands to reason that BorgWarner will see a lower participation rate as companies move away from internal combustion engine-only vehicles, but the company believes they will offset by increased content value. With opportunities to sell $200 eBoosters, $600 power electronics systems, and $1,100 all-electric drive modules, I can see how that will be the case.

Of course, there is still plenty of risk to these projections – Valeo, Continental, Denso, BorgWarner, Garrett, and almost everyone else is making their case for how they’ll be positioned in the hybrids and EVs of the future, and the numbers certainly don’t add up to 100%, so somebody(ies) is going to be wrong and disappointed. In the case of BorgWarner, I believe the company has made sound strategic acquisitions to improve its chances of keeping its seat at the table, and I think the company’s projected participation rates are at least credible.

The Opportunity

I was already a little low with my 2018 number, so revising it after the company’s updated guidance doesn’t change much for me. I’ve decided to trim back some of my longer-term margin expectations as well. Management made its case for $14 billion in 2023 revenue and $1 billion in FCF and I’m not quite there, but I’m not off by too much. My biggest concern with my long-term model (in which I’m looking for roughly mid-single-digit revenue growth and mid-to-high single-digit FCF growth) is whether I’m being too bullish on my FCF margin assumptions. I do believe the company can and will improve margins and asset efficiency from here, but I’m hesitant to assume that the future of auto parts’ suppliers is going to be all that much different than recent experience.

The Bottom Line

I continue to believe that BorgWarner should trade in the low-to-mid $50’s on the basis of its discounted free cash flow and a margin-driven EV/revenue valuation approach. That suggests worthwhile upside from today’s level, but investors will probably have to be patient for this one to develop. It’s hard to see an argument for a markedly better auto industry outlook over the next 12 months and I expect investors will continue to fret about the uncertainties of the ICE-to-hybrid-to-EV transition. I believe BorgWarner is well-placed for that process, though, and I continue to believe this is a good company to own through the adoption cycle of hybrids and EVs.

