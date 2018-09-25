Intel's Break Out May Trigger A 15% Rise

Intel Corp.'s (INTC) problems started in June; when then CEO Brian Krzanich stepped down and the CFO Robert Swan took over as the interim CEO. Making matters worse, the company reported in its second-quarter results that there was a delay in its 10-nanometer chip until the second-half of 2019. Shares of Intel have declined by over 27% since early June and may be undervalued by as much as 15%.

The problems have caused a selling frenzy in the stock, pushing shares down to their lowest valuation in years. Still, analysts see Intel delivering strong third-quarter and full-year results. Meanwhile, technical analysis suggests shares of the chip maker may head higher by about 12 percent over the coming weeks.

INTC data by YCharts

Cheapest In Years

Intel is trading at a 2018 forward PE ratio of 11.1. That is its lowest level since the start of 2016. Since that time the stock has traded in a range of 11 to 15. Intel is one of the cheapest stocks in the semiconductor sector. Of the 25 stocks that make-up the iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF (SOXX), the average forward PE ratio is 17.9, while the median is about 12.9. If Intel’s stock traded back to the middle of its historical range, or the median for the sector of around 13, the stock would trade closer to $54.10, about 15% higher than its current price, of almost $46.60.

Fundamental Chart data by YCharts

Strong Growth

Analysts estimate Intel will deliver earnings growth of over 13.5% in the third quarter on revenue growth of over 12%. What is more impressive is that analysts’ estimates have increased by over 10% since the start of July to $1.15 per share, while revenue estimates have climbed by over 4% to $18.1 billion.

INTC EPS Estimates for Current Fiscal Year data by YCharts

That isn’t all, as analysts see strong growth for the balance of 2018. With earnings forecast to climb by over 20% to $4.16 versus 2017, on revenue growth of 11% to $69.5 billion. Those estimates have been rising since the start of July when forecasts projected year-over-year earnings growth of 15.6% and revenue growth of 9%.

When adjusting Intel for its earnings growth, shares are trading with a 2018 PEG ratio of 0.56.

Technical Break Out

The technical chart also suggests a reversal may come soon. A technical pattern called a descending wedge has formed in the chart, and it is a bullish reversal pattern suggesting that Intel’s stock rises. The stock is already showing signs of breaking out. Should it continue to rise, the stock could increase by 12% to $52.50, the next major level of technical resistance.

The relative strength index (RSI) is also showing bullish signs and is beginning to trend higher after months of declines.

There is no doubting that the search for a new CEO and the delay of its 10nm chip are significant setbacks, but the market may have grown too bearish on the chip maker. Should the company find a suitable CEO soon, it could add a much-needed boost to the stock, taking it above even these bullish targets.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Mott Capital Management, LLC is a registered investment adviser. Information presented is for educational purposes only and does not intend to make an offer or solicitation for the sale or purchase of any specific securities, investments, or investment strategies. Investments involve risk and unless otherwise stated, are not guaranteed. Be sure to first consult with a qualified financial adviser and/or tax professional before implementing any strategy discussed herein. Upon request, the advisor will provide a list of all recommendations made during the past twelve months. Past performance is not indicative of future.