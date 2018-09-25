Sector And Industry Analysis For Companies In The Brazilian Index IBrX 50 CNT.2

This article is a continuation of my Sector and Industry Analysis article that I wrote about two months ago. In this article, I explain that the IBrX 50 is positively correlated with Ibovespa with a correlation factor of 0.99893 and an R2 of 0.99785. I also demonstrated that my data on the IBrX 50 can be applied to the equity returns of the iShares MSCI Brazil Capped ETF (NYSEARCA: EWZ), as it is an almost full replication of the Bovespa index.

Originally I was going to write this article after earning season ended last month but I decided not to because I found out that the index IBrX 50 was going to replace four of the fifty companies in their September to December composition. I worried that the reader could be misled by the old index composition and decided to wait a month.

The Entrée

As I mentioned above, there were four companies which were removed from the index. SMILES (OTC:SMIFF), SABESP (SBS), NATURA (NATU3.BZ) and Multiplan (MULT3.BZ) are the four companies removed from the index composition. They were replaced by B2W (BTOW3.BZ), FLEURY (OTC:FLRYF), Bradesco Common Shares, (BBDC3.BZ) and WEG (OTCPK:WEGZY). This action caused a net decrease in the Communications, Utilities and Consumer Staples sectors and a net increase in the Healthcare, Industrials, and Consumer Discretionary sectors. After all the changes, five companies are responsible for 53.7% of the total IBrX 50 Index (Vale, Petrobras, Itau, Bradesco, and Ambev) which is only 0.7% more than how the composition was for May of this year.

Each company is classified by sector and industry in accordance with information provided by Bloomberg's website. The only classification that I changed is for the company MRV which was listed in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Home and Office Products industry. I classified it as a part of the Financial sector and the Real Estate industry. Also, I create the classification "State-Owned Oil, Gas and Coal" for Petrobras' industry.

"In Index Market Cap" of each company represents only the shares that are represented in the index. For example, Lojas Americanas has a common share (LAME3) and a preferred share (LAME4) and only LAME4 is in the index. So, I calculated "In Index Market Cap" as total shares outstanding of LAME4 multiplied by the price of LAME4 on the 14th of September, 2018. This information can be found on each of the fifty companies' investor relations site and/or their quarterly filings.

The sources of the data used to calculate both Forward P/E ratios were Yahoo Finance and the Wall Street Journal webpage. The majority of the future EPS data that I used came from Yahoo Finance but there were three companies that came from the WSJ. The EPS data that I used was the average estimated annual EPS. This data was all collected on the 21st of August, 2018. As for the prices, I used the closing price of each share as of the 14th of September, 2018, to calculate the numerator. The "2018/19 g%" is the EPS growth % from 2018 to 2019, and I use this number to calculate the PEG ratio.

The last subject before the main course is explaining what the market return (Mkt r%) represents in the P/S Ratio spreadsheet. I simply compare the sector's and industry's market value. The dates of comparison are the 15th of May, 2018 and 14th of September, 2018 and the prices for this information came from Yahoo Finance. You will see that this column has three different colors which are green, yellow and red. Green demonstrates that the line item had a return greater than 0%. Yellow indicates that the line item had a return greater than the index but less than 0%. Red shows a line item that performed worse than the index.

The Main Course:

The reason I like multiples analysis is that it gives you a quick snapshot of what is going on and from there you can go deeper into a particular company's financials if you deem that it is worth your time and money.

Below are the PDF's of the P/E and P/S spreadsheets. I recommend that you print them and use them to follow along with the article. The EPS for each company was found in their individual quarterly filings (quarterly income and average shares outstanding). I used this information to calculate the Sales Per Share as the companies do not normally provide this information. I did not use any public source like Yahoo Finance, WSJ or Google Finance to find EPS/SALES PS as I have found errors in this open source data. If you would like greater detail on where I found the information located in the below PDFs and how I calculated it, please go to my first P/E and P/S article.

P/E Ratios report (download)

P/S Ratios report (download)

Since the 15th of May, the IBrX 50 has lost almost 11,6% of its market value. The sector most responsible for this loss is the Energy sector with Petrobras (NYSE: PBR) leading the way. This sector has been punished by the market and in my opinion for good reasons. Months ago, PBR began pricing fuel according to its corresponding market price but when the real began to take a nose dive, fuel prices consequently surged for the Brazilian consumer. At this time the Brazilian Real had weakened because of the uncertainty around the upcoming presidential elections and the dollar appreciated due to several factors.

Then the truck drivers organized a strike because of the increase in fuel prices which basically shut down the country for two weeks. The country's risk further increased and the market had to price in the effects of the strike. Prior to the strike, economists had predicted a 2.5% growth in GDP for 2018 and now they believe it will be only 1.35% (Look for the row that says "PIB", which means GDP). Next Petrobras's CEO resigned and the company became a punching bag for the presidential candidates (increase in both systematic and unsystematic risk). All of these elements combined created the "perfect storm" a.k.a. a buying opportunity for the right assets.

Since the 15th of May, 2018, as seen in my P/S ratio report, the Energy sector has lost over 29% of its market value which is more than double than what the index lost. The PEG ratio for this sector is 1.22 and the current P/E ratio is greater than the index both signs lead me to believe that the sector, more specifically Petrobras, is still overvalued. The P/S ratio for the sector is 0.6X which is lower than the index with a P/S ratio of 1.3X. I feel that this sector will still continue to pull down the index until the end of the elections. A devout Petrobras investor should prepare for continued volatility as the candidates continue to take turns "punching it.

The Consumer Discretionary and Communication sectors are also responsible for the index's loss in market value, with a loss in value of 13.8% and 14.8%, respectively. The best way to describe the Communication sector is "mixed signals". The current P/E ratio of 11.5X will lead you to believe that it is very undervalued while the current P/S ratio of 1.6X says otherwise. Both the 2019 Forward P/E and PEG ratio confirm that it is actually overvalued. As you can see below, Tim Participacoes barely missed analysts' expectations while Telefônica Brasil (VIV) greatly exceeded analysts' expectations. This further leads me to believe it is more of a future growth issue than a current earnings issue.

Source: Yahoo Finance

The Consumer Discretionary sector seems to be slightly overvalued even though it has already lost 13.8% of its market value. The current P/E ratio, 2018 and 2019 Forward P/E ratio and the P/S ratio are all greater than those of the index. In my opinion, this sector will not suffer anymore as I feel investors are focusing on Defensive Sectors. If anything, it should become even more overvalued.

The Financials sector have lost ground since my sector/industry analysis article two months ago. This sector has lost 12.6% of its market value since the 15th of May, which is 100bps more than what the index lost. Of all the industries in this sector, the Banking industry is the most undervalued and is responsible for why the Financials sector is undervalued. Currently, the Banking industry's PEG is 0.76 and its Forward P/E (2019) ratio is 7.8X whilst the index PEG is 1.01 and its Forward P/E (2019) is 10.4X. The industry's current P/E is 10.4X and the index's current P/E is 17.4X. Only Itau Unibanco missed Analysts' 2nd Quarter EPS estimates and by only $0.02 which reinforces my belief of this industry being undervalued.

Source: Yahoo Finance

Business confidence seems to be on a rebound but since no major changes have been made to the Brazilian economy, I feel that we cannot expect much more than 55 points in the short term. This should translate to a normal or a slightly below normal demand for loans. Therefore, in my opinion, past growth estimates for the Bank industry should hold true.

Source: Tradingeconomics.com

The Basic Materials sector has gained 1.4% in market value since the 15th of May, 2018 which makes it the best performing sector of the index. Of this sector, the industry that negatively affected the sector was the Iron & Steel industry. VALE, which is accounts for almost 63% of the weight of this sector, missed 2Q18 EPS analysts' estimates by $0.08. Most of this was due to the FX rate so the street seems to be letting it slide. Currently, the sector P/E is 23.1X, the P/S is 1.8X and the PEG is 2.07 and all of its multiples are greater than those of the index and the PEG is greater than 1. The 2018 and 2019 Forward P/E multiples are 11.3X and 10.1X, respectively. At first glance, it seems that this sector is overvalued but the Forward P/E ratios are leading me to believe that this sector is currently trading at fair value.

Consumer Staples sector has a current P/E ratio that is nonmaterial. Its current P/S ratio is 0.8X and the 2019 Forward P/E ratio is 17.4X. This sector is demonstrating high P/E and PEG ratios because of extremely bad results from the Consumer Products industry, mainly Brazil Foods (BRFS) and JBS S.A. (OTCQX:JBSAY). I feel that this sector is overvalued because the Consumer Products industry is extremely overvalued. In my opinion, the Consumer Products industry is making future growth promises that it will not be able to keep. The Retail-Consumer Staples industry seems to be trading at fair value, with a PEG of 1.08. This sector has only lost 10.2% of its market value, 140bps less than the index.

All three companies in the Industrials sector missed analyst estimates as you can see from the charts provided by Yahoo Finance and the WSJ. The current P/E ratio is 41.0X and it is very distorted due to Embraer's bad 2nd Quarter earnings. The 2018 Forward P/E ratio and the PEG are also not useful because they are distorted by Embraer's negative EPS estimates for the year of 2018. I feel that the P/S ratio of 1.7X tells us the best story which is that the sector is slightly overvalued by the market.

Source: Yahoo Finance

The Dessert:

The Energy sector is overvalued and is currently a punching bag for the Brazilian Presidential candidates. This sector, with an emphasis on Petrobras, should continue to lose value and experience high volatility due to political instability. The Communications sector is also overvalued due to low growth expectations but strong earnings should prevent it from losing value. Above I wrote that the Financial sector, mainly the Banking industry, is undervalued. I must give a word of caution before you decide to invest here. Banks are being criticized by all the presidential candidates for having high interest rates. Though they have not reached punching bag status, like Petrobras, they are most definitely a speed bag. I feel that the most vulnerable of all the Banks will be the state-owned banks. In my first article, I felt that the Basic Materials sector was slightly overvalued but now I feel that it is fairly valued. As for the Consumer Staples sector, if you did not understand from my text above I hope you will understand this. I feel that this sector is extremely overvalued due to high speculative growth expectation.

^IBX50 PRICE 13,341 BRLUSD 0.2470 EWZ PRICE 33.76 MAX R$ 15,706 MAX FX $ 0.2632 MAX $ 42.34 MIN R$ 12,516 MIN FX $ 0.2358 MIN $ 30.23 UPSIDE >>> 18% UPSIDE >>> 7% UPSIDE >>> 25% DOWNSIDE>>> -6% DOWNSIDE>>> -5% DOWNSIDE>>> -10% As of 09/21/2018

The above table is based on historical estimates (since May, 2018 until current) and estimates made by economists. More specifically, the IBX50 prices range is based on historical P/E ratio ranges that I collected since May of this year and the FX rate is based on economists predictions from the Brazilian Central Bank Focus Report, that is unfortunately only in Portuguese. These are the short-term return estimates for EWZ.

The below table is my opinion and is based on the data that I use for my own portfolio. The short-term idea is the following. For those who have recently purchased EWZ or BRZU, hold and wait for it to gain more value before selling. For those who have not purchased, I would think hard about the political and economic risks before purchasing it as the upside and downside are equal.

^IBX50 PRICE 13,341 BRLUSD 0.2470 EWZ PRICE 33.76 MY IDEA MAX $ 14,198 MY IDEA MAX $ 0.2564 MY IDEA MAX $ 37.29 MY IDEA MIN $ 12,516 MY IDEA MIN $ 0.2358 MY IDEA MIN $ 30.23 UPSIDE >>> 6% UPSIDE >>> 4% UPSIDE >>> 10% DOWNSIDE>>> -6% DOWNSIDE>>> -5% DOWNSIDE>>> -10% As of 09/21/2018

