Lazard: An Excellent Long-Term Investment

Lazard Ltd. (NYSE: LAZ) is a unique investment bank, and in my view, a great long-term buy for investors at the right price. The firm operates primarily as a financial advisor and an asset manager. Lazard is the type of well-run company with a long track record of success that value investors love. It was founded in 1848 as a dry goods merchant and eventually expanded into banking and foreign exchange. After more than 150 years, Lazard’s revenues keep growing organically and with little volatility. The company has a growing regular dividend (technically called distributions), and lately, we’ve also seen special dividends. LAZ is a tightly run, shareholder-friendly corporation that will be successful for many years to come. Long-term investors would do well in taking a look at Lazard Ltd.

Image: Lazard’s asset management logo.

Lazard’s raison d’etre

Lazard's business is being a financial advisor and an asset manager. I estimate that in 2018, it will produce revenues of $2.83 billion. Moreover, analysts expect 2018 earnings of $551 million ($4.25 EPS).

Source: Lazard. 2018 Q2 earnings slides, plus the author's annotations.

The financial advisory segment offers entities (corporations, institutions, governments, etc.) services concerning mergers and acquisitions. This segment also includes debt restructuring, strategic decisions, capital raising, and various other financial matters. For this, Lazard has developed long-term relationships with its clients. The advisory business is predicated on relationships. In my view, Lazard differentiates itself because it actively involves the managing directors that bring the client into the services rendered. This helps create long-term bonds with clients.

Lazard’s consistently increasing revenues prove that most clients become recurring sales. Otherwise, Lazard's revenues would be very volatile. Some years would be extraordinary, and others would be disappointing. However, the reality is that LAZ's revenues are among the least volatile among investment banks.

Source: Lazard. 2018 Q2 earnings slides (see link above), plus the author's annotations.

However, the asset management segment is the most promising. Here LAZ offers private equity and fixed income funds, plus other investment solutions, to governments, corporations, endowments, etc. The primary aim here is to produce superior risk-adjusted returns for clients. This means that they might underperform the S&P 500 (which is a frequent criticism of hedge funds and asset managers), but they take on less risk (usually measured in volatility terms). The result is that LAZ outperforms the market in risk-adjusted terms (not absolute returns). Many wealthy clients, pension funds and corporations prefer less volatile investments over higher yielding and riskier alternatives. Thus, the asset management industry will always have demand for its services.

As of December 31, 2017, total assets under management (“AUM”) were $249 billion, of which approximately 84% was invested in equities, 14% in fixed income, 1% in alternative investments and 1% in private equity funds. – Source: Lazard, 2017 annual report.

Lazard is almost evenly split between advisory services and asset management. However, asset management is growing at a slightly faster pace than advisory. Hence, it's likely that asset management revenues will become LAZ's primary revenue contributor at some point. This might expose LAZ to market downturns a bit more because people tend to withdraw investment funds during recessions. So far, Lazard’s revenues have been moderately consistent, even during the last financial downturn in 2008 (revenues only contracted 16% then).

Industry outlook

Investors need to pay attention to these two items.

The M&A market. Global assets under management.

Source: IMAA institute.

The M&A market is crucial because M&A represents the majority of the financial advisory segment at Lazard (roughly 75% of the segment’s revenues). Since the last economic recession, M&A market activity has risen considerably. In 2007, the total value of the transactions was approximately $2.2 trillion and peaked in 2015 at $4.7 trillion. Forecasts suggest that in 2018, the total amount of M&A transactions will be roughly $4.4 trillion. This indicates that the industry is still healthy, but growth appears to have stalled.

Source: Lazard’s 2017 annual report.

The current trend is a higher deal volume with lower transaction value. Unfortunately, this translates into secular headwinds for the advisory segment. Nevertheless, the overall decrease isn't that significant. Plus, Lazard is gaining market share in the advisory market. Thus, when you put all of those factors together, they more or less offset each other.

Source: Lazard. 2018 Q2 earnings slides, plus the author's annotations.

Therefore, most of Lazard's growth should come from the asset management segment. This segment has historically grown at 7.1% annually. Worldwide, the asset management industry is increasing the aggregate AuM at a healthy pace. A higher AuM figure will translate into higher fees. Hence, this is going to be a secular tailwind for Lazard for the foreseeable future.

It's worth noting that the best market is China. It's no wonder that Lazard is optimistic on China. However, it's unclear how President Trump's antagonistic position towards China will affect American firms trying to enter the Chinese markets. After all, China can't match the US on tariffs. However, they have other options like devaluing their currency or selling US debt. But also, they could restrict access to the Chinese markets. They could freeze foreign companies’ assets. They could create an unfavorable legal environment for foreign corporations. You get the point. The trade war could spill over into areas that could potentially affect Lazard (among other corporations).

Source: Lazard. 2018 Q2 earnings slides, plus the author's annotations.

All in all, Lazard’s growth prospects look modestly bullish. They are geographically diversified and can withstand economic downturns. Thus, I think that Lazard is likely to keep posting healthy single-digit growth over the long term. Earnings growth will depend on management's ability to control costs and overhead. So far, they seem to be quite proficient at that.

Lazard is a unique investment bank

The following factors stand out from Lazard.

Lazard is a 50/50 pure play on financial advisory and asset management.

Lazard will benefit from the secular growth on asset management.

Its revenues are geographically diversified.

Lazard’s dividends are consistently growing, and when you take into account the special dividend, the total yield is 6.18% ($3.03 estimated total dividends for 2018).

As I previously showed, Lazard’s revenues are less sensitive to economic downturns.

Has a proven management team with a long track record of success.

LAZ has solid financials. Its debt/cash ratio is 0.63, which indicates healthy liquidity levels.

Source: Lazard. 2018 Q2 earnings slides, plus the author's annotations (see link above).

Furthermore, its current valuation is rather cheap. It trades at a PE ratio of 10.37 and a PS of 2.21 (2018 estimates). Lazard’s earnings yield is 9.64%, which is more than triple than the 10-year US Treasury bond yield. This means that LAZ has more than a 200% margin of safety on fixed income. Hence, it’s safe to say that Lazard is attractively valued at these levels.

What are the risks of investing in Lazard?

An investment in Lazard exposes the investor to the cyclicality of the M&A market. Moreover, downturns typically cause investors to withdraw investment funds, which translate into lower AuM for asset managers. Thus, Lazard’s main risks are macroeconomic. Nevertheless, the company’s track record shows that even during downturns, they perform better than most financial institutions.

At any rate, I’d like to list the main risks that I’ve identified:

Rising rates will stifle total M&A transaction value.

Trump's tax cuts initially spurred the economy. This has offset the adverse effects of rising rates for a while, but it'll eventually wear off as the initial benefits fade (like pension funding benefits ).

The US-China trade war might spill over and adversely affect Lazard's expansion ambitions.

Lazard’s valuation

I've already shown the reader that the stock is currently cheap. Nevertheless, I'd like to run a two-stage model to discount Lazard's earnings. This way, we’ll have a clearer picture of LAZ’s potential upside.

Conclusion

After analyzing Lazard’s business prospects and risks, it’s evident that the company is doing very well. Management is shareholder friendly and committed to delivering shareholder value through dividends, buybacks, and strong performance. So far, they've succeeded. From a valuation perspective, LAZ appears to be fundamentally undervalued. My model suggests a potential upside of 40%. This would place the company's fair value at $69 per share. Hence, investors should consider investing in Lazard's stock at these levels. In my view, it's a great long-term hold.

